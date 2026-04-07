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CharP's avatar
CharP
1d

One word "corruption"...paid for by the hardworking Oregonians, which includes the people who think the union is protecting them. I hope they wake up and disassociate themselves from the union that "may be" working against their beliefs and values.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
12h

Definitely 👍 SEIU, 2 teachers unions also covering massive school staff, are the biggest ones. And don’t forget that Oregon has AFSCME which is the third largest union “protecting”state, county, and municipal employees. Who the heck protects the voters from these large NGOs? They run Oregon by contributing millions to candidates like the radical leftist governor we are currently subject to. The Supreme Court decision Janus v. AFSCME, 138 S. Ct. 2448 (2018). Held that public-sector employees who are not union members cannot be compelled to pay agency/representation fees (nonmember fees) to public‑sector unions — requiring affirmative, voluntary consent for such payments. Please consider what your union dues support.

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