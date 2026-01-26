Ben's Viewpoint

Good article, Ben - Killing American citizens on American soil is obviously not a sustainable solution, as situational encounters during this heated conflict have their own set of risks and challenges.

Not taking either side in the heated debate(s), all I know is that the Root Cause of this current situation - an Autopen Administration ensuring that our borders were wide open over its four years - needs to be legally reconciled as harshly as federal law will allow, resulting in federal perp walks.

As a whole, we Americans simply want to live a peaceful existence via enforcement of laws accompanied by judicial order, not unfettered chaos and rampant confusion. So I hope for America's sake this will become a reality, and the sooner peace can be restored the better.

Anyone who has acquired a Concealed Carry license has to go through training. Trainers always tell students that when confronted by any officer, Any Officer, you must tell them that you are carrying a weapon. Even when a policeman pulls you over in your car, the first words out of your mouth are that you are licensed to carry and have a weapon in the car. Because this did not happen, the officers that saw the weapon during the scuffle, reacted as they were taught as their lives and the safety of the public were at risk. The story MSM has been repeating is that these demonstrators are “peacefully protesting.” Doesn’t sound peaceful to me when they are biting off ICE agents fingers. The “trainer” boasting at the end that he can manage anyone who is carrying a loaded weapon and has a physical alteration with, goes beyond the pale, especially since he said he wasn’t going to give an opinion until all the evidence was out. What a load of rubbish! Ben. You fell for it! So much BS. Sheesh!

