A Big THANK YOU to New Subscribers of Ben’s Viewpoint

First off, welcome.

This week was a lot of fun.

The 5-part Ben’s Viewpoint series reviewing the Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidates and their interviews with Angela Todd at PDX Real sparked a lot of great discussion. I appreciated the thoughtful comments, the messages, and the new subscribers who decided to jump in and follow along.

Because of that series, Ben’s Viewpoint has now crossed the 200 subscriber mark. For a little independent Substack built on coffee, curiosity, and the occasional bit of political snark, that’s something worth celebrating.

So here’s the deal.

To celebrate the growth of this little corner of the internet, I’m donating a Ben’s Viewpoint gift basket to be included as one of the prizes at the upcoming Linn County GOP Casino Night.

If you want to join the fun, here are the details:

📍 Linn County Fair & Expo Center

📅 Saturday, March 21

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Gaming tables open at 7:00 PM

Raffle drawing at 9:30 PM

🎟 Tickets and details here:

https://secure.anedot.com/linnelectsrepublicans/casino-ga

Now here’s the best part.

Several of the leading gubernatorial candidates are expected to attend, which means may have a opportunity to ask them the questions yourself. Maybe even about some of the policy areas that didn’t quite make it into the interviews we discussed in the series.

Imagine that.

Actual voters… asking actual candidates… actual questions.

Wild concept.

If you’ve been enjoying the articles here, feel free to keep the conversation going.

💬 Leave comments on the posts

📧 Or send me a note anytime at bensview@gmail.com

Ben’s Viewpoint works best when it’s a conversation, not a lecture.

Can’t Make Casino Night?

No worries — not everyone can roll the dice on a Saturday night.

But if you’d still like to join the fun in spirit, here’s a simple option. The Ben’s Viewpoint gift basket I’m donating for Casino Night is coming out of my own pocket, and if anyone feels like helping offset the cost with a little “coffee fund” contribution, I’d certainly appreciate it.

Think of it as keeping the research department fueled with caffeine.

If you’d like to toss a few dollars toward the Ben’s Viewpoint Coffee Fund, you’re welcome to send it my way. And to make it fun, I’ll give an honorable mention in a follow-up post after Casino Night to anyone who helped chip in.

No pressure, of course. The main thing is being part of the conversation.

But if you can’t make the event and still want to support independent commentary like this, every little bit helps keep the keyboard clicking and the coffee hot.

And who knows… your coffee might just help fuel the next series.

Thanks again to everyone who subscribed, shared, and joined the discussion this week.

And if you’re in the area, I hope to see you at Casino Night.

— Ben’s Viewpoint



*Note, Linn County Republican Party Central Committee is a not affiliated with Ben’s Viewpoint, I served as county chair for two years and this is my way to continue supporting the work they do locally, the committee works hard to support local candidates issues, and organize the precinct committee persons, so this is one way I can give back.



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