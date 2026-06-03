California may have just given Oregon Republicans a political sugar high.

Early returns in California’s gubernatorial primary showed Republican Steve Hilton leading the pack with roughly a quarter to a third of the vote, depending on where the count stood when the headlines hit. Under California’s top-two primary system, that may be enough to push him into a November runoff against Democrat Xavier Becerra. For Republicans on the West Coast, that is no small thing. In California, a Republican making the final two is treated like someone spotted Bigfoot, Elvis, and a balanced state budget in the same parking lot.

But let’s not confuse surviving the primary with winning the war.

A fractured Democratic field can let a Republican rise to the top of a primary pile with less than 30 percent of the vote. That is not a mandate. That is arithmetic. It is what happens when the left brings six people to the same knife fight, all wearing the same shoes, while one Republican manages not to trip over himself.

The real question is not whether Steve Hilton can win a third of California voters in June. The real question is whether Christine Drazan can win 51 percent of Oregon voters in November.

That is the question Oregon Republicans need to stare at directly, without the comfort blanket, without the national talking points, and without pretending Oregon is secretly a red state just waiting for the right yard sign.

It is not.

In 2024, Donald Trump received about 41 percent of Oregon’s vote. That number matters because it gives us a hard ceiling for a purely nationalized Republican campaign. If the 2026 governor’s race becomes a rerun of national partisan warfare, Christine Drazan probably lands somewhere near that same neighborhood. Maybe a little higher. Maybe a little lower. But not 51 percent.

And 41 percent does not get you the governor’s office. It gets you a concession speech and a few hundred Facebook comments about fraud from people who didn’t knock on a single door.

The West Coast challenge is different. It is not simply left versus right. It is trust versus exhaustion.

Roughly a third of voters want conservative change. They are done with one-party rule, done with rising taxes, done with public disorder, done with failed agencies, done with energy bills that look like ransom notes, and done with being told that every government failure is actually compassion if you squint hard enough.

Another third wants more of the same. They may call it progress, equity, climate justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, or whatever the current focus-group phrase happens to be. But functionally, they are voting to keep the machine running. They trust the people in power, or at least they fear Republicans more than they resent the failures of the people in power.

That leaves the deciding group. The middle. The politically homeless. The nonaffiliated. The skeptical. The working family that doesn’t have time to attend ideological drum circles or party central committee meetings. The voters who know things are broken but are not yet convinced Republicans are capable of fixing them.

That is the election.

Not the base. Not the activists. Not the people already wearing the jersey. The race is won or lost with the voter who says, “I don’t like what Democrats have done, but I’m not sure I trust Republicans either.”

That voter is not waiting for another lecture about socialism. They already know the far left is out of touch. They see it every time someone tries to explain why open-air drug use is a housing issue, why a tenth tax increase is “investment,” or why public schools need more money while parents need a search warrant to find basic academic accountability.

But knowing Democrats have failed is not the same as trusting Republicans to govern.

That is the gap Christine Drazan has to close.

The conservative base will vote against Tina Kotek. That part is easy. Frankly, most of them would vote for a reasonably patriotic toaster oven if it had an “R” next to its name and promised to veto a tax increase. The harder job is convincing the 8, 9, or 10 percent of voters who do not identify as conservative but are tired of being governed by people who act like Oregon is a laboratory experiment funded by taxpayers and monitored by consultants.

Drazan does not need to turn Oregon into Idaho. She needs to convince enough Oregonians that voting Republican for governor does not require them to change their identity. It only requires them to admit the current leadership has failed.

That is the message.

You do not have to become a Republican to know Oregon is too expensive.

You do not have to become a conservative activist to know the homelessness crisis has been mismanaged.

You do not have to own a MAGA hat to understand that crime, addiction, and public disorder are not signs of compassion.

You do not have to listen to talk radio to notice that Oregon agencies keep losing track of money, failing audits, missing targets, and then showing up at the Legislature with the confidence of a teenager asking for gas money after wrecking the car.

That is where Drazan has an opening.

But she cannot waste it.

If Oregon Republicans make 2026 about Trump, they lose. If Democrats make 2026 about Trump, Republicans should refuse the bait. That does not mean insulting Trump voters. It means understanding math. Trump got around 41 percent in Oregon. Christine Drazan needs 51. The missing 10 percent is not hiding at a Trump rally. It is standing in line at Fred Meyer, wondering why groceries cost too much, why the schools keep asking for more money, why downtown feels less safe, why the state keeps creating fees, and why nobody in Salem ever seems responsible for anything.

That voter does not want a revolution. That voter wants competence.

This is where Republicans often make the mistake of thinking anger is enough. Anger gets attention. Anger raises money. Anger fills comment sections. But anger alone does not build trust. A voter who already distrusts government is not automatically looking for a louder person to run it. They are looking for someone steady enough to fix it.

That is the lane Drazan has to own.

She has to be conservative, but not cartoonish. Tough, but not reckless. Reform-minded, but not vague. She has to be able to say “no” to Tina Kotek’s failed agenda and also say “no” to foolishness from her own side. That matters more than many party activists want to admit.

The middle trusts candidates who are not owned by their tribe.

That means the campaign has to be built around Oregon’s failures, not national Republican applause lines. Housing. Energy. Taxes. Schools. Public safety. Addiction. Roads. Agency accountability. Cost of living. These are not abstract issues. These are kitchen table issues, and right now Democrats own the kitchen, the table, the bill, and the smoke alarm going off in the corner.

Republicans should make Democrats defend the record, because Tina Kotek should not get to campaign on compassion while skating past the cost of living, the millions spent on homelessness with little visible improvement, repeated agency failures, disappointing education outcomes, and the steady march of higher taxes and fees. If Democrats want another four years of control, they should have to explain why Oregon families are paying more, getting less, and still being told the problem is that government just needs one more tax.

But Drazan also has to offer a governing promise simple enough for normal people to believe: Oregon will be safer, more affordable, more accountable, and less ideological under new leadership.

Not perfect. Not magically fixed by inauguration day. Not “trust me, I have a 47-point plan.” Just better. More honest. More competent. Less insane.

That alone would be a dramatic improvement. In Oregon politics, basic competence now qualifies as a bold reform agenda.

The left-wing base will not be persuaded. Stop trying. The activist class that believes Oregon’s problem is not enough government will never vote for Christine Drazan. The socialist wing, the Marxist-curious, the professional protest crowd, the people who think every business is exploitation unless it sells fair-trade espresso near a nonprofit office — they are gone. Let them go.

The target is not the radical 20 percent. The target is the distrustful 20 percent.

The people who no longer believe Salem but are not sure they believe Republicans either. The people who are tired of being taxed, lectured, regulated, ignored, and then told the problem is their lack of empathy. The people who want parks cleaned up, kids educated, roads maintained, addiction treated, criminals held accountable, housing built, and taxes spent like somebody had to earn the money first.

That is not extremism. That is adulthood.

California’s Steve Hilton may show that a Republican can break through a crowded field when voters are hungry for something different. But Oregon is not California’s top-two jungle primary. Christine Drazan will not win the governor’s office by being the last Republican standing in a splintered field. She has already won the Republican lane. Now she has to win the trust lane.

That means the campaign cannot just say, “Vote red.”

It has to say, “You tried one-party control. Look around.”

It has to say, “You do not have to agree with Republicans on everything to know Oregon needs a course correction.”

It has to say, “This is not about left versus right. This is about working versus broken.”

And it has to say it every day, in every county, to every voter who knows Oregon is headed in the wrong direction but still needs permission to vote differently.

That is how a Republican gets from 41 percent to 51 percent.

Republicans cannot win by pretending their base is larger than it is, wasting time chasing the radical left that will never vote for them, or letting Democrats nationalize the race into another exhausting referendum on Donald Trump. The path to victory is not fantasy math, ideological conversion therapy, or cable-news cosplay; it is earning the trust of voters who already know Oregon is broken but still need a reason to believe Republicans can govern better.

Earning the trust of voters who are tired of the same old failure wrapped in a new equity statement is the pathway to victory because Oregon will not become red overnight. It just needs enough voters to finally admit all blue has left bad taste.

To win in 2026, Christine Drazan’s job is to make that admission feel less like betrayal and more like common sense. But voters have a job too. They have to stop rewarding failure because it wears the right political jersey. They have to stop mistaking endless spending for compassion, excuses for leadership, and slogans for results. Oregon does not need another four years of lectures from people who made life harder and then demanded applause for caring. Oregon needs voters brave enough to say the obvious out loud: this is not working, and it is time to change who is in charge.



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Source notes:



California’s early governor primary returns showed Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra leading, with final outcomes still dependent on remaining ballot counts. (Reuters)



Oregon Republicans nominated Christine Drazan again in the May 2026 primary. (opb)

Trump received 40.97% in Oregon in 2024, which is why a statewide Republican needs to outperform the national Republican baseline to win the governor’s race. (en.wikipedia.org)