Ben's Viewpoint

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richard ackerman's avatar
richard ackerman
5h

agreed!! It makes it appear that my vote does not matter cause the system is rigged and if that is the case why bother to mail it back. Stop saying vote by mail is bad and start encouraging Republicans and Independents to VOTE.

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1 reply by Ben Roche
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2h

Right on, Ben. Oregon elects the people that the voters choose, simple as that. Republicans may never win a majority in the legislature again and will probably never win a majority on the Portland City Council, but that's on them. Either they adopt policies to make themselves electable or the losses will continue.

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