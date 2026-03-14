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Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
6h

Ben - You are well-informed, my friend. Thanks for taking us outside of Oregon, even if it's for a little while. https://www.the-express.com/news/us-news/202019/trump-refuses-rule-out-occupying

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Garrett's avatar
Garrett
15h

One historical fact that is completely ignored in this otherwise well researched article is what led to the initial CIA and MI6 overthrow of Iran's democratically elected government of the 1950's. Iran was requesting to be able to audit the books of the predecessor to BP, the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. It was the AIOC's refusal to being audited and their refusal to different profit sharing proposals that led to the installation of the Shah, his repressive regime, and the eventual 1979 Islamic Revolution. US and western interventions in Iran have helped to produce the breeding grounds for radicalization and have directly led to the theocratic institutions that have led the country since 1979. History does not begin where it is useful for this article and that omission degrades the value of the arguments positioned above.

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