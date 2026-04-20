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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

You can rest assured that the East Coast/SF dark money gang knows this--and counts on it for their "proof of concept" trials in Oregon.

It goes back to Oregon running one of the nation's most restrictive Covid lockdown experiments--with a population that meekly accepted unprecedented restriction of just about every one of the Bill of Rights, long past the time when other jurisdictions were waking up to the scam. It continued through the state's biggest city passively allowing antifa to rule the streets for well over a year, capped with serious attempts to injure federal employees and burn down the federal building.

It continued with the state being one of the first to flaunt federal drug laws (which are still on the books)--and now with yet another essay in nullification with the ICEcapades, aided and abetted by the state's two biggest media.

You get what you incentivize.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
20h

A voter who doesn’t vote is likely an uninformed or disinterested in politics. It is a good thing when people choose to not vote if they are uninformed and not interested. Why should everyone be compelled to vote? The old saying of leading a horse to water comes to mind.

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