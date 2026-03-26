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Robert Gordon's avatar
Robert Gordon
17h

Exactly Ben 💪🏼👍🏼

“ But that thinking—that exact thinking—is the reason this stuff festers in the first place.”

“ Because it assumes the job belongs to someone else. “

We have all been Guilty of this and it’s very Frustrating.

Married 45 yrs. 5-Children, Homeschooled 35 yrs. Self-Employed Commercial Laundry Equipment. 45 yrs. Last 12.5 yrs. Night Janitor School Dist. Job plus my own business to support the Family on a single income 💪🏼👍🏼.

Always voted Republican or Independent. Most of us raising Families have had very little time to be politically active. I agree with you 100%.

I was involved in the fight against Same-Sex Marriage and worked a Booth, the Scum Bag Legislators Over Rode us Oregonians Voting against it 🤬. Brought a Dozen People to Eugene , City Council and we spoke against Special Transgender Legal Protections in Restrooms. Oregon Politicians overrode us again on that. These reprobates don’t stop 🛑.

Is there one Facebook or Website to get local information for Conservative Political action in the Eugene, Or. area so I can do my part ?.

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1 reply by Ben Roche
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
10h

Gathering evidence is the easy part. Getting accountability in Western Oregon is impossible. Why waste your time when the people in charge won't listen to you?

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