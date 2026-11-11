Today, on Veterans Day, I want to set aside the political debates, election results, and disagreements that so often dominate our attention and simply say thank you.

Thank you to the men and women who answered the call to serve a nation founded on the extraordinary belief that our rights come not from government, but from our Creator.

For some, that service meant going to war. For others, it meant years away from family, standing watch, preparing for dangers that might never come, or caring for those wounded in battle.

Not every veteran saw combat. Not every sacrifice made the headlines. But every person who honorably wore our nation’s uniform made a commitment to something greater than themselves.

For me, Veterans Day is personal.

I think of my late father-in-law, Larry Blakeley, who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

I remember my late stepfather, Howard Lantz, who served our country in the United States Navy.

I remember the late Dr. Robert C. Hall, M.D., who served as a military surgeon during the Vietnam War, dedicating his skills not only to serving his country but to caring for others.

And I think of Larry Williams, born in Nebraska, who made Oregon his home, became my stepfather, and also answered the call to military service.

Four men. Different lives, different experiences, but a shared willingness to serve their country.

They remind me that our nation’s history isn’t simply written in textbooks or preserved in monuments. It lives in our families, around our dinner tables, in the stories we remember, and sometimes in the stories we wish we had asked them to tell.

Their service also reminds me why I care so deeply about protecting our Republic.

I spend a great deal of time advocating for election integrity, defending the right of every eligible American to vote, and insisting that our elections be transparent, accountable, and worthy of the public’s trust.

Some may wonder why I fight so hard over these issues.

The answer is simple.

Generations of Americans have sacrificed too much for us to become careless with the freedoms they defended.

Our veterans did not serve so that we could surrender our responsibilities as citizens to apathy, misinformation, political division, or blind trust in those who govern us.

They served a constitutional Republic in which the people are sovereign, government is accountable, and liberty must be protected by every generation.

The right to vote is one of the most important ways we honor that responsibility. Protecting the integrity of that vote is not merely a partisan cause. It is an obligation we owe to every American, regardless of political affiliation.

And it is one small way we can honor those who sacrificed far more.

Of course, our veterans didn’t all share the same politics. They didn’t all vote alike, worship alike, or agree on what direction our country should take.

But they served the same flag. They swore an oath to the same Constitution. And they defended the freedoms of Americans with whom they might profoundly disagree.

There is a lesson in that for all of us.

We can argue passionately over public policy while remembering that our fellow Americans are not our enemies. We can demand accountability without abandoning civility. And we can love our country enough to acknowledge its shortcomings while remaining grateful for its extraordinary blessings.

Today, I remember these four men with gratitude, and I extend that gratitude to every veteran who has served this great nation.

May we never take for granted the freedoms entrusted to us.

May we have the courage to defend them, the wisdom to preserve them, and the humility to remember the price others have paid.

To every veteran reading Ben’s Viewpoint: Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. And thank you for helping preserve the Republic that we now have a duty to pass on to our children and grandchildren.

May God bless our veterans, their families, and the United States of America.

With gratitude and respect,

Ben Roche

Freedom is an inheritance. Preserving it is our responsibility.