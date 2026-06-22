This Fourth of July, America marks 250 years since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

That is not merely an anniversary of fireworks, cookouts, flags, or patriotic songs. It is the anniversary of a decision that could easily have ended in mass executions, ruined families, confiscated homes, burned towns, and a failed rebellion remembered only as a warning to future subjects of the British Crown.

Instead, it became the beginning of the United States of America.

The men who declared independence were not mythical figures carved from marble. They were flesh-and-blood men with families, debts, careers, property, disagreements, weaknesses, and much to lose. Some were old enough to have lived most of a lifetime under British rule. Others were young enough that modern Americans might still call them inexperienced.

Benjamin Franklin was 70 years old. Roger Sherman was 55. Samuel Adams was 53. George Mason was 50. George Washington was 44. John Adams and Patrick Henry were 40. John Hancock was 39. Charles Carroll was 38. Thomas Jefferson was only 33. Elbridge Gerry was 31. John Jay was 30. James Madison was 25. Alexander Hamilton was either 21 or 19, depending on which disputed birth year historians accept.

America was not founded by one generation of old men protecting a comfortable status quo. It was built by men from their late teens to their seventies who believed liberty was worth more than comfort, more than personal security, and more than the approval of the most powerful empire on earth.

There is no official roster called “the Founding Fathers,” because no handful of famous names can fully capture what happened. Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Madison, Hamilton, Jay, Mason, Henry, Hancock, Sherman, and Adams were indispensable figures. But so were the farmers who left their fields, the printers who published dangerous arguments, the merchants who accepted ruinous boycotts, the pastors who preached resistance, the women who kept households and businesses alive, the militia volunteers who answered alarms, and the soldiers who endured hunger, disease, cold, wounds, and death.

The founding our our nation was a neccessary act of courage.

British subjects became American patriots

The colonies did not begin by demanding independence. Most colonists considered themselves loyal British subjects. They wanted the rights they believed belonged to Englishmen: representative government, due process, jury trials, security in their homes, protection of property, and the right not to be taxed by a distant legislature in which they had no elected voice.

The break came after Britain’s victory in the French and Indian War.

Britain had defeated France, gained enormous territory, and accumulated enormous debt. London decided the American colonies should help pay for imperial defense and submit to tighter control. That decision began a chain of British actions that colonists saw not as isolated inconveniences, but as a growing pattern of imperial abuse.

The Proclamation Line of 1763 restricted settlement west of the Appalachian Mountains. The Sugar Act and Currency Act added financial burdens and limited colonial economic flexibility. The Stamp Act imposed direct taxes on printed materials, legal documents, licenses, newspapers, and other everyday necessities. The Townshend duties added more taxes and more aggressive customs enforcement.

The issue was not that Americans were too cheap to pay for tea.

The real question was far more serious: Could a legislature across the Atlantic tax, regulate, and punish a people who had no representation in that legislature?

The colonists increasingly answered no.

They believed Parliament could regulate trade within the empire, but not directly reach into colonial life, seize revenue, suspend local government, manipulate courts, and override elected colonial assemblies at will.

The Boston Massacre in 1770 deepened fears of a standing army imposed on civilians. The Tea Act of 1773 was seen not as a bargain, but as a trap: cheaper tea in exchange for accepting Parliament’s claimed authority to tax the colonies. The Boston Tea Party was Britain’s answer in miniature: colonists resisted an imperial tax principle, and Britain decided to make an example of Massachusetts.

The Coercive Acts—known in America as the Intolerable Acts—closed Boston Harbor, curtailed Massachusetts self-government, altered judicial procedures, and expanded the quartering of British troops.

Britain intended to isolate Boston, instead, it united the colonies.

The First Continental Congress assembled in 1774 because Americans understood what was at stake. If Parliament could crush Massachusetts today, it could crush Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, or any other colony tomorrow. Thirteen separate colonies began to see that their liberties were tied together.

That realization was the beginning of the Union.

From petitions to powder smoke

Even after British troops fired on colonial militia at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, many Americans still hoped for reconciliation. The Second Continental Congress created a Continental Army and appointed George Washington its commander, but it also sent the Olive Branch Petition to King George III in one final attempt to avoid a complete break.

The King rejected the appeal.

By 1776, the argument had changed. Americans were no longer merely protesting taxation or demanding redress. They were asking whether a people had the right to govern themselves at all.

Thomas Paine’s Common Sense gave millions of ordinary colonists plain language for what many had come to believe: an island should not rule a continent, hereditary monarchy was not the natural order of politics, and liberty required independence.

On July 2, 1776, Congress approved independence. On July 4, it adopted the Declaration of Independence. Most delegates signed the formal parchment later, but the national decision had been made.

The Declaration did not claim that government invents human rights. It declared that all men are “endowed by their Creator” with rights no king, Parliament, court, bureaucracy, or fashionable political movement has the legitimate authority to erase.

That sentence remains the heart of the American proposition.

Government does not grant liberty as a favor. Government is supposed to secure liberty because liberty exists before government.

The Declaration listed British abuses: interference with representative government, obstruction of justice, taxation without consent, denial of jury trials, the maintenance of standing armies, quartering troops, cutting off trade, and the use of force against the colonies.

For historical precision, many of the disputed laws came from Parliament rather than King George personally. But the colonists understood that imperial power was operating as one system, backed by the Crown, the British military, Parliament, royal governors, customs officers, courts, and coercive laws.

