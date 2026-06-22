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Kent's avatar
Kent
16h

As I look across the USA and see what's happening in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, NYC, Maine and Michigan, the fight of our time is against expansionist Islam that moves into western society’s like the UK and the United States and refuses to assimilate to classical liberal values. The progressives who refuse to have this discussion and even recognize it as a problem do so at their own peril. A pox on all of them!

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