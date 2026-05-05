There was a time, not that long ago, when the adults in the room thought the internet could be cleaned up with one simple rule: use your real name.

That was the dream. If everyone had to attach their legal identity to their words, maybe people would behave. Maybe the trolls would crawl back under their digital bridges. Maybe the fraudsters, liars, impersonators, and keyboard arsonists would think twice before lighting another match.

It sounded reasonable.

It also sounded like something invented by people who had never attended a school board meeting, worked in politics, dealt with an abusive ex, criticized their boss, challenged a government agency, or made the mistake of believing a large tech company could enforce anything consistently.

Facebook rose on the back of real-world identity. MySpace, bless its glitter-covered soul, became an archaeological site of bad music choices and worse HTML. Facebook felt cleaner. Real names. Real photos. Real schools. Real employers. Real relatives silently judging your vacation pictures.

Then Google tried to “Circle” its way into social media with Google+, pushing its own version of the real-name internet. That fight became known as the Nymwars, a very internet-sounding name for a very serious debate: should people be forced to use their “real” names online? Google+ began suspending accounts in 2011 over names it considered noncompliant, including pseudonyms, nicknames, mononyms, stage names, and names that simply did not fit the platform’s assumptions. Google eventually dropped the real-name requirement in 2014. (eff.org)

The legal name on your driver’s license is not always the safest, most honest, or most useful identity you have.

The case for real names was not stupid. In fact, it had a lot going for it. People tend to behave better when their reputation is attached. A person is less likely to threaten strangers, spread lies, impersonate public officials, or run a scam when their name, job, community, and mother-in-law can all be found in three clicks.

That was the promise: accountability.

Real names could reduce fraud. Real names could improve trust. Real names could make it harder for foreign actors, scam artists, and political manipulators to pretend they were “Concerned Mom From Bend” while operating from a troll farm halfway around the world.

But then the obvious problem emerged.

Real-name rules do not only catch bad actors. They catch everyone.

Whistleblowers. Domestic violence survivors. Dissidents. Activists. Performers. Writers. People with stalkers. People with unusual names. People whose public identity does not match their government paperwork. People who live in communities where saying the wrong thing under your legal name can cost you your job, your family, your safety, or all three.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation made this case during the Google+ fight, arguing pseudonyms are not just a convenience. They are sometimes the difference between participating in public life and staying silent.

Facebook ran into the same wall with its “authentic name” policy. Drag performers, Native Americans, abuse survivors, activists, and others were caught in enforcement systems that treated real human complexity like a suspicious login attempt. The machine looked at culture, trauma, stage names, chosen names, and tribal names and basically said, “Sorry, this does not match our spreadsheet.”

Very comforting. Nothing says “human connection” like being rejected by an algorithm with the emotional range of a parking meter.

So the real-name internet did not die because accountability is bad. It died because forced identity creates its own kind of danger.

Still, let’s not romanticize anonymity either.

Anonymity can protect the dissident. It can also empower the coward.

It can help a whistleblower expose corruption. It can also help a political operative manufacture fake outrage.

It can protect a victim. It can also protect a fraud.

It can give citizens room to criticize power. It can also give trolls room to destroy reputations, harass families, and spread garbage with zero consequence.

That was bad enough when the problem was a bored lunatic with too much free time.

Now the lunatic does not even need the free time.

Now he has an AI agent.

The modern threat is not just anonymous speech. It is anonymous speech at industrial scale.

This is where the old real-name debate runs into the new internet. We are no longer dealing only with trolls, sock puppets, and burner accounts. We are dealing with bots, AI-generated content, deepfakes, automated engagement farms, and synthetic personalities that can post, reply, argue, flatter, threaten, imitate, and manipulate all day long without needing sleep, coffee, or a basement.

A 2025 study published through the National Library of Medicine found social media chatter about global events came from roughly 20% bots and 80% humans, and bot behavior differed consistently from human behavior. (PMC) Meanwhile, reporting on recent bot-traffic research found automated activity has grown to more than half of global internet traffic, with “bad bot” traffic making up a huge share of that activity. (TechRadar)

That should sober people up.

