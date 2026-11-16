The election is over. Republicans across Oregon are examining the results, Democrats are celebrating, and the rest of us are wondering what voters were trying to tell us.

I recently sat down with my friend, State Representative Shelly Boshart Davis, for a candid 28-minute conversation about her surprisingly close reelection in House District 15, Christine Drazan’s gubernatorial defeat, and our local Albany elections.

We covered campaign spending, grassroots organizing, taxes, regulations, housing, and Oregon’s political future. But one issue kept coming back: affordability.

Gas prices, groceries, housing, electricity, taxes, and the everyday expenses of living and doing business in Oregon. Both parties talked about affordability, yet voters apparently disagreed about who was responsible for rising costs and whom they trusted to address them. That may be the biggest lesson of this election.

A Comfortable Seat Becomes a Close Call

Shelly has represented HD15 since 2019. Her previous four victories were comfortable, with margins she recalled ranging from 18 to 20 percentage points. Not this year.

In Linn County’s November 10 returns, Boshart Davis received 51.37% of the HD15 vote compared with 48.52% for Democratic challenger Joanna Robinson. Subsequent unofficial districtwide returns showed a similarly close contest.

(HD15 includes a smaller part of Benton County)

“I think I was surprised,” Shelly admitted. Polling and other races suggested a difficult political environment, but she hadn’t anticipated such a dramatic shift in HD15. On the broader context, statewide, she identified three factors: candidate strength, campaign spending, and the broader political environment.

“There is nothing that we could have done locally about the national political environment." she explained. That became a recurring theme.

Two Campaigns, Different Commitments

While seeking reelection, Shelly also served as a campaign chair for Christine Drazan, traveling throughout Oregon and devoting considerable time to the gubernatorial campaign. Her political committee contributed substantial resources to other Republican candidates and organizations.

Robinson, meanwhile, maintained an active local campaign. I personally observed her campaign coordinating neighborhood canvassing with Albany municipal candidates Ramycia McGhee and Stacey Bartholomew.

Shelly understood the value of that organizing. “15,000 doors could equal one or two points,” she observed. She acknowledged that matching her opponent’s campaign activity might have changed the margin. “Had I matched that, would that have been as big of a swing? And I think the answer is no.”

Campaign-finance records tell a more complicated story than total expenditures suggest. Shelly’s committee supported races outside HD15, while Robinson benefited from organized local campaign assistance. A complete accounting of direct and independent expenditures is still needed. We’ll revisit the precinct-level results in a future article to see where the margins actually shifted.

The Affordability Argument Republicans Didn’t Win

Shelly repeatedly returned to the national political environment as an explanation for Oregon’s results. “The national political environment changed everything,” she told me.

Yet she described meeting Democrats and nonaffiliated voters across Oregon who were frustrated by the cost of living, public services, and regulation. “We saw full-on homes being opened up to her and filled with Democrats or non-affiliated or independent thinking,” she recalled of Drazan’s campaign. Some felt their concerns weren’t being heard by their elected representatives. And still, Drazan lost.

Shelly believes voters directed their frustration toward Washington, D.C., rather than Salem, describing the election as more of an “anti-DC” vote. That left me considering another possibility.

Did Democrats do a better job convincing voters they understood the affordability problem, even while Republicans argued Democratic policies contributed to it?

Republicans talked about taxes, regulation, and Oregon’s business climate. Democrats also talked about affordability, offering their own explanations and proposals. Perhaps voters found those proposals more convincing. Perhaps they assigned responsibility for inflation differently. Or perhaps national politics simply overshadowed state concerns. The results alone can’t tell us which explanation carried the most weight.

Gas, Groceries, Housing, and the Cost of Doing Business

Shelly put it simply: “Every single time you fill it at the pump, that mattered.”

From her experience in trucking, she explained how rising fuel costs move through the economy. “When we’re delivering to the grocery store, when we’re delivering lumber somewhere ... that person that’s receiving the goods is paying the fuel surcharge.” Those expenses can eventually become part of the prices consumers pay.

The same applies to housing. In my manufactured housing business, transportation, materials, labor, energy, and regulatory compliance all affect the cost of building and delivering a home.

We also discussed Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax (CAT), which taxes commercial activity rather than net profit, subject to deductions and exclusions. Shelly recalled legislative discussions about businesses separately identifying CAT-related charges on invoices. “They’re just passing it on,” she said. I’ve seen those charges firsthand from vendors supplying our manufacturing operation.

