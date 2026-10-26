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Tina Thompson's avatar
Tina Thompson
4h

Thanks Ben, I'm devastated for my customers, some depend on me because the doctors have sent them home to get their affairs in order, and 10 years later they are still here with my herbs!

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Garrett's avatar
Garrett
6h

This sucks. I wish the best for your Aunt Tina and her business!

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