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Ben Roche
2d

Hasso has a different take, do you agree? https://hh-today.com/whats-up-with-that-sign-at-eads-park

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Kent
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I hope squatters don't move into that deceased lady's home if it's just sitting there empty. That would be a shame. There are "professional squatters" who know the laws and use them against unwitting home owners.

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