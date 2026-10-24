Carolyn McLeod has spent much of Albany’s residency controversy portraying herself as the victim of political attacks and harassment.

Council faces issue of members’ residency Written August 14th, 2026 by Hasso Hering

I see it differently.



The issue was never that McLeod and her husband were somehow prohibited from owning separate properties. Oregon law allows spouses to separately own property. The issue has always been much simpler: Where did Carolyn McLeod actually live, and why did the answer seem to change depending upon who was asking?

McLeod represented Ward 2 while acknowledging that she was married and spending time at her husband’s North Albany home outside the ward. She maintained that both places were her home and publicly defended herself as remaining “firmly rooted and legally established” in the district she represented.

When questions intensified, she characterized the controversy as harassment and eventually resigned from the City Council.

Now Linn County has independently examined another issue involving that same residency question.

The county assessor confirmed that McLeod’s disabled-veteran property-tax exemption was removed for the 2026–27 tax year after she said she lived at more than one residence but did not confirm that the property receiving the exemption was her primary residence. Linn County also confirmed that she received the exemption during the previous tax year.

When the county tax assessor has the same concern as the city council, the city council changes the charter over the concern, and the county revokes a tax exemption, claiming victimhood and harassment increasingly difficult to swallow.

The council residency complaint and the veteran exemption involve different laws, but they share the same underlying question: Where was her actual home?

You cannot simply answer that question with “both” every time political boundaries, and tax law becomes inconvenient.

McLeod herself acknowledged that she had recognized months earlier that her residency could become a problem.

That admission does not help her. It makes the situation worse.

Realizing you have a problem is not leadership. Fixing it is.

A competent elected official who recognizes that her residency may no longer satisfy the expectations of the office does not sit on that concern until someone else forces the issue. She gets legal guidance, discloses the problem, resolves it, and tells the people she represents exactly where things stand.

McLeod did not do that.

Instead, the issue festered until it became a formal challenge, followed by her resignation, followed by a separate county review that removed a property-tax exemption tied to the same unresolved question of where she actually lived.

That is not a minor paperwork mistake. It is a pattern of poor judgment.

Mayors do not get the luxury of recognizing problems and hoping they go away. They are expected to confront them before they become crises, protect the credibility of the office, and take responsibility when their own decisions create confusion.

In my view, McLeod failed that test before she ever asked voters to promote her to mayor.

Albany does not need a mayor who can identify a problem months in advance and still somehow end up surprised when it explodes publicly. It needs one who knows what to do next.

At some point, the problem is no longer the people asking questions.

The problem is the answers.

Why I Voted for Alex Johnson

I am a registered Republican. Albany’s mayoral election is nonpartisan, and I don’t agree with Alex Johnson II on everything. I’ve criticized decisions made during his tenure and probably will again.

But elections are comparisons.

Carolyn McLeod would be a mistake. Her handling of the residency controversy raises legitimate questions about judgment, transparency and credibility that I cannot simply ignore because she says the scrutiny has been unfair.

Joshua Wark presents a different problem.

My admittedly unscientific Facebook polling has put him around 20 percent. Frankly, I suspect even that may overstate his broader support. Most of what I have seen of his campaign has been through Facebook, and many people I talk with in the community barely know who he is.

Voting for Wark may feel like an alternative to both Johnson and McLeod, but in a three-way race it is also a risk. A candidate with limited name recognition can siphon enough votes from the incumbent without having a realistic path to win himself.

That could help elect McLeod.

I am not willing to take that chance.

Alex Johnson is the safer choice—not because he is perfect, not because I agree with every decision he has made, and certainly not because of party loyalty.

He is the candidate I trust more to lead Albany right now. When it comes to housing, affordability, welcoming new business, an public safety, Alex earns my vote.

McLeod wants voters to view this residency controversy as something done to her. I think voters should instead look at what she knew, what she disclosed, what she said publicly and what happened when two different government bodies eventually had to deal with the consequences.

That record tells me enough.

This Republican voted for Alex Johnson II.

That’s my viewpoint.

Read some of my past articles on this subject:



McLeod’s Fiscal Makeover

McLeod on the Issues

Albany Clairfies the Obvious



Albany Discovers Residence Fluidity



Representation Begins at Home