We are entering an era where one person, with a modest amount of technical ability and almost no moral restraint, can create the appearance of a crowd. Fake consensus. Fake outrage. Fake expertise. Fake grassroots momentum. Fake victims. Fake endorsements. Fake “everyone is saying this.”

Astroturf used to require staff, money, coordination, and a conference room full of people pretending not to hate each other. Now it can be done with automation, scraped profile pictures, AI-written comments, and a few burner accounts.

Progress, apparently.

And then we have verification.

Old Twitter verification used to mean something close to, “This account is who it claims to be.” It was not perfect, but it was useful. Public officials, journalists, celebrities, agencies, organizations, and notable figures could be distinguished from impersonators.

Then came X Premium, where the blue check changed meaning. X’s own help page states the blue check means the account has an active X Premium subscription and meets eligibility requirements. It does not mean the account has been ID verified. X does offer separate ID verification, which can add a visible ID-verification label, but that is not the same thing as the basic blue check.

In plain English: the checkmark is now less like a notary stamp and more like a wristband at a county fair. It may get you into a few rides, but it does not mean you are the mayor.

And yes, I have a little personal salt in this wound.

You can find me now on X at @bensviewpoint. My old X account was verified. Then it got hacked. So much for paying X for identity protection. Now I have neither the old account nor the comforting illusion that the blue check fairy was watching over me.

There is a lesson in that.

A paid verification system is not the same thing as identity security. A platform badge is not character. A subscription is not credibility. And an ID check does not magically turn a liar into an honest man.

A blue check is not credibility. A real name is not honesty. But both can be useful signals when paired with a record of integrity.

This is where we need a better standard.

I do not support a government-run social credit score. That is the road to digital feudalism, with bureaucrats and corporate hall monitors deciding who gets to speak, bank, travel, work, or be seen. No thank you. I prefer my dystopia without a customer-service chatbot.

But the free market does need better credibility signals.

Users should give more weight to people willing to put their name, reputation, work history, and track record behind their words. Not blind trust, but higher initial credibility. If someone is willing to be publicly accountable, that matters.

At the same time, users should give lower credibility to anonymous or pseudonymous accounts that constantly lie, shift identities, spread misinformation, impersonate others, or appear only when there is a political fire to pour gasoline on.

Think of this not as censorship, rather smart curation. Don’t reward bad behavior.

We do this in real life every day. If a neighbor tells you something and has been reliable for ten years, you weigh it differently than a stranger yelling through a megaphone on the street corner. The internet trained people to treat both as equal content units. That was a mistake.

The future should not be forced real names for everyone. It should be layered credibility.

A platform could allow pseudonyms while still giving users better tools to judge trustworthiness. Is the account ID verified privately? Is it tied to a long-standing identity? Has it changed handles fifty times? Does it disclose automation? Is it affiliated with an organization? Does it have a history of corrections? Does it constantly post claims that later collapse like a cheap lawn chair?

These are market signals. Not government permission slips.

The best version of the internet preserves room for anonymous speech, because anonymity still matters. But it also builds consequences for fraud, impersonation, bot manipulation, and chronic dishonesty.

Because the question is no longer simply, “Should people have to use their real names online?”

The better question is: how do we protect legitimate pseudonymous speech without letting AI-powered fraud machines drown out actual human beings?

That is the line we have to walk.

Real-name absolutism failed because it ignored legitimate fear. Total anonymity fails because it ignores legitimate accountability. Paid verification fails when it becomes a status symbol instead of a trust mechanism.

And AI makes all of this more urgent.

We are not just fighting trolls anymore. We are fighting synthetic mobs, automated liars, fake experts, digital impersonators, and political manipulation machines that can scale faster than any human moderator, journalist, campaign, or citizen watchdog can respond.

So yes, give more credibility to people who use their real names and stand behind their words, offer some protection to people who genuinely need pseudonyms. Grant very little trust to anonymous accounts that behave like rented megaphones, and give no special reverence to a blue check just because somebody’s credit card cleared.

The internet does not need a social credit score. It needs a credibility market. One where identity, transparency, correction, consistency, and reputation matter again.

Otherwise, we are not building a public square.

We are building a robot karaoke bar where the loudest fake singer wins.



That’s my viewpoint, what do you think? Should the 1st amendment come with accountability or fully protected by anonymity? Let me know in the comments.

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