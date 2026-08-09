$7.8 Million vs. $2 Million, there is an uncomfortable reality in politics that people on both sides occasionally pretend isn't true: money matters.

It doesn't guarantee victory, and it doesn't make a bad candidate good. What it does is buy the ability to communicate. It buys television commercials, digital advertising, mailers, polling, campaign staff, voter outreach and repetition. Most importantly, it buys the ability to put your message in front of voters over and over again until they actually hear it.

Right now, that microphone is considerably louder on Tina Kotek's side.

Recent campaign finance reporting puts Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek at approximately $7.8 million in cash on hand, compared with roughly $2 million for Republican challenger Christine Drazan. That's nearly a four-to-one advantage.

And Democrats aren't leaving Oregon's governorship to chance. The Democratic Governors Association recently dropped another $1.5 million into the effort to support Kotek, bringing its contributions since last fall to approximately $2.75 million.

This isn't new. The DGA spent more than $6 million helping elect Kotek in 2022, supplementing an already formidable political coalition of organized labor, progressive organizations and Democratic donors.

Republicans shouldn't pretend their side doesn't have wealthy donors or national political organizations. Phil Knight has spent millions supporting Oregon candidates, including Drazan, and the Republican Governors Association participates in gubernatorial races for precisely the same reason the DGA does.

Big political money isn't exclusively blue or red.

But the scoreboard today is what matters, and $7.8 million to $2 million is one hell of a scoreboard.

Before the “Oregon elections are rigged because of vote-by-mail” crowd starts filling the comments, however, let's remember something important.

Oregon voters have demonstrated repeatedly that they are perfectly capable of rejecting the Democratic establishment when enough voters are persuaded to do it.

In 2016, Oregon elected Republican Dennis Richardson Secretary of State, making him the first Republican elected to statewide office in Oregon since 2002.

Oregon voters have also rejected major tax proposals at the ballot box. Measure 97, the massive corporate gross-receipts tax proposal backed by organized labor and progressive groups, was defeated decisively in 2016.

And most recently, Oregon voters overwhelmingly rejected Measure 117, the statewide ranked-choice-voting proposal, in 2024.

Those outcomes are difficult to reconcile with the argument that Republicans simply cannot win because Oregon's vote-by-mail system predetermines the result.

Republicans can win.

Conservative positions can win.

The Democratic establishment can lose.

Oregon voters will cross party lines and reject proposals pushed by the state's political establishment when they are given a compelling enough reason to do so.

That doesn't mean there aren't legitimate concerns about election administration, voter rolls, ballot security, chain of custody or election laws. Those issues deserve scrutiny. But blaming the method of voting for every Republican defeat risks distracting us from a much more obvious political problem.

This isn't primarily about how Oregonians vote. It's about who has the loudest voice before they vote. And the amplifier is money.

Oregon hasn't elected a Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh won reelection in 1982. During those four-plus decades, Democrats have constructed an extraordinarily durable political infrastructure around statewide elections. They have incumbency, organized labor, national political organizations, institutional donors and a well-developed network capable of raising and deploying enormous amounts of money.

If Republicans want to break that streak, complaining about the existence of that machine isn't a strategy.

Competing with it is.

A candidate can have the better argument on taxes, housing, education, homelessness, public safety, energy policy or government accountability. But if the other campaign can afford to tell its story four times for every one time you can afford to tell yours, eventually that disparity becomes enormously important.

Politics today takes place through television screens, phones, streaming services, podcasts, social media, direct mail and increasingly sophisticated digital targeting.

Every one of those channels costs money.

The Democratic Governors Association understands this perfectly well. It didn't send another $1.5 million to Oregon because somebody in Washington, D.C., suddenly developed a charitable interest in keeping Tina Kotek employed. The DGA exists to elect Democratic governors, and its willingness to put millions into Oregon tells us something very clearly:

They believe this race matters, and they intend to spend accordingly.

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Oregonians dissatisfied with the direction of this state should pay attention.

Grassroots politics is incredibly powerful, but “grassroots” doesn't mean free. Volunteers can knock on doors, make phone calls, host events and talk to their neighbors. Somebody still has to print the literature, purchase the advertising, maintain the voter data, produce the videos, send the mail and build the infrastructure that turns enthusiasm into votes.

The alternative to a handful of enormous political checks isn't a campaign without money.

It's a campaign financed by thousands of ordinary people.

Fifty thousand Oregonians contributing $25 produces $1.25 million. One hundred thousand people contributing $25 produces $2.5 million.

Those aren't billionaire numbers. They're participation numbers.

And that may ultimately be the question confronting Oregonians who say they're tired of one political philosophy dominating state government.

How badly do you actually want change?

Because posting another meme about Tina Kotek doesn't buy a television commercial. Complaining about Portland doesn't finance voter outreach in Washington County. Yelling about vote-by-mail doesn't purchase digital advertising in Bend. And telling your friends Oregon is hopeless certainly isn't going to persuade the independent voter who may actually decide this election.

Oregon's 2026 governor's race should ultimately be a referendum on results: housing affordability, educational outcomes, taxes and fees, homelessness, public safety, government accountability and whether Oregon taxpayers are receiving results proportional to the enormous amount of money flowing through state government.

Tina Kotek will make her case.

Christine Drazan will make hers.

But voters cannot evaluate an argument they never hear.

That's why $7.8 million versus $2 million matters.

It isn't simply a campaign-finance statistic. It represents political communication — how often a candidate can speak, how many voters she can reach and how effectively she can respond when the other side attacks.

National Democrats clearly understand that. Their checkbooks prove it.

Oregonians who want political change need to understand it too.

The ballot isn't the biggest obstacle to change. The bigger challenge is making sure voters hear the argument before they fill it out.

Money doesn't cast ballots.

But it buys the microphone.

And right now, one side has a much bigger amplifier.

Speaking of money, this Substack remains FREE, my time is money, but I dona8ot freely to you my favorite reader. Feel free to give it away for free, sharing is caring.

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Oregon Live

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/07/15-million-donation-lands-as-oregon-governors-race-speeds-through-summer.html