I understand the argument against government-operated Flock cameras. In fact, there are parts of that argument I agree with.

The Fourth Amendment exists for a reason. Government should not have unlimited authority to track where we travel, construct searchable histories of our movements, retain that information indefinitely, or casually share it among agencies without meaningful oversight. Technology has given government capabilities the Founders could never have imagined, and pretending that a handwritten observation in a police officer’s notebook is exactly the same thing as an enormous searchable database capable of identifying thousands of vehicles is intellectually lazy.

The debate is worth having and in my little town of Albany, Oregon we just had that debate.

On May 27, the Albany City Council voted 4–2 to end the city’s use of Flock Safety’s automated license plate reader technology. The system had already been suspended earlier in the year, and residents packed meetings raising concerns about privacy, data sharing and the potential creation of a surveillance network. Those concerns weren’t imaginary. Albany Police itself held community meetings explaining how searches, retention, security and sharing of Flock data were supposed to work.

This isn’t only happening in Albany. Communities around the country are wrestling with exactly the same questions. Troy, New York became embroiled in a major political fight over Flock cameras, ultimately producing negotiations over stricter limits on data sharing, audits and use of the information. More recently, Newtown, Connecticut officials have discussed a moratorium amid similar concerns about the expansion of surveillance networks.

It’s a good thing when we question government power. We are right to demand transparency, limit retention and audit searches. Until we establish rules for sharing information and require warrants when the Constitution demands them, and punish misuse by government agencies, we should limit or ban government using AI to spy on us. If government is going to possess technology capable of reconstructing pieces of our daily lives, government should have to explain exactly what it is collecting, why it needs it, who can access it and how long it keeps it.

That sounds a lot more like the preservation of liberty to me.

But then the Flock debate took a strange turn.

Some activists aren’t satisfied with telling government what government may do. The discussion has expanded into whether cities should prohibit or restrict automated license plate readers operated by private businesses, homeowners associations and other private property owners.

Now you’ve lost me.

Apparently the theory is that government surveillance represents such a dangerous expansion of government power that the solution is to expand government power until City Hall can tell the hardware store what kind of security camera it may operate in its parking lot.

Make this make sense.

After Albany canceled its own Flock contract, the question of whether the city could go further and regulate private ALPR systems was raised. According to a local records project following the issue, the City Attorney subsequently advised the council that a citywide ban could face legal problems involving state preemption, Equal Protection and Fifth Amendment concerns.

Meanwhile, the anti-Flock movement has become technologically sophisticated in its own right. Crowdsourced projects such as DeFlock map ALPR camera locations around the country, including cameras reportedly operated on private property. Social-media discussions have specifically identified a Flock camera at the Albany Lowe’s property and questioned who has access to its information. That particular camera identification is crowdsourced rather than something I have independently verified, so treat the location accordingly. But the larger point is indisputable: private ALPR installations are now very much part of this debate.

And this is where I think the liberty argument begins eating its own tail.

Imagine that you own a large retail store. You have hundreds of vehicles entering your parking lot every day. You deal with shoplifting. Cars are occasionally burglarized. Stolen vehicles may enter your property. Employees walk to their cars after dark. Customers and employees expect you to make some reasonable effort to protect them and their property.

For decades, nobody found it particularly controversial that you installed security cameras.

Then cameras got better.

They became digital. Resolution improved. Storage became cheaper. Software learned to search footage. Phones began recognizing faces. Photo applications started identifying people, animals, objects and text. Doorbell cameras began notifying homeowners when someone walked onto the porch. Cars sprouted cameras pointing in practically every direction. A modern smartphone can photograph a license plate, extract the characters from the photograph and search the resulting text before you’ve finished your coffee.

As technology marched forward, now what exactly transforms a private security camera into a constitutional violation? Is it artificial intelligence, or automatic license plate recognition? How about a searchable database?

Those may be perfectly reasonable subjects for laws governing data security, disclosure, retention, stalking, discrimination or misuse. But invoking the Fourth Amendment as though Lowe’s Home Improvement Center is the United States government fundamentally confuses two different issues.

The Fourth Amendment protects us against unreasonable government searches and seizures. Constitutional restrictions can also come into play when a private party is effectively acting as an agent of government, but an ordinary private business independently monitoring its own property isn’t automatically conducting a Fourth Amendment search simply because its camera happens to be sophisticated.

We must remember that private property rights are liberty, and so is self-preservation. The Second Amendment protected the tools of self-defense available in 1791; they didn’t have security cameras, alarms or AI. A firearm can protect my property, but so can a lock, a fence and a camera. Technology changes; the principle of protecting yourself and your property doesn’t.

If I drive onto somebody else’s commercial property, I shouldn’t automatically assume the property owner is constitutionally obligated to pretend he didn’t see my vehicle arrive. My license plate is hanging on the vehicle precisely because the state requires it to be displayed where it can be seen. The property owner can see it. His employee can see it. His security guard can write it down. A conventional camera can photograph it.

So now we’re going to have government decide whether his computer is allowed to read it?

