Ben’s Viewpoint

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Kent's avatar
Kent
6h

Portland is an insane asylum being run by the inmates. Liberals running Portland are children in adult bodies. They destroy everything. I got the hell out in 2005 after living, owning, working and going to school there. Those were the days of Mayor Bud Clark and Vera Katz. Portland was beautiful and safe and thriving. It had a great night life. Today it’s cold, scary and dangerous. It’s also ugly. I feel fortunate that I got the hell out, yet experienced it in its better days. There! I feel better.

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Michael Parr's avatar
Michael Parr
3h

Please explain how Measure 50 stops the property tax rate from immediately plummeting to the lower proper value.

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