Every year, my family takes a week away from the daily grind.

Appointments are canceled. Schedules are loosened. Planned activities become suggestions rather than obligations. The familiar hum of notifications, headlines, emails, social media arguments, political outrage, and the endless demand to have an immediate opinion about everything begins to fade.

At the lake, the signal is weak.

There is no reliable data. Text messages may go through eventually, or perhaps sometime after the person who sent them has forgotten why they mattered. A phone call may connect if you stand in precisely the right spot, hold your mouth just right, and make a small sacrifice to the telecommunications gods.

For the most part, though, there is no signal.

And that is exactly the point.

In a world where we are more connected than ever, we are often less available to the people sitting right in front of us. We have traded conversation for commentary, presence for notifications, and actual relationships for the illusion of keeping up with everybody else’s highlight reel.

At the lake, the signal-to-noise ratio changes.

The noise goes down.

The people become louder.

Not louder in volume, necessarily. Campfires have a way of producing enough stories, laughter, sarcasm, opinions, and occasional bad singing without anyone needing to shout. But louder in importance. The conversations become more real because there is nowhere else to be and no screen competing for attention.

We talk about family. We talk about friends. We talk about old memories, new adventures, work frustrations, kids growing up too fast, and the strange realization that the people who once needed help setting up a tent are now the ones helping somebody else set up theirs.

Sometimes we talk politics. It would be dishonest to pretend otherwise.

Sometimes we talk faith, freedom, the country we love, the direction it is headed, and the responsibility that comes with being blessed enough to live in America. Sometimes we talk about the absurdity of Oregon bureaucracy, taxes, permits, and the various ways government can turn a simple activity into a paperwork project.

But mostly, we learn more about each other.

That may be one of the great overlooked blessings of a family camping trip. When the calendar is cleared and the outside world is muted, people begin to tell stories they may never have mentioned over a rushed dinner table or in the middle of a normal workweek.

At the lake, there is no clock in the same way there is at home.

There is breakfast, lunch, dinner, campfire, bedtime, sunrise, sunset, and the occasional weather event that reminds everyone Oregon can fit four seasons into one afternoon. If you do not like the weather, wait five minutes. It will change. Usually right after you have finally decided whether to put on sunscreen or a rain jacket.

This year brought rain drops, clouds, wind, patches of sunshine, and all the normal camping calculations: Where is the smoke blowing? Is the floating island anchored well enough? Will the sun come back out? Who has the coffee going? What can we make for breakfast? What is for dinner? Has anyone seen the marshmallows?

Those questions may sound simple, but they are part of the magic.

Modern life is built around complexity. Passwords, meetings, spreadsheets, deadlines, charges, subscriptions, traffic, headlines, policies, politics, and an endless stream of things designed to convince us that we are falling behind.

Camping reduces life back to the essentials.

Food. Shelter. Fire. Water. Fellowship.

Someone pitches a tent. Someone starts breakfast. Someone checks on the fire. Someone helps unload the boat. Someone brings wood. Someone cleans up. Someone makes sure the kids have life jackets. Someone remembers the ice. Someone forgets the ice.

Everybody contributes.

There is no executive committee at the campsite. There is no strategic planning session. There is no PowerPoint presentation explaining the importance of marshmallow distribution. There are simply people doing what needs to be done because they are part of the group.

That is community in its most practical form.

This year also brought the resurrection of a few old favorites: the inflatable Water Walker hamster ball, the Side Winder towable behind the boat, the floating island anchored offshore, and the kind of lake entertainment that reminds you adulthood is often overrated.

There is something healthy about watching grown adults and kids alike become completely invested in whether a ridiculous inflatable device can remain upright long enough to be considered successful.

It is not productive. It is not efficient. It will not improve anyone’s quarterly performance metrics.

It is fun.

And fun, especially shared fun, is not a waste of time.

It is part of building the memories that survive long after the latest phone, app, device, or social-media trend has been replaced by something newer and supposedly more important.

We had new friends make it out this year. New faces around the campfire. New stories. New people becoming part of the rhythm of the week.

We also had old friends missing from the trip because of sickness and injury. Their absence was felt. We roasted marshmallows in their memory, spoke of them, laughed about previous years, and hoped they will be back with us next time.

That is another truth about fellowship: people matter even when they are not physically present.

Their place around the fire remains.

Their stories remain.

Their names remain part of the conversation.

In many parts of the world, gathering wood, cooking over an open flame, or relying on a simple stove is not a nostalgic retreat from civilization. It is daily survival. The World Health Organization estimates that about 2.1 billion people still rely on polluting fuels and technologies, including open fires and inefficient stoves, for cooking, heating, or lighting. For them, smoke is not part of a vacation atmosphere; it is often a health risk and a reminder of hardship.

That perspective should make Americans grateful.

We are privileged to call it camping.

We voluntarily give up the flush toilets, hot showers, climate-controlled rooms, constant entertainment, and dependable connectivity because we know we can return to them. We step away from civilization for a few days not because we have been forced out of it, but because we need to remember what civilization is supposed to serve.

It should serve people.

It should strengthen families.

It should give us more time to live, not merely more ways to be distracted.

The Fourth of July and Independence Week are easy to reduce to fireworks, flags, hot dogs, and patriotic slogans. Those things can be fun, and there is nothing wrong with celebrating them. America is worth celebrating.

But independence means more than a date on the calendar.

It means self-government. It means responsibility. It means the ability to make choices, build families, worship freely, speak openly, work hard, gather together, and pass something better to the next generation.

Freedom is not merely the absence of government interference. It is the space to live meaningful lives with the people God has placed around us.

At the lake, that lesson becomes clearer.

There is no 24-hour news cycle around the campfire.

No doom scrolling.

No rush to react before understanding.

No need to have the hottest take before the next outrage arrives.

There is just the crackle of the fire, the smell of breakfast cooking, the wind changing direction, the occasional rain cloud rolling through, the sound of kids laughing near the water, and conversations that happen because people are actually listening.

Perhaps that is what we need more of.

Not less concern for our country. Not less involvement in our communities. Not less willingness to speak up when something is wrong.

But more time to remember why any of it matters.

We fight for freedom because it gives families the room to gather.

We care about our communities because communities are built person by person, conversation by conversation, meal by meal, campfire by campfire.

We defend faith, family, liberty, and the American experiment because those things are not abstract ideas. They are the conditions that allow ordinary people to create extraordinary memories with the people they love.

This Independence Week, I am thankful for the lake, the rain, the smoke that never seems to blow in anyone else’s face, the campfire meals, the inflatable chaos, the old stories, the new friends, the missing friends, and the reminder that life is better when we put down the devices long enough to look each other in the eye.

America has given us much to celebrate.

Family gives us a reason to celebrate it.

How do you spend your Independence celebration time with the people you love?



Answer in the comments, open discussion, or if you prefer, send me a private note at bensview@gmail.com - You can also support my camping coffee, or inflatable repairs with a gift through my Buy Me A Coffee link, if you include your mailing address in the notes so I can send you a thank you gift. If you are interested in supporting my daughter in her young adult ministry, visit her support page here. Her work with students on college campuses is spreading across Oregon, bringing fellowship, and mentoring where it is needed most, when young minds are being forged into adults.



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