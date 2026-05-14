For weeks, Oregon’s Republican primary for governor had the stale smell of inevitability. The usual political weather vanes pointed in the usual direction, the consultant class nodded knowingly, and plenty of voters were given the quiet impression that the race results were already baked.

Today Predict Oregon dropped its latest polling, we have a 2 way race, and it’s a dead heat.

With five days left before the May 19 primary deadline, this race is not settled. Predict Oregon’s statewide poll of 656 likely Republican primary voters shows Christine Drazan at 40.5% and Ed Diehl at 37.5% when decided voters and leaners are combined. That three-point gap is inside the poll’s stated 3.83% margin of error, which means the race is not a runaway. It is statistically uncertain and politically alive. Even more important, among the 295 respondents who had already voted, Drazan and Diehl were essentially tied: 39.7% to 39.0%. Those votes are locked in. The remaining ballots are where this race gets decided.

So let’s be honest. This is now a turnout election.

The most powerful voter in Oregon politics this week is not a donor, a consultant, a party officer, or someone yelling on Facebook. It is the voter who still has a ballot sitting on the kitchen counter, buried under grocery ads, utility bills, and good intentions.

That voter is the election.

And this primary is not only about the governor’s race. The transportation tax fight is now in the mix too. For every Oregonian who has complained about gas taxes, vehicle fees, payroll taxes, Salem’s appetite for more money, and the magical ability of government to make life more expensive while promising it is doing us a favor, this is not the week to suddenly become a couch philosopher. Anger without a ballot is just yelling at the clouds.

Low-turnout primaries are where organized power thrives. They are quiet. They are predictable. They are loved by the people who already know how the machine works. The fewer regular citizens who show up, the easier it is for the usual suspects to steer the outcome and then act shocked when the public feels ignored.

This is where apathy becomes expensive.

We have all heard the excuses. “My vote does not matter.” “The system is rigged.” “They already picked the winner.” “I forgot.” “I was busy.” Fine. Life is busy. But if a ballot is sitting in your house and you do not use it, the system did not silence you. You volunteered for mute.

The Predict Oregon poll should be a five-alarm wake-up call. The governor’s race is close enough that undecided voters matter. Third-option voters matter. Late voters matter. The people who normally sit out primaries matter. The question is whether they understand that before Tuesday night or complain about it Wednesday morning.

There is also a hard practical reality here. Based on this poll, the competitive race is between Drazan and Diehl. Chris Dudley still has measurable support at 17.3%, but the data does not show him in position to overtake both leaders. Medina and Bethell are far behind. Every voter can vote their conscience, and should, but voters should also understand the math of the moment. In a close plurality race, a protest vote may feel satisfying for about five minutes. Then the winner is declared, and satisfaction gets replaced with four years of “how did this happen?”

This is the part where Oregon conservatives, tax skeptics, and frustrated citizens need to stop treating politics like a spectator sport. You do not win from the sidelines. You do not score points from the parking lot. You do not change Salem by leaving your ballot on the counter like a sad little paper coaster.

Have your say. Make your choice. Then get the ballot turned in.

The deadline is Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Not “around then.” Not “when I get to it.” Not “I thought postmarks were magic.” Get it to a drop box, get it to the county elections office, and make sure your voice is counted.

Oregon does not need another rerun. It does not need a rebound candidate, a recycled script, or another season of the same old Salem show with a new campaign logo slapped on the front.

We need results.

And results start with ballots.

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Political Coffee with Jeff Kropf (Skip to 24:08) https://politicalcoffeeonkslm.transistor.fm/episodes/political-coffee-5-14-26

Predict Oregon https://predictoregon.com/

No Tax Oregon https://notaxor.com/