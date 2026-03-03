When the Oregon Legislature rammed through SB1599 and referred the tax increase to voters, they didn’t just send a question to the ballot. They engineered the calendar. And in politics, whoever controls the clock controls the battlefield.

Under a normal cycle, citizens have months to organize, draft arguments, gather signatures, and engage the public before the voters’ pamphlet deadline set by the Oregon Secretary of State. That’s how it’s supposed to work in a functioning republic: ideas compete, citizens mobilize, and arguments are heard.

Instead, we’re handed a truncated timeline that turns civic participation into a sprint designed for insiders with paid staff and checkbooks. If you can’t cough up $1,200 for a pamphlet argument, your alternative is to gather hundreds of valid signatures in a matter of days — while working a full-time job, paying a mortgage, raising a family, and somehow sleeping.

That’s not “public engagement.” That’s structural advantage.

Let’s be clear: when lawmakers compress the timeline after passing a controversial tax increase, they know exactly who it benefits. Institutional players can pivot overnight. Grassroots citizens cannot. Volunteers must be recruited. Signatures must be gathered carefully. Errors mean disqualification. Every hour matters.

When the state creates conditions that make participation practically impossible without money or political infrastructure it reeks of voter suppression. The First Amendment isn’t just about the right to speak. It’s about a fair opportunity to be heard. They say follow the law, then change it when it suits them.

If lawmakers were confident in their tax package, they wouldn’t need to game the calendar.

Democracy should not depend on who can write the fastest check, or who can sprink for nine days straight gathering signatures.

The people deserve better than a clock rigged against them.



Below is my Opposition to Measure 120 the increase in transportation taxes that is set to be on the May Ballot barring any successful legal challenge that stops this madness.

Measure Argument 2026 Primary Election Measure 120

Argument in Opposition Benjamin M Roche



HB3991 was not a transportation solution. It is a bailout for a system that refuses to fix itself. For the past year, I’ve documented what I call Oregon’s “Pothole Path to Nowhere” yet roads crumble, bridges age, and congestion worsens. The problem isn’t a lack of revenue. It’s a lack of priorities, accountability, and discipline. Billions have flowed through ODOT, Before lawmakers ask families for more at the pump, higher vehicle fees, or increased taxes on parolls, they should explain why existing dollars haven’t delivered basic maintenance. Why are megaprojects ballooning? Why are cost overruns routine? Why are department heads still employed after repeated failures to meet budgets and timelines? Oregonians are already stretched thin. Electricity cost more. Insurance costs more. Housing costs more. Now we’re told transportation taxes must rise again without structural reform at ODOT, without independent oversight, without a serious audit culture, and without a commitment to fix roads before funding pet projects. A fiscally responsible transportation package would start with core maintenance, transparent project ranking, performance audits, and leadership accountability. It would trim administrative growth before raising a single dollar in new taxes. It would protect rural drivers and working families who don’t have alternatives. Instead, the tax increases in HB3991 doubled down on the same model: spend first, justify later. Voting NO isn’t anti-transportation. It’s pro-accountability. It’s a demand that the Legislature and the Governor prioritize keeping our roads in good repair before expanding wish lists. It’s a message that Oregon taxpayers deserve competence, not constant cash calls. Fix the system. Audit the agency. Rebuild trust. Then come back if you must and ask for more.



Until then, the answer is NO MORE TAXES

Now I need to circulate this on my approved petition sheets to collect more than 500 signatures to qualify in under 9 days, 15 more as a safe buffer is 589 or 59 full sheets would be a safe number. In a typical cycle where a citizen initiative qualifies well in advance, proponents and opponents often have 90–120+ days of active preparation time before the pamphlet deadline hits. The state legislature took that away, and while I am hopeful a legal challenge will prevail, this is important enough to have my say, so I intend to try anyway.

Share





