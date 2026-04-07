Let me tell you a story, not the one you get in campaign mailers with smiling candidates and soft promises about “working families,” but the one that starts after the ballots are counted, when the real work begins and the real relationships matter. If you’ve watched Oregon politics long enough, you start to notice a pattern. The same names. The same organizations. The same outcomes. It doesn’t feel random, and it isn’t. It’s a system, and like any well-run system, it rewards the people who understand how it works.

You see the same dynamic play out at every level. Salem City Councilor Linda Nishioka publicly thanked SEIU Local 503 for its backing, saying it affirmed her priorities moving forward. It’s more than gratitude, it’s alignment in plain English. Up at the federal level, Maxine Dexter is meeting with union stewards, talking through staffing shortages and policy solutions shoulder to shoulder with organized labor. None of this is hidden. In fact, it’s increasingly out in the open, because it works.

And it works because of where the money comes from. A large portion of union funding originates from workers whose paychecks are funded by taxpayers—teachers, state employees, and healthcare workers paid through Medicaid. That’s where the loop starts. Public dollars fund wages, wages fund union dues, dues fund political campaigns, and those campaigns help elect the very officials who control how public dollars are spent. It’s not illegal, it’s not even complicated, but it is incredibly efficient. If you set out to design a self-reinforcing political ecosystem, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with something more effective.

Of course, a system like that doesn’t run on goodwill alone. It runs on leverage. In early 2026, union-backed groups launched a pressure campaign targeting moderate Democrats who weren’t fully aligned on tax policy. These weren’t quiet conversations behind closed doors—these were public ads calling lawmakers out by name, reminding them, and everyone else, exactly who was watching. One lawmaker pushed back with a simple line: “I represent my district. Full stop.” It was a firm response, but it also revealed the tension. When the same organizations that helped you win your seat are now funding campaigns against you, independence becomes a little more complicated.

Then there’s the policy side of the equation, where the returns on those political investments start to show. Oregon’s new law allowing striking workers to collect unemployment benefits didn’t appear out of thin air. It was backed, pushed, and ultimately celebrated by organized labor as a major victory. The implications are straightforward: workers can strike against publicly funded employers while receiving public benefits, effectively adding a new layer of leverage to already high-stakes negotiations.

“Tina Kotek has a proven track record of passing legislation that betters the lives of SEIU members…” And when that same governor signs a bill like SB 916 that deliveres benefits and leverage for union workers, you don’t have to guess what that “track record” looks like in practice.

Critics warned this would lead to longer and more disruptive strikes, and recent events—like the Albany teacher strike—suggest those concerns aren’t theoretical. When you combine organized labor, political backing, and now a financial safety net, you don’t just have negotiation—you have a system designed to apply sustained pressure until the desired outcome is reached.

Occasionally, the machinery gets a little too visible. In 2025, lawmakers filed an ethics complaint alleging that SEIU Local 503 submitted hundreds of constituent messages to legislators that may not have been written, or even authorized by the individuals whose names were attached to them. If those allegations hold, it raises uncomfortable questions about how public support is presented to lawmakers. Is it organic, or is it curated? And how would anyone outside the system know the difference?

Even the question of participation isn’t always as simple as it sounds. After the Supreme Court’s decision in Janus v. AFSCME, public employees were supposed to have a clear right to opt out of union membership and dues. Yet lawsuits, including one involving Oregon teachers, alleged that leaving the union could be difficult, with delays and continued deductions complicating the process. Not every claim is proven, and not every case ends the same way, but the pattern is consistent enough to raise a basic question: how voluntary is a system when it works hardest to keep you inside it?

And just as Oregon finally moved to impose limits on campaign finance HB4018, the timing added one more twist. Those limits don’t fully take effect until after the 2026 cycle, leaving one last window where money can still flow freely. One last chance for the system to reinforce itself before the rules change. One last opportunity to make sure the right players are in the right seats.

Now, to be fair—and this is the part that keeps the lawyers happy—public employee unions are legal institutions that represent real workers and real concerns. They negotiate contracts, advocate for benefits, and play a legitimate role in the political process. But structure matters, and when you step back and look at the structure, the pattern becomes hard to ignore. Money flows in a loop. Influence is applied where it’s needed. Loyalty is rewarded, and independence is tested. The same names appear at every stage—funding campaigns, shaping policy, and benefiting from the outcomes.

Call it a system. Call it a machine. But when the same network funds the campaigns, pressures the lawmakers, writes the policies, and benefits from the results, it starts to feel less like a loose collection of interests and more like something organized—something disciplined, something effective.

Something that looks, for all the world, like a family business.

And in Oregon, business is booming.

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Editorial: Legislators keep the gravy train rolling https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2026/03/editorial-legislators-keep-the-gravy-train-rolling.html

Oregon Public Broadcasting — Union pressure campaign targeting Democratic lawmakers

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/01/23/pressure-campaign-oregon-unions-democratic-lawmakers/

Governing Magazine — Political spending by public-sector unions trends

https://www.governing.com/politics/political-spending-by-public-sector-unions-is-deep-blue

Oregon Business — Oregon campaign finance law changes and timing gaps

https://oregonbusiness.com/changes-ahead-for-unions-under-oregons-new-campaign-finance-law/

Oregon Journalism Project — SEIU vs long-term care providers

https://www.oregonjournalismproject.org/battle-erupts-between-seiu-and-long-term-care-providers

Willamette Week — Teachers sue Oregon Education Association over inability to quit

https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2019/06/11/teachers-file-federal-lawsuit-saying-the-oregon-education-association-prevented-them-from-quitting/

Oregon Employment Department — Unemployment benefits for striking workers

https://unemployment.oregon.gov/strikes

Oregon AFL-CIO — Labor-backed passage of strike benefits law

https://www.oraflcio.org/post/oregon-s-new-unemployment-for-striking-workers-law-went-into-effect-jan-1

Oregon Public Broadcasting — Albany teacher strike coverage

https://www.opb.org/article/2024/12/02/albany-teacher-strike-labor-contract-union-oregon/