Shelly described the cumulative effect: “There’s a supply chain and every single company on that layer is ... paying the CAT tax over and over.” Businesses may pass along costs, absorb them through reduced margins, or adjust operations. But the expenses are real.

A family buying a home doesn’t see every tax, freight charge, permit fee, or compliance expense involved in producing it. They see the price tag. And with housing already beyond the reach of many working families, those accumulated costs deserve examination.

Electricity: Another Bill to Pay

We also discussed electric bills and the financial expectations placed on regulated utilities compared with competitive businesses. I raised the contrast between narrow grocery-store profit margins and the returns authorized for regulated electric utilities. Those are different financial measures, but they raise questions about how essential services are priced and regulated.

For manufacturers, electricity is a production expense. For homeowners, it’s part of the monthly budget. For families already struggling with groceries, transportation, insurance, and housing, another increase is another increase.

The household budget doesn’t care which government agency, utility, or corporation caused it. The bill still has to be paid. It’s one thing to tell voters their bills are rising. It’s another to explain why and offer credible solutions.

Albany: Local Results Tell a Different Story

Albany’s municipal elections offered an interesting contrast. I publicly supported incumbent Mayor Alex Johnson II, a Democrat, because I believed his practical approach to city government better reflected my priorities. He won reelection.

In Ward III, Jessica Wark narrowly defeated incumbent Ramycia McGhee, 50.60% to 48.45%, emphasizing streets, responsible spending, and basic city services. Yet in Ward II, Stacey Bartholomew finished ahead of Rachel Biscoe and Jonathan Gould. Robinson’s legislative campaign coordinated canvassing with candidates in both wards, but the municipal outcomes were different.

Shelly described Albany as historically more of a “blue-dog working class” community. “Fix the streets ... those are the big things ... what hits their wallets.” That rings true to me.

Voters can support a Democratic mayor while disagreeing with the direction of state government. Local issues, community relationships, and practical priorities don’t always follow party lines. Grassroots activity can influence margins without producing identical outcomes in every race.

Party Labels Don’t Pay the Bills

I asked Shelly how Republicans could overcome internal disagreements and focus on common concerns. Her response was immediate: “It comes down to cost of living. It just does. Affordability.”

She connected that issue to education, employment, taxation, and business regulation. “Every business gets to decide whether they stay here or not, and that affects the economy, and that affects the cost of living.”

Can Oregon families afford a home? Can young adults find good-paying jobs? Can businesses expand and hire? Are schools preparing students for those opportunities? Can retirees and working families afford transportation, groceries, insurance, and utilities?

These aren’t exclusively Republican or Democratic concerns. They’re Oregon concerns, and they deserve more than political slogans.

Institutional Knowledge and the Next Generation

We also discussed the future of local political organizations and involving younger residents. Shelly emphasized something I’ve come to appreciate through my own political experience: “Institutional knowledge matters.”

Experienced volunteers and community leaders possess relationships and expertise that cannot easily be replaced. “We can’t lose that ... those relationships and the ability to ... talk to people, fundraise,” she explained. But that knowledge must also be shared.

Shelly acknowledged that younger people are increasingly politically aware through social media and challenged the familiar organizational attitude of “This is how we’ve always done it.”

Communities benefit when experienced leaders welcome new perspectives and provide meaningful opportunities for younger residents to contribute. That means more than asking someone to volunteer during an election. It means giving them opportunities to learn, participate, and lead.

What I Took Away

I appreciated Shelly’s willingness to have a candid conversation after an unexpectedly close election. She acknowledged the surprising result, discussed the national political environment, and shared what she experienced traveling Oregon with Christine Drazan.

But I came away with one question: If affordability was such a dominant concern, why didn’t the party challenging Oregon’s existing leadership persuade more voters that it offered the better solution?

Maybe the national political environment was decisive, as Shelly believes. Maybe Democrats communicated their affordability proposals more effectively. Maybe voters assigned responsibility for inflation differently than Republicans expected. Or perhaps voters considered a much broader combination of issues, candidates, and concerns.

The election returns tell us who voters selected, not precisely why. And Albany’s municipal elections remind us that voters make different choices at different levels of government.

If we want to understand what voters are telling us, we have to listen beyond party labels and examine the issues affecting their everyday lives.

The election is over. The work of understanding it has only begun.

This article draws from my November, 14th 2026 interview with Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis and unofficial election results. Quotations are lightly edited for readability.

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