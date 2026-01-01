Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Jan 1

Ben, I appreciate your article but I don't sense sufficient outrage. The fraud in Minnesota is yet another confirmation that our ruling class feels entitled to do whatever it wants with our tax dollars, with no accountability. The worst part of this story, which you didn't mention, was that everyone in a position of control knew exactly what was occurring and chose not only to turn a blind eye, but to almost encourage the theft to continue. Even when people were prosecuted, judges let them off.

This story confirms the worst that Trump voters have suspected, that our elites are willing to piss on us and tell us it's raining. And we know that Minnesota is just the tip of the fraud iceberg: Elon said in the preliminary looks that DOGE did, it appeared that 20% or more of the Federal budget was being spent on fraud. Maybe a trillion a year.

It's unfortunate that child care funds were halted, but the people who were involved in Minnesota bear the blame for that. There's a reckoning coming, and there will probably be some pain as corrections are made - but it's about damn time.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Ben Roche and others
CharP's avatar
CharP
Jan 1

Well said. In the end someone had to expose the fraud and abuse of the system. I wish Nick Shirley would come to Portland OR and start investigating our numerous nonprofits. 🤗

Reply
Share
5 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture