When the dust settled in 2020, the country didn’t just divide — it fractured. Nearly half of America voted for Donald Trump. Of that half, some believed the election was rigged. Others believed it was rigged — just not in the way cable news framed it.

Here’s what I mean.

The modern battlefield isn’t the ballot box. It’s the narrative.

We talk about “mainstream media” like it’s some shadowy boogeyman. But who are they really? They’re the outlets that control the megaphone. The gatekeepers of which stories get oxygen and which ones suffocate. And whether you’re watching Fox News or CNN, one truth remains constant:

Advertisers pay the bills.

The sponsors fund the message. The message shapes perception. And perception drives reality.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s a business model.

I started Ben’s Viewpoint because I was tired of waiting for someone else to say what needed to be said. Tired of watching local issues get ignored. Tired of seeing national narratives drown out common sense.

I wanted a platform that was unfunded, unfiltered, and unafraid.

A place to question policy.

A place to challenge assumptions.

A place to connect dots others won’t touch.

A place where regular people — not corporate sponsors — shape the conversation.

Last year, I set a modest goal: 100 subscribers. We blew past that. We’re pushing toward 200.

But if this work is going to matter — really matter — we need scale.

My goal is 1,000 subscribers by year’s end.

Why? Because independent writing only counters institutional messaging if it actually reaches people. Ideas don’t spread themselves. Conversations don’t grow in a vacuum. If we want truth over spin, we have to build it ourselves.

So here’s my ask:

Share the posts.

Forward the emails.

Drop a comment.

Send a tip.

Fuel the Coffee Fund.

Pitch a story idea.

If you believe narrative matters — help me compete in the arena.

Let’s keep dispelling myths.

Let’s keep asking uncomfortable questions.

Let’s keep telling the truth — one post at a time.

Independent writing matters.

Local voices matter.

Liberty-minded, free-thinking ideas matter.

And if you’re reading this, you matter too.

Share

Buy Me a Coffee