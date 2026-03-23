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Kent's avatar
Kent
1dEdited

Good article. Were you able to create an opportunity to have a conversation with Rick Riley?

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1 reply by Ben Roche
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
3h

Thanks for the report. Oregon has the governments at all levels that voters have chosen, despite what Riley wants to say. Oregon will continue to get the governments that voters choose, and those who don't like the choices will have to make difficult decisions.

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