Oregon doesn’t have a voter suppression problem. It has a voter participation problem, and the difference matters more than most are willing to admit.

For years, the state has leaned into convenience as the cure-all. Automatic voter registration through the DMV, often called “Motor Voter,” has dramatically expanded the rolls. By the numbers, registration has surged by roughly 700,000 voters over the past decade. On paper, that looks like a win for democracy.

But here is the part that rarely gets said out loud. More names on a list has not translated into more people showing up when it counts.

The data tells a different story. In 2016, primary turnout was 53.9 percent. By 2024, it had fallen to 35.8 percent. That is not a small fluctuation. That is a steep drop in engagement. General election turnout still holds relatively strong in presidential years, sitting in the mid-70s to low-80s, but when the spotlight fades, so do the voters.

That is where the disappearing voter lives. These are not people who lost access or were denied a ballot. They are still registered. They still receive ballots in the mail. They simply choose not to participate.

A registered voter who does not vote is not participating. They are spectating.

That distinction cuts to the core of Oregon’s problem. Qualification is not engagement. Access is not interest. Registration is not commitment.

Oregon has one of the easiest voting systems in the country. Ballots arrive by mail. There are no long lines, no need to take time off work, no logistical hurdles that dominate election debates elsewhere. If convenience alone were enough, turnout would be consistently high across every election.

It is not.

In 2024, turnout reached 75.4 percent. In the 2022 midterm, it dropped to 66.9 percent. That gap, which averages around twelve percentage points over the last two decades, represents roughly one out of every eight voters who simply disappears between major election cycles. They do not move. They do not lose eligibility. They just sit it out.

That is not a systems failure. It is a civic culture problem.

Automatic registration was designed to remove barriers, and it succeeded in that narrow sense. But it also created an illusion. When someone is registered during a routine DMV visit, they have not made a conscious decision to engage in the political process. They have been enrolled, not activated.

Engaged voters seek information, discuss issues, and feel a sense of ownership over outcomes. Passive registrants do not. As registration expands without a corresponding increase in engagement, turnout percentages fall and meaningful participation shrinks.

This is why blaming the mechanics of voting misses the point. Oregon’s vote-by-mail system is not what is keeping people from participating. If it were, turnout would be consistently low. Instead, voters show up in large numbers when they feel the stakes are high and disappear when they do not.

That is a motivation gap, not a structural one.

And the stakes are high, whether people realize it or not.

In May, Oregon voters will weigh in on a transportation tax referendum that will shape how the state funds roads, infrastructure, and long-term mobility. Gas taxes, registration fees, and payroll taxes are not abstract policy debates. They hit households directly. These decisions will be made by whoever shows up.

Later, in November, voters could face a ballot measure known as the “Peace Act,” an initiative that seeks to ban hunting and fishing. Regardless of where someone stands on that issue, it represents a major shift in how Oregon manages wildlife, recreation, and rural economies. That is not a niche question. That is a defining one.

Both of these measures will be decided not by the number of people registered to vote, but by the number who actually do.

When fewer people participate, outcomes are driven by a smaller and more motivated slice of the population. Policies begin to reflect intensity rather than consensus. Over time, that erodes trust and reinforces the very disengagement that caused the problem in the first place.

That cycle does not break on its own. It breaks when people decide to engage and when they encourage others to do the same.

The path forward is not another registration drive. Oregon does not need more names in the system. It needs more people who care enough to use it.

That starts at a very practical level. Talk to the people around you. Not about party labels or national headlines, but about what is actually on the ballot. Ask a simple question. Are you planning to vote in May? Are you going to participate in November?

Do not assume the answer is yes just because someone is registered. The numbers say otherwise.

The disappearing voter is not a mystery. It is a neighbor, a coworker, a friend, or a family member who has quietly checked out of the process. Reversing that trend does not require a policy overhaul. It requires a conversation.

Democracy does not fail when people cannot vote. It fails when people stop caring enough to.

Oregon has built a system that makes voting easy. The responsibility now shifts to its citizens to make participation meaningful. As 2026 approaches, the question is not whether ballots will be mailed or whether voters are registered. Those boxes are already checked.

The real question is whether Oregonians will choose to show up.

Fewer spectators. More participants. That is how the disappearing voter comes back.



That’s my viewpoint.



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Source Oregon Secretary of State Election Statistics: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/electionsstatistics.aspx

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