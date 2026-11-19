In Bend, Oregon, they’re trading guns for garden tools. Literally. According to Central Oregon Daily’s latest report, Antioch Church’s Guns to Gardens program decommissioned another 61 firearms at its November 14 event, bringing the reported three-year total to roughly 230.

While Bend's Guns to Gardens event celebrated the destruction of 61 firearms, Deschutes County had already issued 975 new concealed handgun licenses in the first nine months of 2026. That's 16 new licenses for every gun surrendered at the event. Apparently, not everyone in Bend is ready to trade their firearm for a garden trowel.

The concept is beautifully biblical. Take unwanted firearms, destroy them, and forge the metal into garden tools. It’s a modern interpretation of Isaiah 2:4, turning swords into plowshares. Frankly, I admire the symbolism. But being the naturally curious skeptic I am, I had one question: Has anybody checked the emergency-room statistics on garden tools?

The federal government has, and the numbers are shocking.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), yard and garden equipment was associated with an estimated 269,435 emergency-room-treated injuries in one recent annual reporting period. That’s approximately 738 people every single day. In 2024, chainsaws alone accounted for an estimated 33,557 ER-treated injuries. Meanwhile, the CDC recorded approximately 55,157 firearm-related emergency department visits in 2023 among hospitals included in its surveillance analysis.

Apparently, the road to peace and tranquility runs straight through the lawn-and-garden department.

Before anyone files a restraining order against their weed whacker, here’s the necessary disclaimer. The garden-equipment number is a nationwide estimate, while the firearm figure represents participating emergency departments.

I am not suggesting a shovel is more dangerous than a shotgun. I’m trying to expose the weakness of judging safety entirely by the object rather than the circumstances, behavior, intent, and responsibility surrounding it. People kill people, not guns.

Bend’s event also comes amid a grieving community following the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting. For someone who no longer wants a firearm at home, voluntarily surrendering it may provide genuine peace of mind. That’s a personal decision I can respect. My scrutiny is the broader assumption that transforming a firearm into another tool somehow transforms the underlying human condition.

You can turn a gun into a garden trowel.

You cannot forge human responsibility on an anvil.

Isaiah’s vision of swords into plowshares is ultimately about people choosing peace, not simply replacing one piece of metal with another. I’m all for planting gardens, preventing violence, and respecting private property rights. But perhaps we should retire the notion that a tool’s moral character is determined by which department of the hardware store sells it.

And for heaven’s sake, wear your safety glasses.

That’s my viewpoint.

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Sources & Fact-Check Index

1. Central Oregon Daily — November 2026

Bend church decommissions 61 guns during Guns to Gardens event

Primary local reporting on the event and its approximately 230-gun cumulative total.

2. Oregon Public Broadcasting — November 19, 2026

After Bend school shooting, more people are training to carry a gun — while others want theirs destroyed

Independent confirmation of the 61 firearms destroyed and the community context.

3. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission — FY2024 Annual Report

CPSC Report to the President and Congress

Table 2: 269,435 estimated hospital ER-treated injuries associated with yard and garden equipment, October 2022–September 2023.

4. CPSC — 2024 NEISS Data Highlights

National Electronic Injury Surveillance System

Estimated 33,557 chainsaw-related ER injuries in calendar year 2024.

5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — November 21, 2024

Trends in Emergency Department Visits for Firearm Injuries, 2018–2023

Approximately 55,157 firearm-related emergency department visits in 2023, calculated from the study’s mean monthly count of 4,596.4. This is a surveillance count, not an estimate of all nationwide visits.

6. CDC — Firearm Injury and Death Fast Facts

CDC Firearm Injury and Death Prevention

More than 44,000 firearm-related deaths nationally in 2024, with additional context on injury severity and intent.

7. The Bible — Isaiah 2:4

Isaiah 2:4, King James Version

The scriptural origin of the swords-into-plowshares imagery.

Data note: Federal figures represent different periods, surveillance methods, and population coverage. They are presented to illustrate the prevalence of garden-equipment injuries, not as proof that garden tools pose a greater risk of death or injury than firearms.