Let’s slow this down before anyone starts engraving plaques at Mahonia Hall.

The first 2026 poll shows Governor Tina Kotek leading every Republican matchup. She’s up five against Christine Drazan, six against Ed Diehl, and ten against Chris Dudley. On paper, that looks steady.

But here’s the awkward part for the incumbent. A majority view her unfavorably. A majority say the state is on the wrong track. Nearly nine in ten say homelessness is a serious problem. That’s not the resume of a governor cruising to re-election. That’s a state restless for change but not yet convinced by the alternative.

So what’s happening in the Republican primary?

Right now, prediction markets like Polymarket show Drazan as the favorite, Dudley competitive, and everyone else barely registering. That includes Danielle Bethell, who is hovering near the statistical basement in betting odds despite being a serious candidate with local government credentials. And notably, the market does not appear to fully price in the Diehl effect at all.

That’s interesting.

Diehl demonstrated something real with the referendum campaign. He can organize. He can mobilize volunteers. He can move policy. Yet markets care less about grassroots heat and more about perceived statewide electability. Markets bet on name ID and history. They reward familiarity. That’s why Drazan and Dudley float higher. They’ve been on the ballot statewide before.

Then there’s David Medina. He has raised roughly thirteen thousand dollars but has something money cannot easily buy: online influence. The Medina effect is not about dollars. It’s about digital reach and narrative shaping. In a low-turnout primary, a motivated and connected base can punch above its weight. But influence has to convert to ballots. Retweets do not equal votes. If his online presence becomes a turnout machine, that’s a different conversation.

Now let’s add the part that too many commentators ignore.

There have been no publicly broadcast debates. No major statewide forums. No extended candidate-to-candidate contrast moments. We are arguing about probabilities before the candidates have even stood on the same stage.

The filing deadline is March 10th. That is not ancient history. That is around the corner, and in politics that means alliances can still form, donors can shift, and one strong performance can move the needle. We have not even reached April yet. April is famous for surprises. One endorsement. One misstep. One viral moment. One coalition announcement. Markets move. Voters reconsider.

If Republicans fragment through May, they risk producing a nominee who wins a primary but lacks consolidation. If coalitions form early, if egos shrink just a little, if fundraising networks and grassroots operations align instead of compete, then this race changes shape.

The math to beat Kotek is not magic. It requires expanding beyond the base, winning unaffiliated voters, and cutting into suburban margins while maximizing rural turnout. That requires more than applause lines. It requires a candidate who looks like they can run the state, not just tweet about it.

Right now, Oregon voters are saying two things at once. They are unhappy with the direction of the state. And they are not yet sold on the replacement.

That gap is the entire race.

The debates have not happened. The filing deadline is still ahead. The coalitions are not locked. The April surprises have not emerged. The primary electorate has not fully engaged.

There is time for the needle to move.

And as I keep saying, May the candidate most able to WIN in November be the Nominee.



