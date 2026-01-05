Ben's Viewpoint

CharP
Jan 6

Too many liberals that don't understand criminals will ALWAYS have guns regardless of what laws are passed in the State. 🤪

BJ Kahl
Jan 5

And it's a violation of the US Constitution. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Federal law always "Trumps" state law.

