Ben’s Viewpoint

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John Robinson's avatar
John Robinson
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Excellent! Spot on and to the point! Maybe what we need is some out of the box thinking applied. It's often frustrating to hear people on the news or internet complaining about a candidate or political party or some current event. And I often think that the interviewer should ask if the person voted? In other words- some people have opinions but given the chance to vote and have an actual voice in the outcome, they avoid the responsibility of voting. Yes- voting is a responsibility! It's the great equalizer- everybody has 1 vote, regardless of political party, gender, race, age, etc. Nobody can make you vote but maybe we could incentivize voting? What about a $100 credit on your state income taxes if you voted? What about a contest to see which state can have the highest voter turnout? Winning state gets bragging rights. Then set the primary dates nationally based upon state voter turnout. Just some ideas...

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