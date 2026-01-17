Oregon is back in the headlines over voter rolls. Again.

Depending on which outlet you read, the story is either a bombshell lawsuit victory, pressure from the Trump campaign, a secret Democratic plot to disenfranchise voters, or proof that Oregon’s elections are fundamentally broken. Pick your outrage.

But buried under the noise is a simple fact that shouldn’t be controversial, yet somehow always is:

Inactive voters do not receive ballots.

Let’s say that again, slowly, because this gets lost every single time.

Inactive Voters Do Not Get Ballots

In Oregon, voters fall into two meaningful categories:

Active registered voters

These voters receive ballots and can vote .

Inactive registered voters

These voters do not receive ballots.

They can only vote if they update and re-attest their registration with their county elections office.

Why does someone become inactive?

Almost always because a ballot was mailed and returned to sender—most commonly because the voter moved and didn’t update their address.

That’s not fraud.

That’s life.

People move. People disengage. People forget to update paperwork. None of that means ballots were cast illegally, and none of it means elections were compromised.

Yet every few years, the same headline cycle repeats:

“Hundreds of thousands of voters removed.”

“Fake voters exposed.”

“Democracy under attack.”

It’s theater.

Why Were These Voters Still on the Rolls?

Because Oregon law allows inactive voters to remain registered for a period of time unless they either update their registration or are formally removed through a cleanup process.

That’s not a loophole.

That’s compliance with federal and state election law.

And now, after years of delay, Oregon is doing what it should have been doing all along: cleaning up outdated records.

That’s not voter suppression.

That’s basic record maintenance.

The Part the Media Isn’t Talking About

Here’s what is getting lost in the coverage—and it matters.

When you look at historical voter registration data for active voters, a clear trend emerges:

Democratic registration in Oregon has declined steadily since 2022.

Republican registration has been stable to slightly up , depending on the year.

The Democratic advantage has narrowed by tens of thousands of voters .

The fastest-growing category statewide isn’t Republicans or Democrats.

It’s non-affiliated voters.

That’s good news for Republicans who are paying attention. And it’s inconvenient news for anyone trying to spin voter-roll cleanup into a crisis narrative.

Cleaning inactive voters from the rolls doesn’t change who can vote.

It clarifies who actually does vote.

Integrity Means Accuracy — Not Fear

Words matter.

Facts matter.

Context matters.

Election integrity isn’t about inflating numbers to score political points or scaring people into distrusting the system. It’s about accuracy, transparency, and verifiable data.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth some don’t want you to hear:

Oregon’s voter registration data is public.

Who voted is public record.

(Not how they voted—but who voted.)

If fraud exists, it isn’t hidden in some black box. It’s discoverable. Auditable. Reviewable.

You can see the data yourself here:

https://data.oregon.gov/Administrative/Voter-Registration-Data/8h6y-5uec/about_data

You don’t need to rely on headlines.

You don’t need to trust talking points.

You don’t need to outsource your judgment to activists or cable news panels.

The Real Risk to Elections

The greatest threat to election integrity isn’t cleaning voter rolls.

It’s convincing people not to trust anything at all.

When every administrative action is framed as sinister, when every dataset is treated as suspect, and when every correction is cast as corruption, you don’t protect democracy—you erode it.

That’s not a bug.

That’s a psychological operation.

If you convince voters the system is rigged no matter what, they stop engaging, stop verifying, and stop looking at the data themselves. And a disengaged electorate is far easier to manipulate than an informed one.

Active Voters Matter

Cleaning inactive voter registrations is not a scandal.

It’s overdue housekeeping.

The real story isn’t who got removed.

It’s who’s still active, who’s showing up, and how the electorate is quietly changing.

And the truth is out there—in the data—for anyone willing to look.

What Can I Do?

If you care about election integrity, start locally and start with facts.

Verify your voter registration.

Check your status, party affiliation, and address at OregonVotes.gov:



https://www.oregonvotes.gov

A helpful walkthrough from 2022 but (still accurate today):



Consider becoming a Precinct Committee Person (PCP).

PCPs are neighborhood-level party representatives who work closest to voter rolls and local elections. Filing is simple.

Filing deadline: March 10

File online (SEL 105):

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/candidate-filing-precinct-committeeperson-sel-105.aspx

Connect locally.

You can usually find current PCPs through your county elections office or county-level party websites.

Audit what’s real.

Who voted is public record. How they voted is not. If there’s fraud, it isn’t hidden—it’s found locally, with data.

Integrity starts with participation, not panic.

Did you find this through a link, affiliate, or email? Subscribe for FREE and get Ben’s Viewpoints delivered to you fresh, and consider sharing, we are in this together, and the more we share, the more we care.