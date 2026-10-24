Ben’s Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
1d

Spot on! When candidates run for public office and are sworn in they should be given a jacket with a target on the back- not to be worn but as a reminder that their actions and decisions are now in the public domain and subject to scrutiny. It comes with the job of serving the public. Too often these elected officials instead see themselves as above the peons who elected them. Rules don't apply to them.

If Carolyn was unclear about the requirement to live in the ward she was elected in, she should have got an answer prior to moving from her house over a year ago. That would have been the responsible thing to do. She is obviously good friends with former mayor Konopa who serves as her treasurer for her campaign. Konopa had over a decade of service as mayor so if she had any concern over the requirement to live in the ward elected in she could have sought out a charter change during those 10 years she served as mayor. Since that didn't happen the only logical answer is that Konopa also believed that you had to live in the ward you were elected to serve in.

Character and integrity matter, especially for someone seeking public office. Carolyn could have contacted the assessor and asked that her exemption be removed but she didn't. She did however contact the assessor to have her former husband's name removed from the tax record in March of 2026 (public records). This is 9 months after she got married and moved in June of 2025. But when you are receiving a financial benefit- I guess there is no rush to correct the record and do the "right" thing. We are left to wonder if this issue was not publicly raised would she still be getting the tax exemption? And that's the reason the public needs to hold every public official accountable.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture