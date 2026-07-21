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Colorblind Justice's avatar
Colorblind Justice
2d

Amazing post, Ben, and the supplemental footnotes are phenomenal.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
2d

Just a fyi.....One of 5 changes at the Post Office in 2026 Your mail may take longer to be postmarked

The postmarks on your letters and packages may no longer reflect when you mailed them.

In late 2025, the USPS announced that, going forward, date stamps in postmarks would indicate when mail is received at processing facilities, not when it’s collected by a mail carrier or dropped off at a post office. As a result of adjustments to transportation operations, some mail might not arrive at a processing facility the same day it was sent.

That means mail that must be postmarked by a certain date, such as tax returns and mail-in ballots, could be marked as late if you wait until the last minute to send it. You’ll need to get it in your mailbox sooner, or take it to a post office to request a manual postmark that aligns with the date you send it.

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