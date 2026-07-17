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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
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Your words paint a picture for readers. Do you remember Tim Waltz cancelling his re-election upon Nick Shirley exposing a corrupt state government? Voters have not yet learned about a hidden $400 million dollar Lottery payment made by the Treasury and never put on any Lottery financial statement. They don’t know this was done to operate illegal slots to steal $7.1+ Billion in worthless bonds still owed by us tax payers. On May 29th, it was confirmed by the Lottery when they admitted the IGT contract, who pays it, and the revenue share of total slot sales. Offer still exists if you want to meet and see the “receipts”

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