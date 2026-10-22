Political campaigns have never been gentle. Candidates attack records, exaggerate differences, sharpen contrasts and spend millions trying to define an opponent before the opponent can define themselves. Voters know that comes with the territory.

What should not come with the territory is a willingness to blur basic facts in ways that materially change the story.

Two recent advertisements paid for by Friends of Tina Kotek raise exactly that concern. One focuses on abortion. The other uses Medicaid and a woman with Down syndrome to deliver an emotional warning about federal health care changes. Both ads begin with legitimate policy disagreements, then stretch the presentation far enough that viewers are left with impressions that do not match the full record.

The problem is bigger than any single issue. It goes directly to credibility.

When a candidate asks voters for the power of the governor’s office, voters should be able to trust that claims made in campaign advertising are grounded in reality, even when the message is partisan. Leaders do not earn trust by carefully choosing words that are technically defensible while leaving out the one fact that would change how the audience understands the accusation.

The Abortion Ad Rewrites the Chain of Events

The first advertisement says Christine Drazan supported Donald Trump “when he took abortion rights away in other states.”

That phrasing is emotionally effective because it compresses several separate events into one simple accusation. Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices. Those justices later joined the majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Court overturned Roe v. Wade and held that the federal Constitution does not itself confer a right to abortion.

From there, abortion policy shifted back toward elected governments, particularly the states, where existing statutes and new legislation determined what happened next.

Trump did not personally pass abortion bans in Texas, Idaho, Missouri or any other state legislature. His judicial appointments clearly mattered, and any campaign is free to criticize him for those appointments or criticize Drazan for supporting the outcome. That argument can be made honestly.

Instead, the advertisement substitutes a cleaner and more frightening version: Trump took the rights away, Drazan supported Trump, therefore Drazan owns what happened in every state afterward.

The same ad credits Governor Kotek with having “passed” some of the strongest protections in the country.

Governors do not pass legislation. Legislatures do.

Kotek signed HB 2002 after the Oregon Legislature approved it in 2023. Oregon also had significant abortion protections years before she became governor, including the 2017 Reproductive Health Equity Act, enacted while Kate Brown occupied the governor’s office.

Those distinctions are not trivial civics lessons. They matter because the advertisement simultaneously inflates executive power when assigning blame and inflates executive power again when claiming credit.

A campaign confident in its argument should not need to do either.

The Medicaid Ad Goes Further

The second advertisement is even more troubling because the emotional centerpiece is a vulnerable person whose circumstances do not match the impression being created.

A mother describes her 35-year-old daughter, who has Down syndrome, and explains that the family relies on Medicaid through the Oregon Health Plan. Seconds later, viewers hear that Donald Trump “tried to cancel that funding” and that the consequences would be catastrophic.

Most people watching will naturally connect those statements. A woman with Down syndrome depends on Medicaid. Trump changed Medicaid. Therefore her coverage is in danger.

Oregon’s own Health Authority tells a different story.

The new federal work and activity requirements do not apply in the same way to people who qualify for Oregon Health Plan coverage based on disability. OHA goes further and specifically names Down syndrome, trisomy 21, as an example of a lifelong disabling condition that qualifies for an exemption.

That is not some partisan interpretation dug out of a think-tank report. It comes directly from the state agency administering Oregon’s Medicaid program.

The federal reforms certainly change Medicaid. Some able-bodied adults will face work or community-engagement requirements. Eligibility procedures are changing. Federal spending growth is being reduced, and Oregon could eventually need to adjust budgets.

Medicaid was not canceled, and the ad’s chosen example belongs to a category Oregon itself says receives specific protection from the very requirement being used to create fear.

Leaving that out not only changes the story, it misleads the voters.

“She Tried to Cut Medicaid Too”

The advertisement then turns to Drazan and says she “tried to cut Medicaid too.”

Sure, Drazan voted against HB 2010 in 2025. that “Extends the assessment on earnings from health plan premiums, the assessment on payments by the Oregon Health Authority to managed care organizations, the assessment on hospitals and the Oregon Reinsurance Program”

Basically a state-imposed fee or tax on health-care businesses, she voted to keep taxes the same, not increase them, and not cut funding to anything.

The ad uses this vote against a tax increase into saying Drazan tried to strip Medicaid coverage from people with disabilities. A debate over how the state raises money is nowhere near to a vote to terminate benefits.

Using a woman with Down syndrome to imply that a vote over Medicaid financing was a vote to abandon disabled people is not honest persuasion. It is emotional manipulation.

The Real Issue Is Whether Voters Can Trust the Messenger

Political persuasion becomes something else when a campaign relies on omission, compressed causation or loaded wording to create a picture that falls apart once the full record is visible.

Campaign consultants may call that messaging, but informed voters would call it misleading. Once credibility starts to slip, the concern does not stay confined to abortion or Medicaid. Oregonians should be asking whether the same methods are being used when candidates talk about taxes, housing, education, crime, transportation, budgets and the cost of living.

Trust is not something a campaign can manufacture with soft music, dramatic lighting and carefully tested phrases. It is earned by telling people the truth, including the inconvenient parts.

Oregon voters deserve candidates willing to make their case without assuming the public will never check the details. After a campaign proves it is comfortable leaving out the fact that changes the story, every other claim deserves a harder look.

That may be the most important lesson in either advertisement.



Here is Christine Drazan’s response to these attack ads:

If you are like me and want to see Oregon thrive, cut government size, waste, and impact on your daily life, share this article. Ask your friends, neighbors, and co-workers, is Oregon working for them, or are they just working to fund Oregon’s ever growing government? It’s time for a change, and time to get Oregon back on track, that’s my viewpoint.

Share

Sources

U.S. Supreme Court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf

Oregon Legislature — HB 2002, 2023 Regular Session

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/HB2002

Oregon Legislature — HB 3391, 2017 Reproductive Health Equity Act

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2017R1/Measures/Overview/HB3391

Oregon Health Authority — Federal OHP Changes

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/hsd/ohp/pages/federal-changes.aspx

Oregon Legislature — HB 2010, 2025 Regular Session

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2025R1/Measures/Overview/HB2010

Kotek Advertisement — Abortion/Reproductive Rights



Kotek Advertisement — Medicaid/Down Syndrome

