The latest fight over Oregon elections has produced the usual political theater. President Donald Trump is threatening federal action against mail voting, while Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read insists those efforts are not about improving elections but about creating “chaos, confusion and instability.” Read is also warning rural voters that postal changes may delay postmarks, encouraging anyone near Election Day to use an official drop box instead.

Both sides are talking past the one Oregon law that genuinely deserves another look.

In 2021, the Legislature passed House Bill 3291, allowing ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day to arrive as many as seven days later and still be counted. The rule took effect in 2022. Before that change, Oregon ballots had to be received by county election officials no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled 5–4 that federal law does not prohibit states from counting ballots received after Election Day when they were cast by the state’s deadline. That decision preserved Oregon’s authority to use its seven-day grace period. It did not descend from the heavens carrying stone tablets declaring HB 3291 the greatest election policy since the secret ballot.

Legal does not automatically mean sensible.

The Postmark Rule Creates the Problem It Claims to Solve

Supporters argue that voters should not be punished because the Postal Service is slow. That sounds compassionate until we remember that Oregon voters receive their ballots weeks before Election Day, can return them through hundreds of official drop boxes, and are repeatedly warned not to wait until the last minute.

The seven-day rule transfers an important part of election administration from elected county clerks to the Postal Service—the same Postal Service now acknowledging that a postmark may reflect when an envelope reaches a regional processing center rather than when a voter placed it in a mailbox. Rural mail may sit overnight before being transported, meaning the postmark is not always reliable proof of when the ballot was actually submitted.

Since the grace period took effect, approximately 160,000 Oregon ballots have arrived and been counted after Election Day. About 13,000 arrived after Election Day during the 2024 general election, representing less than 1% of ballots cast. Those votes were lawful, and there is no evidence they were fraudulent—but the numbers demonstrate that the policy materially extends the election calendar.

Contracts, court filings, tax payments and nearly every other important legal obligation have firm deadlines. Elections should not rely upon a vague theory of mailing intent followed by a week of watching the mailbox.

A receipt deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day would be clear, uniform and understandable: mail early, use a drop box or deliver the ballot to a county election office. No mystical postmark interpretation. No guessing which truck left which rural post office at what hour. No weeklong argument over whether “Election Day” is actually Election Week.

Burning Down Vote-by-Mail Is Not Reform

That does not mean Oregon should abandon vote-by-mail, strip authority from elected county clerks or return to precinct-level hand counting because somebody watched three hours of online “election evidence” presented by a man sitting in front of a flag and selling supplements.

Oregon voters approved statewide vote-by-mail in 1998 by roughly 69% to 31%. Active registered voters receive paper ballots; inactive voters do not. Oregon’s official voter-status guidance expressly distinguishes active, inactive, canceled and challenged registrations—categories routinely mashed together online to manufacture frightening but meaningless numbers.

An inactive voter is not necessarily dead, illegal, fictitious or secretly voting from a condominium in Venezuela. Inactivity commonly results from returned mail, an address change, incarceration or a decade without voting or updating registration. Inactive voters are not automatically mailed ballots.

Initiative Petition 37 proposed prohibiting vote-by-mail, requiring proof of citizenship at registration and mandating valid photo identification. It did not qualify for the November ballot. Oregon voters were therefore never presented with—and certainly never granted—a mandate to dismantle the system.

Some activists also want ballots counted by hand at neighborhood precincts. They should be careful what they wish for. Moving election administration away from elected and accountable county clerks and into hundreds of volunteer-staffed precincts would not magically eliminate partisan influence. It would multiply the number of locations, workers, procedures and potential disputes.

And who is generally better at recruiting an army of political volunteers: the party whose voters have been told elections are pointless and rigged, or the activists who believe every election is an existential struggle for socialism, climate justice and whatever slogan was printed on the latest protest sign?

Oregon Republicans Have an Election to Contest

The obsession with imaginary mountains of fraudulent ballots is especially self-destructive in 2026.

Democrats currently hold a 37–23 advantage in the Oregon House and an 18–12 advantage in the Senate—enough for three-fifths supermajorities in both chambers—and they control the governor’s office.

Yet the governor’s race between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan is being treated as increasingly competitive. Political analysts have softened earlier assumptions that Kotek was secure, and polling reported by OPB suggests the race could be close.

