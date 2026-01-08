Oregonians know this scene by heart.

The governor sets the football on the tee.

She promises stability.

She promises reform.

She promises accountability.

Then—snap—the ball disappears.

On January 7, Governor Tina Kotek stood before transportation insiders and delivered what might be the most revealing admission of her tenure: the emergency transportation package she championed, rammed through a special session, and sold as unavoidable has failed—and now must be repealed entirely.

Not fixed.

Not audited.

Not investigated.

Repealed. Replaced. Rebranded.

“Redirect, Repeal, Rebuild” — Translation: Shuffle, Stall, Start Over

In her own words, the Governor laid out the new mantra:

“Here is what I am asking the Oregon Legislature to do… redirect, repeal, and rebuild.”

That sounds constructive—until you realize what’s missing.

There is no call to investigate how ODOT blew a billion-dollar hole in its budget.

No demand for a forensic audit.

No accountability for management decisions.

No pause on programs that exploded in cost while core maintenance collapsed.

Instead, the solution offered is the political equivalent of “Trust me, again.”

The Ball Is Yanked Away—From Voters

House Bill 3991 isn’t just unpopular. It’s frozen because hundreds of thousands of Oregonians demanded a vote.

And now?

Rather than letting voters weigh in this November, the Governor is asking lawmakers to erase the bill entirely—before ballots are cast.

Republicans didn’t mince words:

“Rather than allowing voters to have their say, the Governor is now urging lawmakers to fully repeal the bill… driven by political necessity, not good governance.”

This isn’t course correction.

It’s ballot avoidance.

Layoffs First. Accountability Never.

Governor Kotek frames the crisis as inevitable:

“At that moment, I had two choices. Lay off hundreds of workers… or call a special session.”

Notice the framing. The only lever available is workers, not waste.

Maintenance crews are expendable.

Engineers are collateral damage.

But bloated programs, failed forecasting, and management blunders? Untouchable.

Even after acknowledging that ODOT hemorrhaged staff—reducing the deficit only because people quit—there’s still no appetite to ask why the agency was allowed to drift this far off course.

“There Is Enough Money” — But Not Enough Courage

Republicans have been consistent, and inconvenient:

“There is enough money in the system, and it must be better prioritized before taxpayers are asked to pay more.”

That’s the argument Democrats refuse to engage.

Instead of identifying which services can be cut besides maintenance, the answer is always the same:

Raise taxes

Shift funds

Rebrand the package

Start a new “process”

Lucy doesn’t explain where the football went. She just resets it and smiles.

A ‘Bipartisan Process’ With a Prewritten Ending

The Governor promises a governor-led package for 2027:

“The last successful transportation package followed a governor-led process. I am committing my office to that work.”

Republicans are unimpressed—and history backs them up:

“Simply having a Republican in the room doesn’t make a bill bipartisan if it has no impact on the final outcome.”

Translation: Don’t confuse choreography with compromise.

The Pothole Path Continues

This is the Pothole Path to Nowhere in its purest form:

Crisis manufactured by mismanagement

Accountability avoided

Voters sidelined

Workers sacrificed

Same leadership, same assumptions, new branding

The football wasn’t dropped.

It was yanked away—again.

And Oregon taxpayers are once more flat on their backs, staring at the sky, wondering how many times they’re expected to believe “this time it’s different.”



What You Should Do—Today

Email your State Representative and Senator

Call their office

Demand they oppose any new transportation taxes until audits and accountability are completed

Insist voters get their say, not another last-minute legislative escape hatch

You can find your legislators here:

👉 https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/FindYourLegislator/legislatorsupport.html

If government keeps pulling the football away, the fault isn’t just Lucy’s anymore.

At some point, Charlie Brown has to stop running—and start demanding answers.

“Potholes don’t lie. They just sit there, quietly reminding taxpayers exactly where the money didn’t go.”



