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CharP
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I'm waiting to see who the DSA's categorize as wealthy once all the truly wealthy leave the state. Will it be the working class who, like them, make over $100K per year? Will it be the retiree who has an IRA worth more than $100K? It will come down to that if they are allowed to go that far with their insanity!! 🤪

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