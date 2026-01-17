Ben's Viewpoint

Neural Foundry
Jan 17

The clarity around active vs inactive voter status is desperatly needed. The point about how reframing routine maintenance as conspiracy creates generalized distrust is exactly where alot of this breaks down. I've watched similar dynamics with tech platform moderation where normal account cleanup gets spun into censorship narratives. When every administrative action gets weaponized into outrage content, the actual data becomes irrelevant and that's when real manipulation thrives.

John Wygertz
Jan 18

The ballot wasn't cast, I let them keep coming to see how long it would take to get it off the rolls as inactive. Ten years so far.

