One of the most fascinating things I’ve watched recently wasn’t a political debate or an economics lecture. It was an episode of Smarter Every Day, where aerospace engineer Destin Sandlin set out to answer a deceptively simple question: Can you still manufacture a high-quality consumer product entirely in America?

The answer was yes—but it wasn’t easy.

What followed was a four-year journey through American manufacturing, searching for suppliers, tooling, materials, skilled labor, and companies still capable of producing every component of a premium grill scrubber here in the United States. Along the way, Destin exposed something many Americans instinctively know but rarely see firsthand: America remains one of the greatest places in the world to invent, innovate, and build businesses, yet we’ve made it increasingly difficult to actually build things here.

During the episode, Destin introduced a simple illustration he jokingly called the Profit Parabulator (pronounced pair-uh-BAB-you-lay-ter). Although humorous in name, it perfectly captures one of the greatest challenges facing every successful business.

(image credit, Smarter Everyday) Envision a triangle inside a triangle, and at the top is Profit. At one corner is Employees. At the other is Product Quality.

Somewhere in the middle lies a “sweet spot” where a company earns enough profit to stay healthy, pays competitive wages that attract and retain skilled workers, and produces quality products customers trust. Drift too far toward any one corner, however, and the business begins moving toward one of the danger zones.

Chase profit above everything else and companies eventually cut corners, reduce quality, or treat employees as disposable expenses. Over time, customers leave, experienced workers quit, and profits begin falling anyway.

Focus exclusively on quality without maintaining profitability and even the best products may never generate enough revenue to keep the doors open.

Prioritize employee compensation without producing enough value, and payroll eventually outpaces what the business can sustain.

The lesson isn’t that profit is bad. Profit is essential. Without profit there are no jobs, no investment, no innovation, and eventually no business. The lesson is that long-term prosperity comes from balancing all three.

That simple triangle got me thinking.

I enjoyed the concept so much that I built my own interactive web app version called the Profit Parabulator, allowing anyone to experiment with the relationship between profit, employees, and product quality. As you move the controls, the company indicator shifts toward the sustainable sweet spot—or toward the danger zones where businesses ultimately fail.

You can try it yourself here: https://profit-parabulator.ai.studio/

The more I thought about it, the more I realized this little triangle also explains much of today’s political divide.

Many Democratic Socialists point to real shortcomings within modern capitalism. They see wealth concentrating at the top, corporations chasing quarterly earnings over long-term stability, jobs moving overseas, housing becoming less affordable, and ordinary Americans feeling left behind. Those concerns deserve to be taken seriously.

Where we differ is the remedy.

Capitalism is imperfect because people are imperfect. Markets reward innovation and hard work, but they can also reward greed, short-term thinking, and corporate influence. The solution, however, isn’t abandoning free enterprise—it is correcting its imbalances.

History suggests that societies become more prosperous when people are free to own property, start businesses, invest, invent, and benefit from the fruits of their own labor. Over the past several decades, billions of people have escaped extreme poverty as countries embraced greater market participation, entrepreneurship, and private investment. No system has lifted more people out of poverty than market-based economies, even while requiring thoughtful rules to preserve competition and prevent abuse.

America’s post-World War II economic leadership wasn’t an accident. The Bretton Woods system helped establish a stable international financial framework, while American manufacturing, innovation, and entrepreneurship created the largest middle class the world had ever seen. We became a nation that not only imagined the future, we built it.

Today, that productive capacity has been weakened by decades of outsourcing, regulatory complexity, financialization, and policies that often reward importing products more than making them here at home. Rebuilding American manufacturing won’t happen through patriotic slogans alone. It will require policies that encourage domestic production, skilled trades, affordable energy, vocational education, competitive taxation, and regulations that protect the public without making it impossible for small manufacturers to compete.

To me, that’s what America First should mean. Rather than isolation from the world, think about preserving America’s ability to innovate, manufacture, and prosper, both independently, and collaboratively but with self preservation at the core.

The Profit Parabulator reminds us that capitalism doesn’t fail because profit exists. It fails when profit becomes the only objective. Likewise, government doesn’t create prosperity simply by promising to redistribute it. Sustainable prosperity comes from productive businesses, skilled workers, quality products, and an economy that rewards innovation while preserving opportunity.

America doesn’t need to replace capitalism.

It needs to move back toward its sweet spot.

That’s my viewpoint, more source links and reading below the line.

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Smarter Every Day #308 – “I Tried to Make Something in America (The Smarter Scrubber Experiment)”

The inspiring four-year journey that sparked this article and introduced the Profit Parabulator concept.



Learn More

The Smarter Scrubber Project

The story behind designing and manufacturing a premium grill scrubber entirely in America.

https://www.smartereveryday.com/smarterscrubber

Purchase the Smarter Scrubber

Available through JJGeorge, Destin’s manufacturing partner.

https://www.jjgeorgestore.com/the-smarter-scrubber/

(I bought one of the first units when launched)

Economic History

Bretton Woods and the Birth of the Modern Global Economy

Learn how the 1944 Bretton Woods Conference helped establish the post-war international financial system that shaped decades of American economic leadership.

https://www.worldbank.org/en/archive/history/exhibits/Bretton-Woods-and-the-Birth-of-the-World-Bank

Explore the Concept & try my 1st “Web App”

Interactive Profit Parabulator (Created for Ben’s Viewpoint)

Experiment with balancing Profit, Employees, and Product Quality to discover the sustainable business sweet spot. Click image below, and let me know what you think.

Author's Note: The "Profit Parabulator" concept and original triangle illustration were inspired by Destin Sandlin's Smarter Every Day episode I Tried to Make Something in America (The Smarter Scrubber Experiment). My interactive version expands on that visualization as an educational tool for exploring the balance between profit, employees, and product quality.

