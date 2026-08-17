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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
1d

Senator Merkley has made a career out of this envy. Truly sad Mr Divisive Merkley works to lowest common denominator rather than working to lift.

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
2d

I get it…,but Envy is not Oregon’s issue related to fraud, waste, and abuse. It is “transparency” and “oversight” and absolutely no government accountability. How you have completely ignored my Lottery story has me puzzled Ben. It would take you less than 5 minutes, or any reporter.

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