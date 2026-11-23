A parasite doesn’t need to kill its host to thrive. It simply needs access to the resources that allow it to grow. Oregon’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) builds influence within the Democratic Party, and they are feeding off its power.

The DSA has its own membership, leadership, political platform, and ambitions for fundamentally restructuring American government. Yet its candidates run as Democrats, benefit from the party’s established electoral infrastructure, and coordinate with an organization pursuing a separate political agenda. Before anyone dismisses the concern as conservative paranoia, consider what Oregon’s socialist organizers openly acknowledge themselves.

The names behind the movement

On November 20, Oregon House Democrats selected Farrah Chaichi of Beaverton as assistant majority leader for policy. Chaichi is an openly identified DSA member, joined in the Legislature by newly elected Tammy Carpenter, another Portland DSA member, and Lesly Muñoz, who represents the Woodburn and Northeast Salem area and joined Salem DSA in 2025.

Chaichi was enthusiastic about Carpenter joining her in Salem:

“I’ll be thrilled to serve alongside a fellow DSA member.” — Rep. Farrah Chaichi, quoted by Portland DSA, 2026

Portland DSA goes further, proudly advertising its strategy under the heading “Coordinate Like a Party.” The organization describes how affiliated Portland city councilors frequently vote together and how Chaichi and Carpenter coordinate with the chapter and recruit additional members. This is more than a shared political philosophy; it is an organized movement cultivating influence within another party, with one of its members now holding a House Democratic leadership position focused specifically on policy.

Socialism in Salem, straight from the source

In a November 10 article published by The Call, Salem DSA organizers Geovanny Tolentino and Jordan Millett celebrated Muñoz’s reelection, describing how she joined DSA, embraced its organizing strategy, and incorporated socialist messaging despite disagreements with traditional Democratic campaign consultants. Their activists reportedly knocked 10,000 doors and made nearly 35,000 calls on her behalf.

Their assessment of the Democratic establishment was hardly subtle:

“The conventional wisdom of the Democratic Party is a lie.” — Geovanny Tolentino and Jordan Millett, Salem DSA organizers

Consider the arrangement. The Democratic Party provides a familiar ballot identity and established political infrastructure, while DSA activists supply their own volunteers, ideology, and coordinated political pressure. They cooperate electorally while openly disagreeing about the party’s direction.

Is this a healthy political coalition, or is the host becoming dependent on a movement determined to remake it from within?

Read the platform. Seriously.

The DSA promotes its proposals through appealing language about affordability, workers’ rights, housing, and economic justice. Those promises resonate with Oregonians struggling to pay their bills, but the organization’s official national platform goes considerably further than cheaper rent and better wages.

It calls for eventually abolishing the police and prison system, eliminating the United States Senate, replacing the presidency and Supreme Court with institutions subordinate to Congress, drafting a new socialist constitution, and placing the largest corporations and essential industries under public ownership.

This is the published national program of the organization they have chosen to join. These are sweeping changes to constitutional checks and balances, law enforcement, private enterprise, and economic power, not merely progressive adjustments to existing policy.

Supporters describe these ambitions as democratic reforms intended to empower working people. Critics see serious threats to individual liberty, economic competition, and independent government institutions. Either way, voters deserve to understand what lies beyond the reassuring campaign promises about affordability.

Affordability—or a different economic system?

Oregon families need affordable housing, dependable public safety, lower living costs, and opportunities to prosper. DSA activists argue that public ownership, rent regulation, and higher taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations would deliver those outcomes, but promising affordability is considerably easier than producing it.

Can Oregon make housing more affordable without encouraging additional construction? Can it attract investment while expanding government control over businesses expected to create jobs, build homes, and generate economic opportunity?

The debate reaches beyond individual taxes and regulations to a fundamental question of who should control the economy. The DSA’s proposals deserve scrutiny on their economic merits, particularly when members of the organization are helping shape legislative policy.

A party within a party

Here is the great irony: DSA’s national platform calls for replacing America’s two-party system with a multiparty democracy, yet its successful Oregon legislative candidates continue running as Democrats.

The practical advantages are obvious. Major parties already possess ballot recognition, campaign networks, fundraising relationships, and the electoral infrastructure that a smaller independent party would have to build. Why construct your own political house when you can move into someone else’s?

In my view, this arrangement creates a serious accountability problem. Voters recognize the Democratic label, but that label does not necessarily explain the ambitions of an organized socialist movement operating within its coalition.

Political parties have always contained ideological factions, and DSA members have the same rights to organize and participate as anyone else. But Democrats should consider whether this arrangement reflects their party’s values or increasingly allows an independent organization to redirect its priorities.

If the DSA truly believes in multiparty democracy, perhaps it should demonstrate that commitment by establishing its own recognized political party in Oregon and competing openly under its own banner. The Democratic Party would be wise to consider drawing a clearer organizational boundary rather than allowing another movement to feed off its established identity.

Who’s shaping Oregon’s policies?

DSA does not yet control Oregon’s Democratic Party, but it does reveal an expanding network of affiliated legislators, coordinated electoral activity, and an organization whose national ambitions extend far beyond conventional Democratic policy.

Republicans have every reason to examine those connections and demand public answers about the policies being advanced in Salem. Democratic voters should be asking the same questions. Which DSA proposals do their representatives support, which do they reject, and where do their loyalties lie when the organization’s priorities conflict with their party or constituents?

The Democratic Party may view the DSA as a useful political ally, but the question remains: who is influencing whom?

A parasite thrives when its host provides the resources necessary for survival. The political concern is whether an independent movement can become so intertwined with an established party that voters can no longer distinguish whose agenda is being advanced.

The DSA is remarkably open about its intentions. Oregon Democrats should be equally clear about whether those intentions represent their party’s future.

Because when two political organizations share one ballot label, hardworking Oregonians deserve to know exactly what they’re getting.

That’s my viewpoint.

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