There is a flaw in the “tax the rich” philosophy that rarely gets discussed: governments can only tax economic activity that still exists.

OregonLive just reported a staggering example. Portland’s Royal Sonesta hotel, purchased for $108.3 million in 2016, has now sold for just $6.8 million — a 94% collapse in price.

That is not simply a wealthy investor taking a loss. It is a warning about the erosion of the economic base that supports local government.

Hotels generate property taxes, lodging taxes, business taxes and tourism spending. Their guests eat in restaurants, shop in stores, attend conventions, ride transportation systems and employ thousands of people. When tourism and business travel decline, government loses revenue at nearly every step.

Portland’s own budget office acknowledges the problem. The city once collected roughly $38 million annually in transient lodging taxes. Its current forecast is around $25 million — only about 65% of the previous peak. The city specifically identifies weak business travel as one reason lodging-tax revenue has struggled to recover.

And those taxes aren’t pocket change. They support the General Fund, tourism promotion, the Convention Center and other public facilities. Portland itself says continued weakness in hotel occupancy and room rates is putting pressure on those facilities and contributing to deferred maintenance.

Property taxes are somewhat insulated by Oregon’s Measure 50 system, so a distressed hotel sale doesn’t instantly slash the property’s tax bill by 94%. But falling real-estate values still weaken the tax base over time, particularly when properties are successfully appealed, buildings aren’t improved, new construction doesn’t occur and investors conclude their money is better deployed somewhere else.

That is the economic reality too often missing from Portland politics.

You can raise tax rates. You can create new fees. You can insist that someone wealthier will pick up the bill.

But if employers leave, investment dries up, hotels lose value and visitors stop coming, eventually there is less economic activity left to tax.

A healthy city doesn’t fund government by endlessly squeezing a shrinking tax base. It creates an environment where businesses invest, buildings appreciate, visitors return and the tax base grows naturally.

The lesson from a $108 million hotel selling for $6.8 million should be obvious:

You cannot tax prosperity after you have driven it away.

So ask yourself one simple question: Is this working?

If your answer is no, don’t just complain about it — do something about it. Cast your ballot before the 8:00 p.m. deadline on November 3. Oregon’s future is decided by the people who actually vote.

Share