There’s some irony in watching people use smartphones capable of facial recognition and optical character recognition to photograph a Flock camera so they can upload its GPS location to a searchable internet database while warning us about the terrifying dangers of cameras, artificial intelligence, GPS locations and searchable databases.

At some point satire becomes unnecessary.

But if we’re really going to have this conversation in the name of liberty, I’m game. Let’s keep going.

If automated observation of motorists by government is inherently offensive to liberty, then let’s talk about Oregon’s red-light cameras and automated speed enforcement.

Oregon law expressly allows cities to operate cameras that photograph certain traffic violations. State law also permits citations based on photographs and speed-measuring technology without a police officer standing there observing the violation, subject to statutory requirements including signage.

Where’s the outrage?

Government camera photographs you. Government technology determines that a violation occurred. Government identifies the vehicle. Government sends the registered owner a citation backed by the coercive authority of the state.

That strikes me as considerably closer to a traditional civil-liberties question than The big box store trying to figure out which vehicle just left its parking lot after thousands of dollars of merchandise disappeared.

If we’re going to establish the principle that automated cameras and government don’t mix, let’s at least have the courage to apply the principle consistently.

But I don’t think we actually need to ban every camera. I think we need to remember who we’re supposed to be protecting liberty from, and the answer isn’t technology, it’s unchecked power.

Put strong restrictions on government’s ability to aggregate data and servail its citizens. We can apply penalties for officers or officials who misuse the system, and establish warrant requirements when constitutionally appropriate. Those are reasonable restraints on government power.

Expanding a movement founded upon distrust of government and transforming it into a campaign of government restrictions on private security cameras is not liberty by any means. Placing restrictions on private citizens and business on what they can purchase or what tools they may employ to protect their property is not liberty. Making illegal, taking a photograph of vehicles entering private property, and then identifying the owner, is not a violation of rights. These tool enhance an individual right to self preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This should be celebrated, not vilified. An outright ban on AI cameras like flock is not reducing government power, its enhancing it.

Maybe there’s actually a simple compromise here, and ironically Oregon’s traffic-camera laws already point us toward it: notice. Oregon requires signage in connection with government photo enforcement.

Perhaps private property owners using advanced surveillance technology should do something similar.

NOTICE: THIS PROPERTY UTILIZES VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY. VEHICLES AND PERSONS ENTERING THIS PROPERTY MAY BE RECORDED.

There. No secret police. No Department of Camera Approval. No government database required. No promise that you can wander through somebody else’s property anonymously.

You’ve been informed.

You’re entering private property. The owner has chosen to monitor it. If you don’t like the terms under which a private business allows you onto its property, don’t enter.

That’s a marketplace decision rather than another government prohibition dressed up as liberty.

We should remain skeptical of government surveillance because government possesses something Walmart, Lowe’s, your HOA and your neighbor with a Ring camera do not: the coercive power of the state.

Government can investigate you, detain you, prosecute you, fine you and imprison you. That’s precisely why the Constitution places restrictions on government power.

So let’s scrutinize government-operated Flock systems. Let’s debate whether Albany made the right decision in terminating its contract. Let’s demand serious protections wherever government deploys mass-surveillance technology. And while we’re at it, let’s have an equally serious conversation about government-operated red-light and speed cameras.

But if protecting us from government surveillance eventually requires giving government the authority to regulate every increasingly intelligent camera owned by private citizens and businesses, we haven’t defended liberty.

We’ve just expanded the government.

And sooner or later, we’ll probably need to create a new city department to enforce all those camera regulations.

Don’t worry.

I’m sure they’ll install cameras to make sure everyone complies.

Thank you for reading Ben’s Viewpoint. If you enjoy independent commentary that questions government, questions the opposition, and occasionally questions whether any of this makes sense at all, please subscribe and share this article. The best way to grow independent commentary is still the old-fashioned way: readers passing it along to other readers.

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Sources & Further Reading

KLCC — Albany City Council decides against reactivating Flock camera

https://www.klcc.org/politics-government/2026-05-28/albany-city-council-decides-against-reactivating-flock-camera

City of Albany — Questions and Answers from the ALPR/Flock Community Conversation, May 20, 2026

https://www.ci.albany.or.us/police/safety/flock-conversation-may-26

Albany Records Project — Albany Canceled Flock: Can the City Regulate Public and Private ALPR Systems?

https://albanyrecordsproject.com/articles/albany-council-cancels-flock-contract

Oregon Legislature — ORS Chapter 810, Photo Red Light and Automated Traffic Enforcement

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/bills_laws/ors/ors810.html

DeFlock — Crowdsourced ALPR Camera Mapping Project

https://deflock.org/

Reddit / FlockSurveillance — Albany Lowe’s Flock Camera Discussion

https://www.reddit.com/r/FlockSurveillance/comments/1s54c36/albany_lowes_also_has_flock_cameras_who_sees_the/

Times Union — Troy officials reach agreement on Flock camera data-sharing limits

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/troy-mayor-council-agree-new-rules-talks-flock-22268225.php