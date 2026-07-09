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Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
2dEdited

110%, Ben, as Salem's compliant wolves follow orders issued by Oregon's tyrannical queen.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2d

What did they give Starr to get him to participate in this sham?

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