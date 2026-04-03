Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Forrest's avatar
Forrest
4d

It will be interesting to see how Europe approaches the modern piracy that you describe, will they pay tribute and practice appeasement or take up the challenge.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture