Last fall, I was doing what I often do on a Saturday morning—wandering through garage sales and thrift stores looking for that unexpected treasure. Sometimes it’s an old hand tool. Sometimes it’s a vintage radio or a piece of cast iron cookware that just needs a little love. More often than not, though, the best thing you come home with isn’t something you can carry. It’s a conversation.

One handwritten yard sale sign pointed me down NE Willamette Avenue, just past Albany’s Public Works yard and wastewater treatment plant. Sitting between two vacant lots with tall grass stood an older manufactured home where an elderly woman had arranged tables of household items across her front yard. I stopped, looked around, and as usually happens at garage sales, we started talking. She asked if I was searching for anything specific. I laughed and told her I was always looking for tools and old electronics. Before long we weren’t talking about garage sale finds anymore. We were talking about the weather, her neighborhood, and those two vacant lots surrounding her home.

She pointed to the grass, already growing high enough to make her nervous. “The City owns those,” she told me. “They usually mow them a couple of times a year, but they haven’t been here yet.” She worried about fire season, and rightly so. Anyone who has lived through an Oregon summer knows how quickly dry grass can turn into disaster. I told her I’d make a phone call for her.

A promise is a promise. When I got home, I contacted the City and explained the situation. A couple of weeks later I drove back through the neighborhood, and sure enough, the grass had been cut. The City had done what it should have done.

Most people would have forgotten about the place after that.

I couldn’t.

Maybe it’s because I’ve spent more than thirty years in the manufactured housing industry, but I couldn’t stop looking at those vacant lots through a different lens. I wasn’t seeing weeds anymore. I was seeing opportunity. Those parcels already had streets, sidewalks, water, sewer, and power. They sat in an established neighborhood made up of modest site-built homes and individually owned manufactured homes—not a mobile home park, but real private lots where families owned both the home and the land beneath it. In today’s Oregon housing market, that combination has become incredibly rare.

As I drove away, I kept thinking about how many young families would jump at the chance to buy one of those lots and place a new manufactured home on it. We spend millions of taxpayer dollars talking about affordable housing, while perfectly buildable residential lots already inside city limits sit vacant, growing weeds instead of building neighborhoods.

Curiosity eventually got the better of me, so I reached out to Albany’s planning department and asked why those lots had never been sold or developed. The answer was simple. They weren’t being held for housing at all. The City had long-range plans to expand the wastewater treatment plant.

At the time, it sounded like one of those government plans that might happen someday.

Now “someday” has arrived.

The City of Albany has formally proposed removing residential zoning from several City-owned properties and converting them to industrial use as part of the expansion of its wastewater treatment and composting operations. The application argues these residential parcels are better suited for municipal infrastructure because they are adjacent to the existing treatment plant and that removing them from the City’s housing inventory will have little practical effect because the acreage is relatively small.

I understand the argument.

I simply don’t agree with it.

Governor Tina Kotek declared Oregon to be in a housing emergency because we aren’t building enough homes. Every level of government talks about increasing homeownership, creating affordable housing opportunities, and removing barriers to development. Yet here we have the City of Albany choosing to eliminate some of the very type of land that offers one of the best chances for attainable homeownership. These aren’t expensive subdivisions waiting for luxury homes. They’re modest city lots where working families could realistically afford to own property.

While researching this story, I spoke with a young couple renting just across the street. They told me they’d love to buy a home but can’t find anything they can afford. They aren’t looking for granite countertops or a five-bedroom house. They’re looking for a chance. In another conversation, a longtime resident expressed frustration that neighbors had been assured composting operations wouldn’t noticeably increase odors. As we stood talking in his driveway, the smell drifting through the neighborhood spoke louder than either of us needed to.

The proposed zoning map makes the City’s long-term vision unmistakably clear. Industrial zoning expands around the remaining homes on NE Willamette Avenue, gradually absorbing what was once intended to be a residential neighborhood into the footprint of the wastewater treatment plant.

Then I learned something that gave that first garage sale conversation an entirely different meaning.

The woman I met that Saturday has since passed away.

Her home now sits quiet. Neighbors tell me only one occupied residence remains on that stretch of Willamette Avenue. I’ve also heard claims that the estate may be under pressure to sell to the City, although I have not independently verified that report. Whether that proves true or not, it doesn’t change the larger question the City should have to answer.

Why, during a statewide housing emergency, are we converting some of the most affordable residential land inside Albany into industrial land?

Planning is supposed to be about preparing for the future. Good planning asks what kind of community we want our children and grandchildren to inherit. In my opinion, taking scarce residential lots—complete with existing infrastructure—and removing them from future homeownership opportunities is planning in the wrong direction.

[New single level site built homes are starting in the $450K range, this example sold last year in the new Henshaw Farms development in South Albany]



If additional land is truly needed for wastewater treatment or composting, I believe the City should first exhaust opportunities to expand north and east, where industrial land already dominates the landscape, rather than continuing south and west into one of the few remaining neighborhoods where modest homes still offer a realistic path to ownership.

The City’s application suggests these parcels represent only a tiny fraction of Albany’s housing inventory. Perhaps that’s true when viewed as numbers on a planning map. But communities aren’t built from acreage totals—they’re built one home at a time. Every affordable lot preserved today is another opportunity tomorrow for a young couple to stop renting, for a retiree to downsize without leaving town, or for a working family to build equity instead of paying someone else’s mortgage. Those opportunities are becoming harder to find, and once they’re paved over or rezoned away, they rarely come back.

The Albany Planning Commission will consider this proposal at a public hearing on Monday, July 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Albany City Hall. Whether you agree with me or not, I encourage you to attend. Listen carefully. Ask questions. Because once a neighborhood disappears from the map, it doesn’t matter how many reports say the loss was insignificant. For the people who might have called it home, it never was.

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Albany Planning Commission Website

Oregon Capital Chronicle - Tina Kotek & Housing Policy