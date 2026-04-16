April 15 used to be simple. You gathered your paperwork, cursed the IRS under your breath, and filed your taxes. Painful, yes, but at least predictable.

In Oregon, it’s always been a two-step dance. You file your federal return, then your state return. Historically, the state leaned heavily on the federal definition of income to keep things somewhat aligned. Not identical, but close enough that you weren’t reinventing the wheel twice.

That’s what just changed.

And it’s why Tax Day next year might hurt a bit more.

The federal income tax itself didn’t start as the permanent fixture we know today. It showed up during the Civil War as a temporary measure, disappeared, came back, got struck down, and was eventually locked in with the 16th Amendment in 1913. It was pitched as limited and targeted. Over time, it became layered, complex, and full of carveouts.

That’s the original sin. Not that we tax income, but that once we do, the system never stays simple.

Oregon just leaned into that.

With the passage of SB 1507, signed by Governor Tina Kotek, the state didn’t scrap conformity with the federal tax code. It did something more subtle—and more frustrating. It kept the federal framework, but started carving out exceptions. The result isn’t a different system. It’s a more complicated one.

You still start with your federal return. You still calculate your federal taxable income. But now, when you sit down to do your Oregon return, you don’t just carry those numbers over. You stop, adjust, and add things back that the federal government just told you to deduct.

That’s where the confusion creeps in.

The new federal deduction for interest on certain vehicle loans? You can take it on your federal return. Then Oregon tells you to add it back. Federal bonus depreciation that lets a business write off equipment faster? Take it federally. Then unwind it in Oregon and spread it out over time. Certain small business investment benefits? Same story.

Nothing about your income changed. Nothing about your purchases changed. What changed is the rulebook you’re required to follow when you cross from one return to the other.

According to reporting from OPB, lawmakers pushed SB 1507 forward to “preserve hundreds of millions in revenue” that would otherwise be lost under federal tax changes. That’s the cleanest way to say it. The state saw federal tax relief and decided it wanted to keep the money instead.

The opposition isn’t exactly mincing words either. The referendum campaign describes the bill as a “tax clawback” that pulls roughly $300 million back into state coffers. (No Tax Oregon)

And that’s the fight now taking shape.

Within hours of the bill being signed, a referendum effort launched to send SB 1507 to the ballot. Gubernatorial candidate Ed Diehl stepped in as a chief petitioner, alongside others, to challenge the law directly through voters.

Whether you agree with him or not, the issue is bigger than one candidate. This is about how tax policy gets made in Oregon and who gets the final say when the state decides to move the goalposts.

Because make no mistake, this isn’t just about dollars. It’s about complexity.

Even if your tax bill doesn’t jump overnight, your filing just got more complicated. More adjustments. More add-backs. More places where your Oregon return won’t match your federal return. More time spent figuring out why. More reliance on software or professionals to get it right.

Complexity is a tax too. It just shows up as time, frustration, and a bigger bill from your accountant.

Oregon has always allowed itself the flexibility to tweak federal tax law at the state level. That’s not new. What’s new is the scale and intent. SB 1507 isn’t a minor adjustment. It’s a deliberate decision to diverge where it benefits the state’s revenue, even if it makes compliance harder for everyone else.

And that brings us to the bigger picture.

The federal income tax started as a temporary solution and became permanent. It started simple and became complex. Oregon has now taken that complexity and added another layer, not because it had to, but because it chose to.

So here we are on Tax Day, filing two returns like we always do—but now with more steps, more exceptions, and more reasons to stop and double-check the math.

The question isn’t whether you can get through it. You will.

The question is whether this is the direction you want the system to keep heading.

Because voters now have a say in that.

The No Tax Oregon referendum effort is underway to put SB 1507 on the ballot and let Oregonians decide whether this “clawback” stands. Petitions are being printed and volunteers are gearing up, with signature gathering expected at pop-up locations across the state.

If you think the system is getting too complicated, this is your chance to do something about it.

Visit www.notaxoregon.com to learn more, find a location, volunteer, and help collect signatures.

Tax Day is always a reminder of what we owe.

This year, it might also be a reminder of what we’re willing to accept.

Because if history tells us anything, it’s this: once a tax system gets more complicated, it rarely gets simpler on its own.

That’s my viewpoint.

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Sources:

OPB Republicans Oppose Tax Bill

No Tax Oregon Launches No Tax Clawback

Referendum Petition Signing