There’s an old rule in Oregon politics: when voters use the referendum, the legislature is supposed to step aside and let the people decide.

That’s the whole point of the system.

But in 2026, Salem tried something new.

After citizens gathered enough signatures to refer a controversial transportation tax package to voters, the legislature passed Oregon Senate Bill 1599, moving the vote from the November 2026 general election to the May 2026 primary election.

Now a judge is deciding whether that move is constitutional. By the time you read this the decision may already have been made yet the question is simple but important:

*** UPDATE ***Not surprisingly Judge ruled in favor of SB1599 - however a win in the federal case about an ADA voters guide challenge SEE:

https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2026/03/11/federal-judge-rules-state-must-let-disabled-senior-submit-anti-gas-tax-argument-for-voters-pamphlet/

Once voters qualify a referendum, can the legislature change when the public gets to vote on it?

To answer that, lawyers on both sides have pointed to three lines in the Oregon Constitution that may determine the outcome.

The Three Constitutional Lines That Matter

1. The People Reserve the Referendum Power

The Oregon Constitution begins the section on initiatives and referendums with one of the strongest declarations of direct democracy anywhere in the country:

“The people reserve to themselves the initiative and referendum powers.”

Source:

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/bills_laws/Pages/OrConst.aspx

This clause matters because Oregon courts consistently interpret it to mean the legislature cannot interfere with the people’s ability to review laws passed in Salem.

Put simply:

The referendum is not a tool of the legislature.

It’s a voter veto.

2. A Referendum Suspends the Law

Another key line states that once voters file a valid referendum petition:

“The filing of a referendum petition shall suspend the operation of the measure referred.”

Source:

https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/statewide-measures/initiative-and-referendum-manual.pdf

This ensures that when voters challenge a law, it does not take effect until the public votes on it.

Opponents of SB 1599 argue that moving the election date after the referendum qualifies changes the political environment of that vote, potentially affecting turnout and outcomes.

The state argues the opposite: the constitution suspends the law, but does not forbid scheduling the vote earlier.

3. Referendum Votes Occur at the “Next Regular General Election”

This is the line lawyers are really fighting about:

“The referendum shall be submitted to the people at the next regular general election.”

Source:

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/bills_laws/Pages/OrConst.aspx

The legal argument boils down to one question:

Does this sentence mean

A. the vote must occur at the next general election, or

B. the vote must occur no later than the next general election?

SB 1599 relies on interpretation B.

The lawsuit challenging the bill relies on interpretation A.

What Oregon Case Law Says

The most important precedent cited in the lawsuit comes from:

Ecumenical Ministries v. Paulus

Source:

https://law.justia.com/cases/oregon/supreme-court/1976/552-p-2d-242-5.html

In that case the Oregon Supreme Court made a principle clear:

Initiative and referendum laws must be interpreted broadly to protect the people’s power.

In other words, when courts face uncertainty about the referendum process, they tend to err on the side of the voters, not the legislature.

What SB 1599 Actually Does

The text of SB 1599 directs that the transportation tax referendum be voted on:

“at a special election held on the same date as the primary election for 2026.”

Instead of the normal November general election, voters would decide the issue in May 2026.

Supporters say this resolves funding uncertainty sooner.

Critics say it looks a lot like moving the vote to a lower-turnout election.

Who Appointed the Judges?

The case began in Marion County Circuit Court, but it is almost certain to end up before the Oregon Supreme Court.

That court, along with the Oregon Court of Appeals, is largely composed of judges appointed by Democratic governors, particularly Kate Brown and Tina Kotek.

Judges take an oath to interpret the constitution, not serve political parties.

But when the legislature controlled by one party changes the rules of a referendum… and judges appointed by that same party must decide whether it was constitutional…

well, let’s just say people are paying attention.

What the Court Is Likely Deciding Today

Three outcomes are possible.

1. The Court strikes down SB 1599

The judge could conclude the constitution requires referendums to appear on the next general election ballot, restoring the vote to November 2026.

2. The Court upholds SB 1599

The judge could rule election timing is administrative, meaning the legislature can schedule the vote earlier.

The referendum would remain in May 2026.

3. A temporary ruling pending appeal

The court could issue a preliminary decision while the case moves quickly to the Oregon Supreme Court.

Given election timelines, that appeal would likely be fast.

What an Unbiased Constitutional Scholar Might Predict

Historically, Oregon courts have been very protective of the referendum process.

Because of that, many election law observers believe the challengers have a strong argument.

But the constitutional language is not crystal clear, and courts often defer to legislatures on election administration.

Which means the honest prediction is:

This case could legitimately go either way.

The Question Voters Should Ask

Regardless of how the judge rules, this case raises a bigger issue about how Oregon’s system of direct democracy works.

When citizens gather signatures to challenge a law, they expect one thing:

A fair vote.

Not a vote moved to a different election calendar.

Not a vote rearranged by politicians who passed the law in the first place.

So when the ruling arrives, Oregonians may ask themselves a very simple question:

Did the decision defend democracy…

or did it defend political expediency?

Stay tuned.

Salem’s about to find out.

