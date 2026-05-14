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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
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None of the Oregon Republican candidates have responded or acknowledged the Oregon Lottery Corruption and how they intend to end or expand.

My story released today shows an additional $2 Billion in Lottery Revenue Bond debt obligations are happening in 2025 and 2026. A Governor cash grab not approved by any voter or legislature.

Before we discuss how important it is to vote we need an answer to all this corruption and how each candidate intends to solve. How about someone just asking, “Do you intend to have the Department of Justice investigate the Oregon Lottery?” “Do you intend on borrowing Billions of dollars from Lottery Bonds when you’re Governor?”

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