They had reached a conclusion no subject of an empire reaches lightly: their own government had become destructive of the rights it was supposed to protect.

They took on the world’s leading empire

It is tempting to say the Americans defeated “the largest empire since Rome.” The more precise truth is no less impressive.

In 1776, the Americans faced the world’s leading naval and imperial power. Britain had a professional army, the most powerful navy afloat, global financial resources, international supply lines, experienced officers, and loyalist support inside the colonies.

The Americans had a Congress with limited power, an improvised army, shortages of food and ammunition, uneven state support, weak finances, inexperienced officers, divided public opinion, and no guarantee of foreign help.

They did not win because they were always stronger. They won because they refused to disappear.

Washington’s greatest gift was not winning every battle. He did not. His greatest gift was preserving the Continental Army when defeat seemed likely, keeping the cause alive, and refusing to allow Britain the decisive victory it needed.

There were defeats, retreats, hunger, disease, mutiny, debt, and despair. There were men without shoes in winter. There were families who lost fathers, sons, homes, savings, and futures.

But there were also Trenton, Princeton, Saratoga, Cowpens, Kings Mountain, and Yorktown.

The victory at Saratoga in 1777 convinced France that America had a serious chance to win. French aid became essential: money, arms, soldiers, officers, and especially naval power. At Yorktown in 1781, Washington’s American army and French allies trapped British General Charles Cornwallis while the French fleet prevented a British escape by sea.

That victory did not make every British soldier vanish overnight, but it broke Britain’s will to continue the war. The Treaty of Paris in 1783 formally recognized the United States as an independent nation.

America won its independence because its people sacrificed, its army endured, its leaders persisted, and its allies helped turn a colonial revolt into an international defeat for Britain.

Free nations should be wise enough to know that courage and alliances are not opposites.

Independence became a Union

Winning the war did not automatically create the United States we know today.

The Articles of Confederation created a loose national framework, but it was too weak to reliably raise money, regulate commerce, enforce national decisions, or secure the long-term stability of the new republic.

The same generation that won independence had to confront another hard truth: liberty without order can become weakness, and government without limits can become tyranny.

The Constitution of 1787 attempted to solve that problem. It created a stronger federal government while preserving the role of the states. It separated powers. It divided authority. It created checks and balances. It made the rule of law, not the personality of a king our foundation of government.

Then came the Bill of Rights.

The Bill of Rights did not manufacture freedom. It recognized rights that free people already possessed and placed clear restraints on the federal government: freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, due process, jury trials, protection against unreasonable searches, the right to keep and bear arms, and powers reserved to the states and the people.

The Founders understood something too many modern politicians forget: power always seeks more power. Liberty survives only when power is restrained.

The Constitution is not a relic to be politely admired behind museum glass. It is a living restraint on those who would use government to control speech, conscience, property, families, firearms, business, elections, education, faith, and everyday life.

The founding was noble, not flawless

A truthful patriotism does not require pretending the Founding generation was perfect.

Slavery remained a terrible contradiction. Women did not yet possess equal political rights. Native peoples endured displacement, broken promises, violence, and loss. The young republic inherited deep injustices and created others of its own.

Those truths should be studied honestly.

But they do not erase the extraordinary nature of the American founding. They prove why the founding principles mattered. The claim that human beings possess rights by nature and by the gift of God became the standard by which later Americans challenged slavery, expanded civil rights, demanded equal protection, and sought a more faithful application of the nation’s own promises.

The American experiment was not perfect at birth. No human institution is.



Our central founding principal proposition was revolutionary:

Rights come from God, government exists by consent, and free citizens retain the authority to reform or replace government when it becomes destructive of liberty.

That idea changed the world.

Who will defend it now?

Two hundred fifty years later, the question is no longer whether Washington will preserve the Continental Army, whether Franklin can secure French support, or whether Jefferson can put the American case into words.

The question is whether we will do our part.

Who will defend the Union without surrendering the rights of the states and the people?

Who will defend America’s national interests without sending our country blindly into every foreign quarrel?

Who will insist on secure borders, a capable military, economic strength, energy independence, sound money, honest elections, free speech, religious liberty, strong families, and a government that remembers it is the servant—not the master—of the people?

Who will stand against enemies foreign and domestic, not with reckless rage, but with courage, constitutional conviction, lawful civic action, service, prayer, speech, voting, and a refusal to be bullied into silence?

The answer cannot simply be “someone else.”

A republic survives when ordinary people understand that citizenship is not a spectator sport.

Our Bill of Rights is not a government permission slip. Our liberties are not temporary privileges issued by bureaucrats, judges, presidents, governors, or politicians who happen to hold office for a few years. They are rights endowed by our Creator, secured through the Constitution, and defended by generations of Americans who understood that freedom is never self-sustaining.

The men and women of 1776 gave us more than a flag, a holiday, or a history lesson.

They gave us a responsibility.

This Independence Week, celebrate the blessing of America. Fly the flag. Teach your children what happened here. Thank God for liberty. Remember the blood and treasure spent to secure it. And remember that freedom is not preserved by people who take it for granted.

I will be stepping away from Ben’s Viewpoint until the second week of July to spend time with my family and enjoy the blessings of liberty that this country has made possible.

That, after all, is why they fought: so free people could build homes, raise families, worship God, speak their minds, work for a better future, and pass liberty on to the next generation.

May God bless America, protect our Union, strengthen those willing to defend it, and grant every reader of Ben’s Viewpoint a safe, joyful, and truly free Independence Day.