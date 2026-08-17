In my earlier article about the Seven Deadly Sins in politics, I described envy as the resentment of success. Of all seven, envy may be the easiest to weaponize politically because it allows politicians to turn someone else’s success into evidence that you have somehow been cheated. Instead of asking how someone became successful, built a business, accumulated assets or created something valuable, we are increasingly encouraged to ask why they have more than we do and what government should do about it.

Mike Rowe recently touched on this during a conversation with Bill Whittle, and it caught my attention because it fits remarkably well with the direction of progressive politics in 2026. Their discussion turns to envy at about the 32-minute mark and the cultural resentment directed toward people who have achieved extraordinary financial success.

Watch the Mike Rowe and Bill Whittle discussion on YouTube

The modern progressive argument increasingly divides society into two groups: the oppressor and the oppressed. Employers and employees, landlords and tenants, corporations and consumers, billionaires and everyone below them. Once you accept that framework, enormous differences in wealth stop being the result of millions of individual decisions, risks, investments, successes and failures. Wealth itself becomes evidence that the system is unfair, and the person who accumulated it becomes the villain.

We hear it constantly in the demand that billionaires need to “pay their fair share.” In March 2026, Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna introduced the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, proposing an annual 5 percent tax on billionaire wealth. Sanders argues that billionaires have become vastly richer while working Americans struggle and that government should capture some of that wealth and use it for programs benefiting working families.

Read the 2026 Sanders-Khanna billionaire wealth-tax proposal

It is a politically effective message because “fair share” sounds reasonable without ever requiring anyone to define what fair actually means. Someone can pay millions of dollars in income, capital gains, property, payroll and corporate taxes, yet if they remain extraordinarily wealthy afterward, politicians can simply declare that they still haven’t paid enough.

The larger problem is that the rhetoric deliberately blurs the difference between wealth and income. A person worth $500 million usually doesn’t have $500 million sitting in a checking account. A business owner may be extremely wealthy on paper while much of that wealth is tied up in the company itself. It exists in buildings, land, equipment, inventory, vehicles, intellectual property and ownership equity. Those assets are also the infrastructure that allows the business to employ people, manufacture products and make payroll.

The Federal Reserve counts privately held businesses as assets when calculating household wealth, which means rising business values increase the measured net worth of their owners even when those owners haven’t received that value in cash. A successful business owner can therefore become substantially “richer” without receiving anything remotely resembling that increase as spendable income.

Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances

This becomes particularly important when politicians propose taxing wealth itself. If government places an annual tax on an asset that isn’t producing enough cash to pay the tax, the owner still has to find the money somewhere. That can mean borrowing against the business, selling investments, selling part of the company or reducing money available for expansion. Even the OECD has identified liquidity problems, valuation difficulties, administrative costs, avoidance and capital flight as recurring problems with wealth taxes.

[The OECD: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development]

Read More: OECD analysis of net wealth taxes

None of this means wealthy people deserve special treatment. Fraud should be prosecuted. Crony capitalism should be exposed. Businesses shouldn’t be allowed to buy favorable government treatment, and being rich certainly doesn’t make someone morally superior. But there is a significant difference between condemning someone for cheating people and condemning them because they have accumulated more wealth than we think they should possess.

The irony becomes even harder to ignore when the proposed solution is transferring more wealth and authority to government. We are told that billionaires and corporations cannot be trusted with concentrated economic power, while politicians and government agencies somehow can be trusted with increasingly larger amounts of everyone else’s money.

Oregonians have had some interesting demonstrations of government stewardship recently. Oregon’s automatic voter registration system incorrectly registered 1,940 people who had not provided the documentation necessary to establish their eligibility. That doesn’t mean all 1,940 were noncitizens, and many subsequently confirmed their citizenship, but they should not have been transmitted into the voter registration system without the required documentation in the first place. Oregon’s own explanation identified clerical, technical and policy failures at DMV.

Oregon Secretary of State explanation of the DMV voter-registration errors

Then there was the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, where employees responsible for administering Oregon’s government-controlled liquor system were found to have used their positions and inside information to obtain rare bottles of liquor that ordinary customers had difficulty finding. An Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigation found evidence that former OLCC chief information officer Boba Subasic used his position to obtain bottles including Pappy Van Winkle and Elmer T. Lee bourbon. OLCC eventually adopted a policy prohibiting employees from setting aside rare liquor for themselves.

Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigation

There is almost something comical about government controlling a scarce product, government employees knowing where that scarce product is located, and government insiders managing to get some of it for themselves. Yet the answer from the growing socialist wing of American politics is to entrust government with considerably more control over wealth and its distribution.

Government employees, elected officials, regulators and business owners are all human beings. They are all capable of greed, corruption, favoritism and incompetence. Our system of limited government was never based upon the assumption that business owners are saints. It was built around the recognition that concentrating too much power in anyone’s hands is dangerous, especially when the person holding that power has the force of government behind them.

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There are legitimate arguments about tax rates, capital gains, corporate taxation and what services government should provide. Those debates are necessary. What concerns me is how often the argument has moved away from what government actually needs and toward the assertion that certain people simply have too much. At that point we aren’t debating a tax rate anymore. We are making a moral judgment about another person’s success and deciding that government should reduce it.

Socialism is dangerous because it promotes envy.

Capitalism is different because it maybe inspires initiative.

The dangerous result is when envy becomes political policy.

The United States became prosperous in large part because people were allowed to benefit from creating something valuable. Someone took a risk, borrowed money, invented a product, bought equipment, hired employees or invested in an idea that might fail. Most businesses never become billion-dollar enterprises, but virtually every successful business began with somebody believing the potential reward justified the risk.

When government continually increases the cost of succeeding, people eventually change their behavior. Capital moves. Investment slows. Businesses relocate. Entrepreneurs decide that another state or another country offers a better opportunity. This isn’t theoretical. The OECD found that twelve member countries had individual net wealth taxes in 1990. By 2017, only four still had them. Administrative costs, avoidance, economic distortions, capital flight and disappointing redistributive results were among the reasons countries abandoned them.

OECD history and experience with wealth taxes

There is nothing wrong with looking at someone who has achieved extraordinary success and wanting to accomplish something similar. Ambition asks what they did and whether we can do it too. Envy looks at the same person and asks why they should be allowed to have so much.

Progressive socialism turns that resentment into government policy by promising that politicians can take enough from successful people to improve everyone else’s lives. History has tested variations of that promise repeatedly, and the results have not produced the equality or prosperity promised. Eventually governments discover that there aren’t enough billionaires to finance everything politicians have promised, so the definition of “wealthy” begins moving downward.

We should prosecute fraud, punish corruption, encourage competition and demand that wealthy Americans obey the same laws as everyone else. What we should not do is confuse another person’s success with evidence of our own oppression.

Envy has never built a factory, purchased a piece of equipment, made payroll or created a job. It can only look at what someone else created and decide that we deserve some of it.

History suggests that when a society turns that resentment into economic policy, it eventually discovers the same uncomfortable truth: you can redistribute wealth for a while, but you cannot redistribute your way into creating it.

Sources & Further Reading