Most news stories are something we read, shake our heads at, and move on from. Every once in a while, one hits much closer to home.

The fire that badly damaged the historic Salem Public Market last week is one of those stories for me because my aunt Tina is one of the small-business vendors who depends on that market.

On the night of October 21, firefighters responded to the Salem Public Market and found the structure engulfed in flames. Salem officials initially estimated the damage at more than $100,000, while subsequent reporting put the figure at roughly $167,000. Police later arrested 33-year-old Forrest Michael Trenary after investigators reviewed video showing a person starting a fire near the building that they believe spread to the structure. He faces charges of reckless burning and first-degree criminal mischief.

Thankfully, nobody was inside and nobody was injured. But saying nobody was hurt doesn’t mean nobody suffered a loss.

The Salem Public Market isn’t just another commercial building. Established in the early 1940s, it is recognized as Oregon’s oldest farmers market and has served generations of farmers, craftsmen and small-business owners. Today, roughly 35 vendors depend on it, and market leadership has said the building is underinsured. Some vendors lost everything.

One of those vendors is my aunt Tina.

Tina operates Speaks With Eagles Medicinal Herbs and Spices, a small business built around herbs, spices and natural products intended to support healthier living. Her business focuses particularly on products associated with inflammation and other wellness needs.

Like most small businesses, hers isn’t powered by corporate advertising budgets or rows of storefront locations. It grows one conversation, one customer and one weekend market at a time.

And now, heading into what should be one of the busiest sales seasons of the year, one of those important opportunities has literally gone up in smoke.

That’s the part a $167,000 damage estimate doesn’t capture.

It doesn’t measure the Saturdays vendors won’t be behind their tables. It doesn’t account for customers who won’t walk through the doors, Christmas shoppers who won’t discover a handmade product, or income that small businesses were counting on to carry them through the winter.

Reports from the market make the situation even more troubling. Its board president says the market is underinsured, and depending upon what can be salvaged, rebuilding could be a serious challenge. Vendors are now facing an uncertain future for a place that has been part of Salem for more than eight decades.

There is also a larger lesson here. Whatever circumstances led someone to start that fire, the consequences didn’t stop with the person who struck the match. They landed on dozens of people who had nothing to do with it—small-business owners, customers and a community institution that has survived for generations.

But this story doesn’t have to end with ashes.

Tina has started a GoFundMe to help raise money toward rebuilding the Salem Public Market. I seeded the fundraiser with $50, and I’m asking my readers to consider joining me.

If you can match my $50, please do. If you can give $25, $10 or $5, that matters too. And if donating isn’t possible right now, sharing the fundraiser costs nothing and could put it in front of someone who can help.

This isn’t about charity for some giant corporation with insurance adjusters and reserve accounts. This is about helping small entrepreneurs rebuild the place where they earn their living.

The Salem Public Market has survived for more than 80 years.

A fire shouldn’t be what ends its story.

Please consider making a donation, sharing the fundraiser, and helping Tina and the other vendors turn a terrible night into the beginning of a comeback.



Donate Here: Salem Public Market Vendors Restoration Fund

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Salem Man Arrested For Starting Fire at Salem Public Market

Find Tina and her spices on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeakswithEagles