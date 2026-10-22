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Mach Twain's avatar
Mach Twain
4d

Kotek's ads have ranged from gauche to so cynical as to suggest contempt for the electorate. Trump. Abortion. What the fuck is she talking about? You can't walk a block in Old Town without a needlestick.

Drazan might be full of shit, I don't know. At least her ads treat us like human beings. I'll take a convincing fascimile of respect over another ad about abortion.

Oregon's children can't read!

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John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
4d

Spot on! Let's also not forget that the democrats are always protesting "NO Kings" in reference to Trump. But they remained very silent when Kotek tried to ram thru a transportation tax. Her actions were very much that of a King- down to keeping the bill on her desk to the last minute to run out the clock for a referendum. There is no other logical way to view her actions other than that of a King or dictator. Democrats remained silent. But the "people" eventually prevailed and collected a record number of signatures to overturn the tax increase. The hypocrisy is stunning. And they want to re-elect this woman who has absolutely no accomplishments to stand on. So, they must turn to lying and twisting the English language along with fear tactics to try and win. It's shameful. I hope history fully documents this so future generations won't repeat this same mistake of letting a single party rule the state for 40 years. Enough is enough. Vote for change- vote for Drazen!

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