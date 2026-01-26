I’m not a cop, not a use-of-force expert, and not a self-defense attorney. And in a case like this—where seconds matter, stress is high, and facts are still being sorted—hot takes are a great way to be confidently wrong. That’s why I’ve intentionally kept my keyboard closed this weekend and resisted “verdict-first” commentary until I could at least slow down, review what’s publicly known, and separate evidence from emotion. (More video angles and reporting have emerged, and they complicate the tidy narratives people want.) (Reuters)

There are already a thousand takes on the Minneapolis incident where federal immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti during a chaotic confrontation. One camp says “murder.” Another camp says “he brought a gun into a melee with armed federal agents and played a stupid game.” Then there’s the deeper question that should bother anyone who claims to care about civil liberties: does mere possession of a firearm—without brandishing it—become a death sentence? Because if your answer is “yes,” you’re not defending the Second Amendment—you’re writing its obituary.

Now, I’ve also been very clear in my own writing: confronting and obstructing law enforcement doing lawful work is dangerous, reckless, and morally corrosive—and when it’s done to physically impede federal enforcement in a volatile crowd, it can drift into serious territory fast. But it’s also true that a free country has to hold two thoughts at once: (1) don’t obstruct, don’t escalate, don’t play hero-ball in a riot; and (2) government agents don’t get to invent “armed = evil” as a shortcut to lethal force. Both truths can be true at the same time.

Tonight I watched Mickey Schuch’s 35-minute video from CarryTrainer. I’m not asking you to adopt his conclusion. I’m asking you to borrow his method: slow down, use history, and don’t let tribal passion do your thinking for you. Mickey’s best contribution isn’t a “side”—it’s a reminder that chaotic events produce unreliable witnesses, that cameras aren’t the same as human perception under stress, and that our republic only survives when we demand facts first—even when the facts are inconvenient. (YouTube)

Watch it here:

(YouTube)



If you don’t have 35 minutes to watch the video, at least sit with this much: chaotic situations break human perception, emotion outruns reason, and once we decide someone was “the enemy,” facts stop mattering. That instinct—to pick a side first and justify it later—is exactly how tragedies get repeated and liberty gets hollowed out. You don’t have to agree with Mickey’s conclusions to learn from his warning, but if you care about truth, due process, or the rights you claim to defend, you owe it to yourself to slow down and think harder than the mob. People are dead, families are broken, and nothing about that is theoretical. As Mickey closed his video: tell someone you love them.



Thank you to my new subscribers, and I commit to you my future writing won’t be this deep, I like to keep it light, and interesting, but this weekend my mind was heavy.



My viewpoints are free, but sharing is caring, so consider sharing, restacking, subscribing if you are not already, and as always, let’s continue the conversation below.

Share



