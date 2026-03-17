There’s something almost funny about watching the internet collectively “discover” that AI companies are using user behavior to train their systems. Not funny in a ha-ha way—more like watching someone open their front door, see the rain, and act shocked that the ground is wet.

Because let’s be honest, none of this is new. Not even close.

If you’ve been around since the tail end of the dot-com boom, you’ve been part of this deal from the beginning. Back when the internet was still figuring itself out, companies started offering something that felt too good to be true: free email, free search, free storage, free everything. And people jumped on it. Of course they did. It was fast, it was useful, and it beat the alternative of paying for clunky software or limited services.

But there was always a trade, even if most people didn’t bother to think about it. When Gmail launched, the idea that your emails could be scanned to better target ads wasn’t hidden—it was baked into the experience. When you searched on Google, your queries weren’t just answered, they were logged, categorized, and used to refine the system. When Facebook exploded onto the scene, it didn’t charge you a dime, but it quietly built one of the most sophisticated behavioral datasets in human history based on what you liked, who you knew, and how long you hovered over a post.

Nobody forced anyone into it. We clicked “agree,” shrugged at the terms and conditions, and kept moving. Because the value exchange felt worth it.

And it worked. It worked so well that it became the default expectation. We stopped asking what things cost because the answer was always the same: nothing… at least not in dollars.

What we paid with was something less tangible but far more valuable—our attention, our habits, our preferences, our movements. The internet didn’t just serve us; it studied us. Quietly, consistently, and incredibly effectively.

So when people now point to things like CAPTCHA—those little “click all the crosswalks” boxes—and say, “Wait a second, we were training computer vision systems this whole time?” the honest response is: yes, of course you were. When millions of people walked around playing augmented reality games, mapping streets, landmarks, and physical spaces in real time, that data didn’t just vanish into the ether. It became part of something bigger.

The pattern has always been the same. You interact, the system improves. You engage, the model gets smarter. You participate, whether knowingly or not, in building the next layer of technology.

What’s changed isn’t the behavior. It’s the outcome.

For years, your data helped companies sell you things. It refined ads, recommendations, and feeds. It made your experience more personalized, more efficient, more addictive if we’re being honest. But now, that same stream of behavior is doing something far more consequential. It’s helping build intelligence itself.

That’s the part that’s making people uneasy.

It’s one thing to realize your clicks helped sell you a better pair of boots. It’s another to realize those same clicks are helping train systems that can write, reason, recognize images, and navigate the physical world. Suddenly the scale feels different. The stakes feel higher.

But the underlying agreement hasn’t changed at all.

We’ve spent decades conditioning ourselves to expect extraordinary services at little to no cost. Instant answers, unlimited communication, global connectivity, real-time navigation—all of it delivered seamlessly. That kind of convenience doesn’t run on goodwill. It runs on data. On your data.

Call it surveillance if you want. Call it optimization if that feels more comfortable. Either way, it’s the same machine, and it’s been running in plain sight for a long time.

The real question isn’t why tech companies are doing this. That’s like asking why a refinery processes oil. It’s what they’re built to do. The real question is why people are acting like this is some kind of betrayal that just started yesterday.

It didn’t.

We agreed to this model years ago, not in some dramatic moment, but in a thousand small decisions. Every account created, every app downloaded, every “accept all cookies” clicked without a second thought. We weren’t tricked so much as we were comfortable. The trade felt fair, and for a long time, it was easy not to think too hard about it.

Now AI is forcing that conversation back into the open, because the return on that data is no longer subtle. It’s visible. It’s powerful. It talks back.

And that’s where the discomfort comes from. Not because the system changed, but because we can finally see what it’s been building toward.

So yes, ask questions. Demand transparency. Be skeptical. Those are healthy instincts.

But let’s not pretend this came out of nowhere.

We’ve been paying for the modern internet all along. Just not with money.

We paid with our attention. We paid with our information. We paid by showing the system who we are, what we care about, and how we behave.

And in return, we got the services we couldn’t live without.

That was the deal.

Now we’re just seeing the full receipt.



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