That’s the sentiment making the rounds right now. While we’re at it, maybe we can get Batman to audit ODOT and have Elon Musk roll into Salem with a chainsaw and a balance sheet.

But that thinking—that exact thinking—is the reason this stuff festers in the first place.

Because it assumes the job belongs to someone else.

Nick Shirley didn’t show up with a badge, a subpoena, or some insider clearance. He showed up with public records, a camera, and a willingness to walk into places most people scroll past.

In California, he tracked hospice providers billing millions out of buildings that looked more like abandoned roadside motels than care facilities. One operation billed roughly $4.8 million with repetitive claims and minimal services. Those numbers that don’t just raise eyebrows, they practically wave a red flag.

His takeaway wasn’t complicated:

“California may have the largest amount of fraud in the country.”

Then he turned to elections. Same method. Pull public voter rolls. Go to the addresses. Knock on the doors.

What he found wasn’t exactly comforting: UPS stores, storage units, vacant buildings were all tied to registered voters and, in many cases, ballots cast.

And his conclusion cut straight through the noise:

“Anyone could show up… and if the signature is similar, that vote will then count.”

Minnesota? Same playbook, bigger numbers. Daycares billing millions with no kids. Transportation companies billing trips that never happened. Entire systems running on paperwork instead of proof.

At one point, the bluntest line in the whole investigation:

“The reality is how many of these trips are being provided? Zero.”

Now here’s where people make the leap.

They look at Shirley, and then they look at Elon Musk taking a blowtorch to bureaucracy with DOGE-style efficiency, and they start thinking in terms of saviors. Big personalities. Disruptors. Someone who’s going to swoop in and fix it.

But those are two very different animals.

Musk represents centralized disruption, he was granted power, authority, scale. Trump gave him permission to kick the door in, rewrite the system, move fast.

Shirley represents something far more powerful.

He showed the door wasn’t locked. Regular citizens can walk right in.

And that’s the part nobody really wants to sit with.

Because if a guy with a camera, a laptop, and publicly available data can walk into these situations and start connecting dots… what exactly have the rest of us been doing?

The information isn’t hidden. The spending is public. The contracts, the grants, the billing patterns, public record. They’re all sitting there in plain sight for anyone willing to dig.

We’ve just convinced ourselves it’s someone else’s job to care.

We wait for the investigator.

We wait for the whistleblower.

We wait for the viral video.

And in the meantime, the meter keeps running.

One comment in my social media feed said it better than most:

“No need to wait for someone to fly in and rescue us.”

Exactly.

Because here’s the truth, stripped down and unfiltered:

No one is coming.

Not Nick Shirley.

Not Elon Musk.

Not some federal task force riding in with a press conference and a promise.

If accountability shows up at all, it’s going to look a lot less like a superhero and a lot more like a regular person asking uncomfortable questions in a room that would rather you didn’t.

So what does that actually look like?

It’s not glamorous.

It’s pulling a local budget and noticing something doesn’t add up.

It’s sitting through a city council meeting where half the room is empty and the other half is half-asleep.

It’s filing a public records request and waiting, then following up when nobody responds.

It’s asking, politely but persistently, “Can you explain this line item to me?”

And then asking again when the answer doesn’t make sense.

Because here’s the uncomfortable reality that ties all of this together:

Fraud doesn’t thrive because it’s hidden.

It thrives because it’s ignored.

Nick Shirley didn’t expose fraud because he’s some once-in-a-generation investigator.

He exposed it because he showed up.

He looked where others didn’t. He asked questions others wouldn’t. And most importantly, he didn’t assume someone else had it covered.

That’s not a superpower.

That’s a choice.

So before we keep asking, “Why isn’t someone doing this in Oregon?”

Try flipping it.

Why aren’t we?



Do your own research. Then do something with it. That’s my Viewpoint.

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Sources & Receipts

California Hospice Fraud Investigation (Nick Shirley)

CBS Story on Hospice Fraud

California Voter Roll Investigation (Nick Shirley)

Fox11 News CA Voter Fraud, Bribes

Minnesota Daycare & Welfare Fraud Investigation (Nick Shirley)