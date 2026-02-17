Ben's Viewpoint

Great work Ben! Fact is that Oregon has a higher rate of students on IEPs than Washington and California, and a lower rate of graduation than Washington and California. Is that because we are so good at determining when students need extra help? The answer to that question is a definite NO because our graduation rates are very low. Throwing taxpayer dollars at the problem isn’t working. Lower rates of graduation 2025 was an embarrassing 81%. Ai results suggest that Oregon has gone back to having standards for graduation, yet an article in The Hill states, that Oregon high school students won’t have to prove basic mastery of reading, writing or math to graduate from high school until at least 2029, the state Board of Education decided unanimously…extending the pause started in 2020. https://thehill.com/opinion/education/4288044-oregon-just-dropped-all-graduation-standards-failing-all-of-its-students-in-the-name-of-equity/. Transparency offered through the Oregon Dept. of Education? That’s the last thing they want.

Property taxes pay Marxist teachers, delivering job security with no accountability. So here we are, destroyed from within. https://jbs.org/children/

