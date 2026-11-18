Albany’s Ward 3A voters chose new representation this November. Jessica Wark defeated incumbent Councilor Ramycia McGhee, with the latest unofficial count showing Wark at 4,008 votes and McGhee at 3,832. Wark will take her seat on the Albany City Council in January.

During the campaign, I sat down with both candidates because I believe our ward councilors should be among the most accessible representatives we have. They live in our neighborhoods, drive the same streets and make decisions that can directly affect what it costs to live here. An election may end a campaign, but it should not end the conversation between residents and the people elected to represent them.

So I sat down with Wark again after the election. Rather than repeat the questions I asked during the campaign, I wanted to talk about decisions already moving across the council desk and some of the larger challenges she will inherit in January.

This week, for example, the council is considering a draft ordinance requiring private businesses that use automated license plate reader cameras in their parking lots to post city-mandated notices. We also discussed a previous council suggestion about regulating digital pricing, Albany’s new street-maintenance fee, the possibility of a future local gas tax and the continuing struggle to build housing people can actually afford.

On the surface, those may look like unrelated policy discussions. Our conversation kept returning to something much simpler: what does affordability really mean when government decisions, utility rates, housing costs and basic services all come out of the same household budget?

That question has stayed with me since my recent conversation with Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis. Politicians frequently talk about housing affordability, energy affordability, transportation costs and taxes as separate subjects. Families do not have that luxury. The mortgage company does not care whether the electric increase came from a state regulator or City Hall. The grocery budget does not distinguish between a street fee, a water-rate adjustment and a higher garbage bill. At the end of the month, there is one household budget and only so much money to go around.

Albany offers a useful example of how seemingly modest increases begin to accumulate. Over the last several years, residents have seen the City Services Fee increase, water, wastewater and stormwater rates rise, a new street-maintenance fee adopted for 2027 and another garbage-rate increase now before the council. At the same time, Albany households have absorbed higher Pacific Power and NW Natural bills, including a portion of the Pacific Power increase tied specifically to undergrounding electrical infrastructure associated with Albany’s Water Avenue project.

For an illustrative Albany household using city water and sewer, garbage service, Pacific Power, natural gas and the coming street fee, the selected recent and adopted increases amount to roughly $35 more every month once they are all in effect. About $23 of that monthly increase comes from charges the city controls or directly influences, with the remainder associated with state-regulated energy rates. Individual households will vary, but the larger point remains: residents do not experience these as separate agenda items. They simply see another $35 disappear from the same monthly budget already paying for housing, food, transportation and everything else.

Each increase may have a reasonable explanation when viewed alone. Streets need maintenance, water systems need investment and utilities face rising costs. The more important affordability question is whether anyone is looking at the cumulative burden before adding the next charge.

That is where one of Wark’s recurring campaign themes becomes especially relevant.

Show the math.

When I asked whether council should give residents a clearer picture of the combined effect of its financial decisions, Wark returned immediately to that phrase.

“The more that we can show the math, the better. I’ll go back to that: show the math.”

For me, that should mean more than publishing a budget spreadsheet. Residents should understand what a proposal will cost them, what result the city expects to produce, what alternatives were considered and how the new expense fits alongside everything they are already being asked to pay.

Streets may provide the first real test.

Wark campaigned heavily on Albany’s deteriorating neighborhood streets and on establishing measurable standards for their condition. The current council has since adopted a street-maintenance fee that will begin appearing on utility bills in July 2027, while a possible local gas tax remains part of the broader transportation-funding discussion.

Wark told me she still does not personally support a gas tax, although she would allow voters to make that decision.

“I don’t support a gas tax, but I would put it to the voters.”

Before asking residents for additional money, however, she wants to see what they are getting from the revenue already approved.

“I’d like to see where that’s going first before we add on another.”

That seems like a reasonable accountability standard regardless of where someone stands on the tax itself. If residents begin paying a dedicated street fee, they should be able to identify which streets are being repaired, how pavement conditions are changing and whether the program is producing the results promised when the fee was adopted.

Housing presents a more complicated version of the same affordability problem. Albany says it needs more attainable housing, but every new home must also carry the costs of roads, water, sewer, stormwater and other infrastructure. Those costs do not disappear because they are initially charged to a developer. Ultimately, they become part of the economics of a home, an apartment or the rent required to make a project viable.

I asked Wark a question that comes directly from my own experience in housing: before subsidizing housing after it becomes expensive, should the city first examine whether some of the government-imposed costs of producing it can be reduced, deferred or structured differently, particularly for starter homes, manufactured housing and other lower-cost choices?

She did not pretend to have an instant policy solution.

“I think it’s worth a study.”

She said she would like to better understand the numbers and whether adjusting those costs could make a meaningful difference in housing production.

That willingness to examine the cost before automatically reaching for another subsidy matters. If affordability is the objective, government should at least understand how its own policies affect the final price.

The same limited-government question came up when we talked about regulating private business. Councilor Steph Newton previously raised the idea of looking at digital or so-called surge pricing. Wark said she wanted more information before taking a firm position, but her initial instinct was toward restraint.

“I tend to lean towards… let’s have less government involvement if possible, and not spend our time and energy on those type of things that a private business can figure out themselves.”

We had a similar conversation about automated license plate readers. Albany’s draft ordinance would require commercial retailers using ALPR technology on their own property to post conspicuous notices at parking-lot entrances.

Wark acknowledged the value of the technology for crime management but questioned whether another city mandate necessarily accomplishes much when businesses already commonly disclose the use of security cameras. She also raised a question that often gets overlooked when regulations are written: who pays for compliance?

“If the city’s going to mandate that, is the city paying for all of these signs? … Or are we imposing that onto the private businesses?”

She was not staking out an absolute position, and on several issues she openly acknowledged needing more information. I appreciate that more than pretending every complicated problem has an immediate answer. City councilors are going to encounter hundreds of pages of staff reports, competing priorities and residents who often want government to spend less while simultaneously demanding more services.

A ward system should mean more than drawing lines on a map every few years. It should create an accessible relationship between residents and the people making decisions closest to home. We should be able to ask our councilors questions before a vote, challenge them afterward, understand why they made a decision and continue talking even when we disagree.

Wark will move from campaign promises to actual votes in January. The questions will become harder when every choice has a cost, every constituency has a priority and every additional dollar has to come from somewhere.

Affordability is clearly on the minds of Albany residents. The challenge for the council I trust will make sure the total cost of living here remains part of the calculation before the next fee, rate, regulation or tax is added.

That responsibility does not belong only to elected officials. It belongs to us as residents, too. Public comment and community involvement is key.

Albany’s next City Council meeting is tonight, Wednesday, November 18, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin Street SW. You can attend in person or follow the meeting online through the city’s YouTube stream.

If you live somewhere else, find your own city or county meeting calendar. Attend in person when you can, watch virtually when you cannot, read the agenda and ask questions. Local government is where many of the decisions closest to our homes and wallets are made, and representative government works a lot better when the represented actually show up.

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