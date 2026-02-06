Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Murray's avatar
Randall Murray
3h

Why can’t citizens sue? We’ve got to have some form of grievance. I know the unconstitutional State Supremes won’t side with the People but this sure seems to go against the State Constitution

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Roche and others
CharP's avatar
CharP
3h

Does anyone know what "The Committee" is going to call this bill to confuse voters (at least those who vote)? 😏

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ben Roche and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Roche · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture