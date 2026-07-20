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James K Walsh
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Excellent article Ben! My wife and I are part of the 20% of Oregonians with earthquake coverage on our home. Fully 80% of Oregon homeowners do not have earthquake coverage. If there is a catastrophe and the big one hits it is going to take many years to rebuild. The workers in the construction industry are likely to lose their housing as well. We'll get a check and plan to leave immediately, flying out through the designated evacuation airport in Redmond. Our plan is to sell the bare land and not come back because Oregon is going to be a mess for the rest of our lifetimes. There will be a lot of people living in shelters for a long time. Relocations will be very common. The uninsured will be left groveling for FEMA handouts that will accomplish very little.

We've already had two insurance carriers withdraw from the Oregon market and stop writing earthquake coverage here. Now we are with American Modern and have been for several years. Our premium costs have crept up to about $700 a year but we feel it is money well spent.

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