Oregon lawmakers say they want a “bipartisan” transportation plan in 2027. That sounds encouraging, until you look under the hood and realize the so-called bipartisan lawmaker roundtable had seven legislators — and only one Republican.

One.

According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle article Anthony Broadman, Khanh Pham, Chris Gorsek, and Bruce Starr joined Reps. Susan McLain, Mark Gamba, and David Gomberg for Gov. Tina Kotek’s transportation workgroup discussion. Six Democrats. One Republican. The Chronicle described Starr plainly as “the lone Republican lawmaker on the panel.”

This sounds less like a bi-partisan discussion and more like a political carpool with one dissenting passenger riding in the trunk.

The dictionary definition of bipartisan means involving members of two parties, and more specifically cooperation, agreement, and compromise between the two major political parties. Technically, yes, one Republican in a room full of Democrats checks the bare minimum box. But Oregon taxpayers should be skeptical when Salem starts using “bipartisan” the way used car dealers use “low mileage.” You better check the odometer.

The irony here is almost too rich. Oregon voters just rejected the last gas tax and fee hike package, after Democrats passed House Bill 3991 in a special session and tried to sell it as emergency medicine for ODOT. ODOT’s own page now admits that most of those fee and tax increases were rejected in Measure 120, while still noting that a mandatory per-mile road usage charge for electric vehicles starts July 1, 2027, followed by new EVs and hybrids later.

In other words, the voters said no, and Salem heard: “Let’s workshop the branding.”

That is why this new workgroup is a joke. Gov. Kotek’s Rebuilding Our Transportation Vision Workgroup is supposed to review Oregon’s transportation needs, funding problems, priorities, tradeoffs, affordability, accountability, safety, and economic vitality before sending recommendations for the 2027 legislative session. That sounds lovely. It also sounds like every blue-ribbon panel ever created to give politicians permission to do what they already wanted to do.

More taxes. More fees. More spending. More “accountability measures.” And somehow, more potholes. (figuratively and liturally)

To be fair, Senator Starr appears to understand the political reality. KATU quoted him saying, “Let’s not kid ourselves about the challenges facing us. Oregonians voted against a modest tax increase.” That is the line every lawmaker in Salem should be forced to write on the chalkboard until the eraser budget runs out.

ODOT Funding in 2025 was not a messaging failure. It was a trust failure.

ODOT says the current funding model is not keeping pace with rising costs, fuel-efficient vehicles, electric vehicles, and inflation. Fine. Those pressures are real. But Oregonians also watched the agency burn through public patience with cost overruns, mission creep, tolling schemes, and a transportation agenda that too often feels less focused on maintaining roads and bridges and more focused on funding every pet project that can be loosely described as “mobility.” ODOT says lawmakers redirected $218 million from existing transportation programs and cut $78.2 million in State Highway Fund resources to stabilize operations through the current budget cycle.

Amazing they found money when voters refused to hand over more.



Accountability Detour: City Observatory reports that ODOT’s Abernethy Bridge estimate was not some rushed napkin math from the 2017 Legislature. ODOT spent nearly six months and $12.5 million on a detailed “Cost-to-Complete” study, with design advanced to 15–25%, only to see the project balloon from a $248 million bridge estimate to $815 million and counting. That is not a funding crisis. That is a credibility pileup. (City Observatory)

The problem is not that roads are free. They are not. The problem is that Salem keeps treating taxpayers like an endless ATM with a steering wheel.

There is an old line, often misattributed to Benjamin Franklin, that democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. The quote’s real origin is murky, with the earliest known version appearing anonymously in 1987 and a later version attributed to Gary Strand in 1990. But as a description of Oregon transportation politics, it fits a little too well.

In this case, the wolves are sitting around a polished conference table calling themselves “bipartisan,” while the lamb is wondering why dinner keeps arriving as a DMV fee, a gas tax, a payroll tax, a title fee, a registration hike, a toll gantry, and maybe a mileage tracker for dessert.

And somehow the lamb is still expected to be grateful for the “collaboration.”

The next transportation package should start with a simple principle: prove it before you tax it.

Prove ODOT has narrowed back to core mission: roads, bridges, maintenance, safety, snowplows, landslides, and basic public service. Prove the agency can estimate major project costs without turning every bridge into a blank check. Prove rural Oregon is not being forced to fund Portland’s political wish list. Prove that “road user charge” does not become another surveillance-adjacent billing scheme buried under vendor contracts and bureaucratic fog. Prove that when voters reject a tax package, Salem does not just give it a fresh coat of paint, it and drive it back around the block.

If lawmakers want real bipartisanship, invite more than one Republican to the table. Better yet, invite the voters. They already spoke once. Loudly.

Oregon does need a transportation plan. We need safe bridges, maintained roads, functioning DMV offices, reliable freight routes, and basic accountability. What we do not need is another flat-tire funding package patched with buzzwords and inflated with taxpayer dollars.

The road to nowhere has been under construction long enough.

It is time to stop asking Oregonians for more money until Salem proves it can responsibly manage the money it already takes.

Share

If you enjoy my viewpoints please share, and help me build a robust subscriber base.