That opportunity will not be decided by memes about bamboo ballots, mysterious inactive voters or another promised documentary that is supposedly going to reveal everything next Tuesday.

It will be decided by actual Oregon voters returning actual paper ballots.

Republicans do not need to pretend Oregon’s election system is perfect. HB 3291 created unnecessary uncertainty and should remain part of a serious legislative debate. Voter rolls should be accurate. Citizenship requirements should be enforced. Signature verification, chain of custody, audits and public transparency should be continuously examined.

But there is an enormous difference between improving a system and convincing your own supporters that participating in it makes them fools.

Election fraud hunters have spent years looking for the Kraken. Meanwhile, voter apathy has been sitting in plain sight, eating their lunch and winning legislative seats.

Oregon can continue moving left, or it can move toward a more balanced government and greater accountability. The determining factor will not be how many angry posts conservatives share about ballots. It will be how many voters research the candidates, complete their ballots and return them before the deadline.

The ballots will be mailed. The choices will be real. And Oregon’s election will be decided on paper this November—not in a courtroom, a podcast, or a conspiracy thread. The only question is whether you trust the Postal Service to deliver your vote on time or place it directly in an official drop box. I recommend the drop box—and no excuses.

Perhaps it is time to stop auditing ghosts—and start counting supporters.

That’s my viewpoint. It’s free and free for you to share & subscribe for more.

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As always, here are the receipts to backup my opinions.



Oregon Secretary of State Slams New Trump Election Threats

Oregon Capital Chronicle, July 20, 2026

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2026/07/20/not-about-improving-elections-oregon-secretary-of-state-slams-new-trump-election-threats/

Oregon Will Accept Ballots Mailed by Election Day Under Newly Passed Bill

Oregon Public Broadcasting, June 24, 2021

https://www.opb.org/article/2021/06/24/oregon-will-accept-ballots-mailed-by-election-day-under-newly-passed-bill/

House Bill 3291 — 2021 Regular Session

Oregon Legislative Information System

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021r1/Measures/Overview/HB3291

Watson v. Republican National Committee — Supreme Court Opinion

U.S. Supreme Court, June 29, 2026

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-1260_g3cn.pdf

Supreme Court Ruling Preserves Oregon’s Mail-Ballot Deadline

Statesman Journal, June 29, 2026

https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/politics/2026/06/29/supreme-court-ruling-oregon-mail-ballot/90739679007/

Receipt and Postmark Deadlines for Absentee and Mail Ballots

National Conference of State Legislatures

https://www.ncsl.org/elections-and-campaigns/table-11-receipt-and-postmark-deadlines-for-absentee-mail-ballots

Postal Service Changes Raise Concerns About Ballot Postmarks

Associated Press, January 16, 2026

https://apnews.com/article/elections-postal-service-mail-ballots-postmark-180b1dafbbf4dc5404473c97681ad7dc

Oregon Vote-by-Mail Timeline, Results, Facts and Figures

Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/vote-by-mail-timeline.pdf

Voting in Oregon — Active, Inactive, Canceled and Challenged Voter Statuses

Oregon Secretary of State

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/pages/voteinor.aspx

Oregon Election Integrity, Voter-Roll Maintenance and Post-Election Audits

Oregon Secretary of State

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/pages/security.aspx

Initiative Petition 37 — Certified Ballot Title

Oregon Secretary of State, May 16, 2025

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORSOS/bulletins/3e0d473

Nearly Every Proposed Oregon Initiative Won’t Make the November Ballot

Oregon Capital Chronicle, June 29, 2026

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2026/06/29/nearly-every-proposed-oregon-initiative-wont-make-it-onto-the-november-ballot/

Official May 2026 Primary Election Ballot Returns and Turnout

Oregon Secretary of State

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/statistics/ballot-returns-May-19-2026-official.pdf

Early Signs Suggest Oregon’s Governor’s Race Is Competitive

Oregon Public Broadcasting, July 10, 2026

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/07/10/oregon-governor-race-competitive-early-signs-show/

Oregon’s 2026 Legislative Elections and Republican Opportunities

Oregon Public Broadcasting, April 28, 2026

https://www.opb.org/article/2026/04/28/oregon-more-80-republicans-vie-party-nomination-legislative-races-primary/

Statistical Summary of the 83rd Oregon Legislative Assembly

Oregon Blue Book

https://sos.oregon.gov/blue-book/Pages/state/legislative/statistics.aspx