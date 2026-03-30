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Hanover Phist
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There is no nexus any more between what we pay and what we get. ODFW says it needs money, there is a legitimate issue with invasives, but the fees don’t actually to that issue directly or entirely. All of government is like this now. There is no cause and effect reaction - taxes don’t buy specific outcomes or even efforts, there’s no incremental increase in outcome for incremental increase in tax. Look at the state union contracts - that’s where the money goes.

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