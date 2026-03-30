As a moorage holder, water ski-boat owner, paddle board user, and co-chief petitioner for Oregon IP053 “Let Us Paddle”, the repeal of the Water Access Permits I was interested in attending the annual meeting of Lane County Parks moorage holders. As I walked into a room full of boaters at a Triton Yacht Club meeting expecting the usual talking points: protect the water, stop invasive species, everyone needs to “pay their fair share.” I don’t disagree with the goal. Nobody does. The idea of zebra or quagga mussels taking over Oregon’s lakes and rivers is a nightmare. If you’ve seen what they’ve done in the Great Lakes, you know exactly how ugly it gets. Infrastructure clogged, ecosystems disrupted, and millions of dollars chasing a problem that never really goes away.

What I didn’t expect was how clearly the problem, and the disconnect, would reveal itself once the presentation from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife got underway.

They walked through a real case. A large vessel came in from the Great Lakes and was found contaminated. Not maybe contaminated. Not theoretical risk. Actually infested. The response wasn’t a quick rinse at a boat ramp. They hauled it to a warehouse, scraped the hull, and then blasted it with 120 to 140 degree water through every system on that boat, bilge, engine compartments, ballast tanks, anywhere water could hide. That’s the standard across western states. No chemicals, just heat, because that’s what it takes to kill both adult mussels and the microscopic larvae you can’t even see.

That example alone should tell you everything you need to know about where the real risk lives. It’s not on the deck of a paddleboard. It’s not clinging to the side of an inflatable kayak that’s been sitting in the sun all afternoon. The problem lives inside complex, water-holding systems. Ballast tanks. Engine cooling lines. Bilges. Places you can’t see and inspectors can’t easily reach.

And to their credit, they admitted that too. Inspections are triage. That was the word used. They look, they assess, and if a boat appears clean, drained, and dry, they often have to let it go. They can’t tear apart trailers. They can’t open up every internal system. They can’t guarantee zero risk. That’s not a criticism, it’s just reality.

But here’s where the conversation takes a turn.

We are funding this entire system through the expansion of the Waterway Access Permit, which has steadily grown to include the lowest-risk users on the water. Paddleboards. Kayaks. Even small inflatables. The argument is that everyone should contribute to prevention. Sounds reasonable until you sit through a presentation like this and realize the people being asked to pay are not the ones driving the risk.

Meanwhile, the highest-risk behavior, the interstate transport of boats just slips through the cracks more often than anyone wants to admit. I know because I did it myself. I bought a boat in Washington, transferred the title in Oregon, and brought it home. No inspection trigger. No flag in the system. No handshake between agencies. If I hadn’t voluntarily stopped at an inspection station, nobody would have known the difference.

That’s not a funding problem. That’s a coordination problem.

And when contaminated boats are found, there’s another uncomfortable truth. The cost of decontamination is largely absorbed by the system. Not billed back in any meaningful way. Not paired with significant penalties. The people creating the highest risk are not consistently the ones paying the price. Instead, we spread that cost out across everyone who touches the water, including the family floating downriver on a couple of paddleboards.

If you want to see where this road leads, look north and east. Idaho has already taken the step nobody wants to take. They treated sections of the Snake River with chelated copper to kill quagga mussels. It failed to eradicate them, had limited success, but it came at a huge cost. 90% of life in the river was killed, Fish died. Habitat took a hit. Millions of dollars were spent. Read more here, and here.

“Significant” fish and plant mortality is expected in the 6-mile reach, the ISDA stated. Downstream movement will help dilute the copper solution as the river flows west towards the Highway 46 bridge.”

That’s what failure looks like. And everyone in that room, including me, agrees we don’t want that in Oregon.

But agreeing on the goal doesn’t mean we should accept bad policy.

Charging paddleboarders more fees isn’t going to stop a contaminated wake boat from crossing state lines. Expanding permits on low-risk users won’t fix gaps in inspection tracking. And pretending this is about “fair share” ignores the simple truth that risk is not evenly distributed.

When policy drifts away from reality, people notice. Compliance drops. Frustration grows. And the system becomes something people work around instead of work with.

There’s a better way to do this, and it doesn’t require reinventing the wheel. It requires focusing on the actual problem. If a boat is brought in from out of state, that should trigger inspection. If a vessel is found contaminated, there should be real consequences. Fines, impoundment if necessary, and direct cost recovery for decontamination. Tie the data systems together so agencies actually know what’s moving in and out of Oregon. Put the pressure where it belongs.

Since the start of the Watercraft Inspection Stations program in 2010, ODFW has inspected 246,748 watercraft and intercepted 185 watercrafts with invasive freshwater mussels and 3,758 watercrafts with other types of aquatic biofouling. SOURCE: myodwf.com

The problem is Roughly 1 out of every 1,330 boats had invasive mussels, so Tens of thousands of paddlers are paying into a system where mussels show up on less than one-tenth of one percent of boats.

We’ve built a system that relies on good behavior while charging the people already behaving responsibly.

I’ll say it plainly. We all want to protect Oregon’s waters. We all want to keep invasive mussels out. But poisoning rivers and charging paddleboarders is not a strategy. It’s what happens when government tries to solve a problem without aligning incentives to reality.

If you believe we can do better, I’m asking you to take a look at what we’re working on. Visit www.letuspaddle.com, support the effort, and help push for a system that targets real risk instead of easy revenue.

We can protect our waterways without punishing the wrong people. But only if we’re willing to admit where the current approach falls short—and fix it before we end up learning the hard way.

That’s my viewpoint.

Liberty. Integrity. Receipts.

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