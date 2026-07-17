How Oregon’s far right and far left turned the same woman into two completely different cartoons—and might accidentally help her become governor

A number of AI generated and breathless YouTube videos are circulating under the titles such as “A Republican Is WINNING In The Bluest State In America—After 39 Years.”

There are two small problems.

First, Oregon is blue, but calling it America’s bluest state will probably cause Massachusetts to demand a recount.

Second, Republican Vic Atiyeh was last elected governor in 1982. That was 44 years ago, not 39. But “After 44 Years” apparently did not test as well with the thumbnail department.

Still, the underlying story is real enough to make Oregon Democrats spill their fair-trade oat-milk lattes: Christine Drazan may have a legitimate chance of defeating Tina Kotek in November.

The hilarious part is that nobody can agree on who Christine Drazan actually is.

To one wing of the Republican Party, she is a squishy establishment RINO who acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and refused to perform the ceremonial MyPillow oath of allegiance.

To the Democratic Party of Oregon, she is apparently Donald Trump wearing a Pendleton jacket, taking daily instructions from Mar-a-Lago and preparing to personally confiscate every ballot box west of Ontario.

Both cannot be true.

More importantly, neither description is particularly accurate.

Christine Drazan is simultaneously too MAGA for Oregon Democrats and not MAGA enough for Oregon’s purest conservatives. That may be precisely why she has a chance to win.

The Poll That Launched a Thousand Fundraising Texts

The excitement began with a poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies showing Drazan leading Kotek 48% to 44%.

That sounds impressive until reaching the fine print—the part usually printed in six-point font beneath the DONATE NOW button.

The survey was commissioned by Drazan’s campaign. Her four-point advantage was within the poll’s margin of error. It is evidence that the race is competitive, not proof that staff should begin measuring the drapes in Mahonia Hall.

Earlier this year, a Democratic-aligned FM3 Research poll found the opposite: Kotek at 45%, Drazan at 40%, with 15% undecided. So the Republican poll says Drazan is ahead by four, while the Democratic poll says Kotek is ahead by five.

Apparently Oregon already has two governors. It simply depends on which campaign paid the pollster.

This is where Reagan Knopp’s observation deserves attention. His Crosstabs episode is literally titled “Summer Polling and Trolling for Dollars.” The point is not that polling is worthless. It is that a summer internal poll is frequently less an election forecast than a fundraising prospectus with cross-tabs.

Campaigns release good polls for the same reason fishermen photograph the one fish that did not get away.

Drazan’s poll tells us three useful things:

The race is not safely decided. Kotek is vulnerable. And Republican donors should probably stop treating Oregon’s governor’s race like a charitable contribution to the Make Consultants Wealthy Again Foundation.

It does not tell us who will win in November.

The chickens are not merely unhatched. Some of them have not yet been introduced to the rooster.

Yesterday’s RINO Becomes Today’s MAGA Republican

To understand how ridiculous the current labeling has become, return to 2022.

During that Republican primary, Drazan was repeatedly attacked from her right. A Eugene Weekly letter writer said he could not support the “far left Tina Kotek” but was also “not enamored with RINO Christine Drazan.” A conservative website declared that a rival candidate had released an advertisement exposing Drazan’s supposed “woke leftist voting record.” Launch Liberty later continued referring to her as a RINO.

The grand offense cited by some of her critics was that Drazan said Biden won Oregon in 2020 and was the legitimate president. A later pro-America First article resurfaced an old social-media post calling her the “Chief RINO” for declining to embrace election denial.

That is the modern purity test: a Republican can oppose taxes, abortion, climate mandates, gun restrictions and Democratic control of Salem—but admitting the official election result may still get her excommunicated before coffee.

The substantive record is considerably less dramatic.

Drazan was endorsed by Oregon Right to Life, opposed Measure 114, received an A rating from the NRA’s political arm and helped lead legislative delay tactics and walkouts against Democratic priorities. In 2022, she celebrated the reversal of Roe v. Wade and said she would veto legislation pushing Oregon’s abortion policies further left.

Her 2026 platform emphasizes lower taxes, reduced regulation, expanded business opportunities, public safety, school choice, stricter homelessness accountability and reversing Kotek administration policies. That is not exactly the Elizabeth Warren starter pack.

Drazan is not a liberal. She is not even particularly moderate by traditional Oregon standards.

She is better understood as an experienced, conventional Oregon conservative who sometimes declines to participate in the national right’s most theatrical rituals.

That distinction is apparently too complicated for social media, where every Republican must be categorized as either George Soros in disguise or a founding member of the January 6 marching band.

The Great Betsy Johnson Detour

The RINO accusations mattered in 2022 because some conservatives seriously considered supporting unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson instead.

Johnson was a political oddity: a longtime Democratic legislator who supported abortion rights but also defended gun ownership, criticized “wokeness,” challenged environmental regulations and developed strong relationships with timber, business and rural interests. TIME reported that her candidacy attracted enough money and attention to complicate the race for both major-party nominees.

Mark Cosby offered a perfect example. Willamette Week identified him as a Republican and former Timber Unity member who was considering Johnson. He fondly recalled that “she likes to play with guns” and said Johnson had taken “very reasonable positions.”

Talk-show host Jeff Kropf’s archived material does not provide a clean, verifiable formal endorsement of Johnson that I could locate. It does, however, provide a May 18, 2022 episode titled:

“Do conservatives move to Betsy since Drazan won?”

The episode synopsis explicitly asked whether conservatives would vote for Johnson after Drazan captured the Republican nomination. The solid evidence that I needed was upon reading rumors that he was supporting Betsy Johnson in 2022 and not Drazan I texted Jeff, and got the confirmation I needed. Having spoken to him since a couple of times, without speaking for him I bet he has buyers remorse on that one.

Johnson ultimately received about 168,000 votes. Kotek defeated Drazan by approximately 66,700 votes, winning 46.96% to Drazan’s 43.54%. Johnson’s vote total was roughly two-and-a-half times Kotek’s margin.

That does not mean every Johnson voter would have chosen Drazan. Johnson also attracted moderate Democrats and independents who disliked both major-party choices. But it demonstrates how comparatively few voters separated Oregon from electing its first Republican governor since Atiyeh.

In 2026 there is no Betsy Johnson standing in the middle of the intersection, waving a revolver and directing traffic.

Drazan will have a clearer opportunity to speak directly to those voters herself.

Democrats Discover the Salem Branch of Mar-a-Lago

Now for the other costume.

The Democratic Party of Oregon greeted Drazan’s 2026 candidacy with a release titled:

“MAGA Republican Christine Drazan Announces Second Doomed Bid for Oregon Governor.”

The party proclaimed that “Donald Trump is officially on the Oregon ballot,” claimed Drazan “takes orders from Mar-a-Lago,” and concluded by asking whether Oregonians wanted Trump as governor.

This is not subtle political messaging. This is a campaign consultant striking the TRUMP button with both hands until the donor portal opens.

But Democrats are not inventing every point of comparison.

Drazan has supported lower taxes, deregulation, tougher immigration and public-safety policies, reversing Democratic climate mandates and restructuring Oregon elections. Those positions overlap significantly with the national Republican agenda.

Most importantly, she introduced HB 3872, which would make in-person Election Day voting Oregon’s standard system. Voters unable to appear could request mail ballots; military, overseas and out-of-state voters would retain mail voting. The proposal would also require government photo identification, require ballots to arrive by Election Day, end state-paid return postage and refer the entire change to voters.

Therefore, saying Drazan wants to end Oregon’s universal automatic vote-by-mail system is fair.

Saying she wants to abolish every mail ballot in Oregon is not.

And saying she plans to personally suppress democracy while receiving instructions over a gold telephone from Palm Beach is campaign literature, not analysis.

The DPO’s July attack claims Drazan’s bill would “dismantle” the system and aligns her with Trump’s election agenda. That is their argument, and voters should read it. They should also read the actual bill, which makes clear that the proposal would ultimately require voter approval.

The left exaggerates Drazan into a Trump puppet. The right once diminished her into a secret Democrat. The truth is less cinematic: she is a conservative politician attempting to win a blue-leaning state.

Tina Kotek’s Real Problem Is Not Donald Trump

Kotek’s strongest strategy is obvious: nationalize the election.

Make it about Trump, abortion, voting rights and national Republican policies. Force Drazan to defend every headline generated in Washington, D.C., whether she had anything to do with it or not.

That approach worked in 2022, when abortion dominated the closing months of the election and Kotek portrayed Drazan as a threat to Oregon’s abortion protections.

But Kotek’s weakness in 2026 is also obvious: she has to run on Oregon.

Oregon fell to 42nd in CNBC’s 2026 ranking of the best states for business, despite Kotek previously setting a goal of reaching the top ten. The state ranked 43rd in cost of doing business. (Read my top 10 list of Tina failures here)

In May, voters rejected the Democratic Legislature’s six-cent gas-tax increase and related fee hikes after Republicans forced the package onto the ballot. Even some Kotek voters opposed the measure, exposing the danger Democrats face when promising affordability while repeatedly reaching for the taxpayer’s wallet.

Kotek also declined a June debate invitation from an Oregon newspaper group, citing a busy summer calendar. Perhaps the governor was fully booked. Perhaps the campaign concluded that debating a challenger while Oregon sits 42nd for business was not the summer activity most likely to spark joy.

None of that means Kotek has done nothing. Her administration has directed substantial resources toward shelters, behavioral health, housing production and homelessness programs. The honest debate is whether those efforts have produced results proportional to the money, authority and promises involved.

And that is the debate Kotek would rather replace with: “Have you heard Christine Drazan knows Donald Trump is a Republican?”

How Drazan Could Actually Win

Drazan does not win by becoming more performatively MAGA.

Oregon already has plenty of Republican candidates capable of winning a Facebook comments section and losing Multnomah County by 74 points.

She also does not win by pretending to be a Democrat who enjoys lower marginal tax rates.

She wins by making the election a referendum on competence, affordability and one-party control.

Her potential coalition is not mysterious:

Traditional Republicans who understand that victory requires nominating someone who can communicate outside a county central committee meeting.

Former Betsy Johnson voters who are fiscally cautious, culturally moderate-to-conservative and tired of Salem’s Democratic establishment.

Unaffiliated voters who do not wake up reciting party platforms but notice housing costs, business closures, school performance, taxes, addiction and public disorder.

And moderate Democrats willing to conclude that more than four decades without a Republican governor has produced a government badly in need of an independent audit.

The middle of Oregon politics is not a secret society. It is where most people keep their jobs, mortgages and grocery bills.

These voters do not require Drazan to pledge eternal loyalty to every Trump policy. Nor do they automatically believe that questioning Oregon’s voting system turns someone into an insurrectionist.

They want the tents down, reading scores up, housing built, businesses open and the tax meter to stop spinning like a slot machine.

If the election is about Trump, abortion and national Republican politics, Kotek probably wins.

If it is about Tina Kotek’s management of Oregon, Drazan has a real chance.

If Oregon’s far right spends the next four months calling Drazan a RINO, it will help Kotek.

If Oregon’s far left spends the next four months insisting Drazan is Donald Trump with a different hairstyle, it may eventually sound as ridiculous as it is.

The historic opportunity lies between those two caricatures.

Drazan does not need Oregonians to become MAGA. She needs enough of them to decide that 44 years of one-party gubernatorial dominance is long enough—and that Salem could use adult supervision from someone outside the club.

The summer poll does not prove she will win.

It proves she could.

For Oregon Republicans, that is rare enough to celebrate—but preferably without counting any poultry before November.



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Read Both Sides and Check the Receipts

The polling: OPB’s assessment that the race is becoming competitive, alongside reporting on the Drazan campaign’s 48–44 internal poll.

The polling warning: Reagan Knopp and Bryan Iverson’s Summer Polling and Trolling for Dollars. on Crosstabs

The Democratic case against Drazan: The DPO’s MAGA announcement and vote-by-mail attack.

The actual election proposal: Oregon HB 3872, rather than somebody’s terrifying summary of it.

The RINO accusations: The Eugene Weekly letter, conservative-primary attacks and later “Chief RINO” commentary.

The Betsy Johnson conservative crossover: Willamette Week’s reporting on Mark Cosby and Jeff Kropf’s archived discussion of conservatives moving to Johnson.

The spoiler. Johnson gets 9% in 2022 Election