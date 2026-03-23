This weekend I attended the Oregon Republican Party meeting for the first time as guest observer. Not a delegate, not a county chair, just someone there to listen, take it in, and see how the conversations are unfolding inside the party.

What I saw was a tale of two messages, and they could not have been more at odds with each other.

Earlier in the day, Data Chair Mark Knowles walked through the numbers. It was clear, data-driven, and honestly a little uncomfortable. A significant number of registered Republican voters in Oregon simply do not vote. Not in primaries. Not in midterms. Not consistently when it matters. The takeaway was obvious. If Republicans want to win, the first job is not changing the system. It is getting Republicans to actually show up and vote.

That is the reality.

Then, at the close of the meeting, Clackamas County Chair Rick Riley took the stage to present his “Ditch Vote by Mail” campaign. And instead of building on that earlier message, instead of reinforcing participation, the tone shifted completely. What followed was a stream of claims about corruption, broken systems, and elections that cannot be trusted.

In other words, the exact kind of message that would convince a low-propensity voter that their vote doesn’t matter.

If your own data shows your voters are already sitting on the sidelines, telling them the game is rigged is not exactly a winning strategy.

It is a strange way to close a meeting.

So I went and looked at the content.

Six videos. A website. A clear narrative. And once you start pulling on the thread, it begins to unravel.

The campaign starts by telling you Oregon adopted vote-by-mail in 1995. That is not accurate. In 1995, a bill passed and was vetoed. The system we use today came from the voters themselves. In 1998, nearly seventy percent of Oregonians approved Measure 60. By 2000, the state fully implemented vote-by-mail. That is not a top-down scheme. That is a citizen decision, made clearly and decisively.

From there, the argument shifts to political control. The claim is that one party has ruled Oregon ever since. That only works if you ignore 2016, when Republican Dennis Richardson was elected Secretary of State, the office that oversees elections. He won under vote-by-mail, then stepped into the role of running and reviewing the system.

From Richardson’s official op-ed as Oregon Secretary of State:

What he said matters.

Richardson warned that unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud undermine trust. He made it clear there was no evidence of widespread fraud in Oregon and described the system as secure and modern. That is not speculation. That is the elected official responsible for elections speaking from direct experience.

That fact does not fit the narrative, so it tends to disappear.

The same thing happens with the details. The phrase “voting a week after the election” is meant to raise eyebrows. What it actually describes is ballots that are mailed on time being allowed to arrive after Election Day. The vote still has to be cast by Election Day. The system simply allows time for delivery. That is not extending an election. It is accounting for reality.

The claim that no one knows where ballots have been follows the same pattern. It sounds dramatic, but it does not reflect how people actually vote. Ballots are delivered to voters, filled out, and returned. There are verification steps. There are procedures. It is not perfect, but it is not unknowable.

By now, the pattern is clear. A piece of truth is taken, stripped of context, and presented in a way that leads to a much larger conclusion. That conclusion is always the same. The system is broken. The outcome cannot be trusted.

That is a serious claim. It deserves serious proof.

What it gets instead is repetition.

And that is where this stops being about election mechanics and starts becoming something else.

During his remarks, Riley spoke about this effort as more than just a political project. There was a sense of calling behind it, a belief that this was something he was meant to do. That kind of conviction is powerful. It can also be dangerous if it is not grounded in facts that hold up under scrutiny.

It is hard not to think of the Blues Brothers, driving straight through the chaos, convinced they are on a mission from God. The purpose is clear. The confidence is absolute. The damage along the way is treated as secondary.

That is not a path you want to go down when you are talking about elections.

Scripture offers a reminder that fits here better than any campaign slogan.

“The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.” — Proverbs 18:17

That is exactly what is happening. The first version sounds convincing. Then you examine it, and the gaps start to show.

There is nothing wrong with wanting election integrity. There is nothing wrong with believing strongly in that cause. But when the argument depends on claims that do not hold up, it does not strengthen the cause. It weakens it.

And more importantly, it carries consequences.

If you tell voters the system is corrupt, that outcomes are engineered, and that their vote may not count, you should not be surprised when they choose not to participate. You are not motivating them. You are giving them a reason to stay home.

Which brings us back to the beginning.

We started the day with data showing Republicans are not voting. We ended the day with a message that gives them one more reason not to.

That is not a strategy for winning. That is a strategy for disengagement.

If the goal is to build trust, then the message has to be grounded in truth. It has to be willing to acknowledge facts that complicate the argument. It has to hold up when it is examined.

Because integrity is not measured by how strongly you believe something.

It is measured by whether what you are saying is true.

If we are serious about election integrity, that is where it has to begin.

Ben Roche writes independently as Ben’s Viewpoint and is not affiliated with, employed by, or compensated by any political campaign or organization. . All of his writing, research, and event participation are done on his own time and at his own expense. If you value independent analysis and want to support alternative media that isn’t driven by paid narratives, you can support this work at Buy Me A Coffee. He does volunteer work with the Let Us Paddle PAC to repeal Oregon’s paddle permit requirements, the only political action committee he is officially associated with at the time of this publication.

Sources & Receipts

Oregon Vote-by-Mail Timeline (Official Source)

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/statistics/vote-by-mail-timeline.pdf

Measure 60 (1998) – Official Results & Summary

https://ballotpedia.org/Oregon_Measure_60%2C_Vote_by_Mail_for_Biennial_Elections_Initiative_(1998)

Oregon First State to Conduct All-Mail Election (2000)

https://grokipedia.com/page/vote_by_mail_in_oregon

Dennis Richardson – Statements on Election Integrity & Fraud

https://www.opb.org/news/article/voter-fraud-oregon-secretary-state/

Richardson: Oregon Elections “Secure, Modern, Leading the Nation”

https://apps.oregon.gov/oregon-newsroom/OR/SOS/Posts/Post/oregon-is-on-the-cutting-edge-of-secure--modern-elections-31980

2016 Oregon Secretary of State Election (Richardson Win)

https://www.opb.org/news/series/election-2016/oregon-secretary-of-state-results-avakian-richardson/

House Bill 3291 (2021) – Postmark Rule for Ballots

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB3291

Oregon Secretary of State – Voting FAQ (Ballot Deadlines & Handling)

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/faq.aspx

Oregon Signature Verification Law (ORS 254.431)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_254.431

U.S. Election Assistance Commission – Voting System Certification

Certification of Voting Machines

Multnomah County – Election Security & Ballot Handling FAQ

https://multco.us/info/questions-about-election-security-we-have-answers