We hear a lot about “defending democracy” these days. Usually with dramatic capitalization, an urgent fundraising link, and the subtle suggestion that civilization itself may expire sometime around Tuesday.

But America isn’t a pure democracy. We are a constitutional representative republic.

That matters because representative government isn’t simply about counting the most votes. It is about who represents whom. That is why we have states, counties, legislative districts, school districts and city wards. Political boundaries exist because communities are different, and people deserve representation connected to the places where they actually live.

Oregon law recognizes this principle explicitly.

When drawing congressional and legislative districts, ORS 188.010 says districts should, as nearly as practicable, use existing geographic or political boundaries, avoid dividing “communities of common interest,” and be connected by transportation links. It also says districts should not be drawn for the purpose of favoring a political party or incumbent.

Read ORS 188.010 — Oregon Legislature

That’s not right-wing philosophy. That’s Oregon law.

Which brings us home to Albany.

A Ward Isn’t Just an Address

Albany could elect six city councilors citywide.

It doesn’t.

The city is divided into three wards of similar population, each electing two councilors, while the mayor is elected at large. The city itself explains that Albany voters elect councilors from their ward.

Why bother drawing ward lines at all if merely maintaining some connection to property inside them is enough? Why not elect everyone at large and save some ink on the map?

Because representation begins at home.

Albany’s municipal code makes the purpose even clearer. It says the city is divided into three wards specifically “for the purpose of municipal representation,” and council candidates must have resided in the ward they seek to represent for at least 90 days immediately before the election.

Ward councilors aren’t six interchangeable politicians who happen to sit behind the same dais. They bring different geographic portions of Albany to that dais. They represent neighborhoods, neighbors and communities.

And that brings us to former Ward 2b Councilor Carolyn McLeod.

McLeod recently resigned her council position amid public questions about whether she was actually residing in the ward she was elected to represent. Those questions shouldn’t become an excuse to unnecessarily intrude into her marriage or private family arrangements.

Where Carolyn McLeod and her husband choose to make their home is their business. Whether Councilor Carolyn McLeod lived in Ward 2b while holding the office requiring her to represent Ward 2b is the public’s business.

Scrutiny of an elected official’s qualifications isn’t harassment. Asking an elected official whether she satisfies a geographic qualification for office isn’t bullying.

Asking questions is not harassment; it’s the responsibility of an informed electorate.

And that’s especially relevant when the politician herself has made trust, neighbors and representation central themes of her campaign for higher office.

Her Words, Not Mine

When announcing her campaign for mayor, McLeod opened with:

“Hi, neighbors!”

She described herself as having spent years “listening, learning, and working alongside so many of you as your city councilor.”

Then came the line worth remembering:

“Our work in local government only matters if people can trust it.”

On that, Carolyn, we agree completely.

But trust isn’t something elected officials are entitled to demand when questions become uncomfortable. Trust is earned through transparency.

If you’re elected to represent Ward 2b, a reasonable constituent shouldn’t need a lawyer, private investigator and GPS tracker to figure out whether you actually live in the ward.

The question should be remarkably boring: Where do you live?

Not which property do you own, where can you receive mail, or which address can technically be written on a form. Where is home?

Because that’s the entire purpose of geographically representative government.

Lines on a Map Mean Something

This issue is much larger than Carolyn McLeod.

Think about the geographic boundaries we use throughout representative government. County officials represent counties. State legislators represent legislative districts. School boards can use geographic zones. City councilors represent wards.

We draw those lines because place matters.

People living in one neighborhood may have different concerns about traffic, development, parks, crime or infrastructure than people across town. Rural residents experience county government differently than residents of incorporated cities. Agricultural communities have interests different from dense residential neighborhoods.

Central Oregon isn’t Portland with more juniper trees.

Yet Oregon’s 2021 congressional redistricting produced a rather remarkable 5th Congressional District connecting Bend across the Cascades with communities stretching toward the Portland metropolitan area.

That map survived its legal challenge, and that should be acknowledged. But legality doesn’t eliminate the philosophical question.

Oregon law itself tells mapmakers to consider existing geographic and political boundaries and communities of common interest. Citizens are therefore perfectly entitled to ask whether political boundaries genuinely represent communities or whether communities are sometimes treated as pieces on a political chessboard.

And that standard should apply equally to Republicans and Democrats.

Gerrymandering doesn’t suddenly become wholesome when your team holds the Sharpie.

Equity Gets Interesting, Too

There is another irony in Albany’s current mayoral race that’s difficult to overlook.

McLeod has embraced the familiar political language of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is now challenging incumbent Mayor Alex Johnson II, who has served as Albany’s mayor since 2021 and is currently in his third consecutive term.

Johnson also happens to be Black.

Before somebody fires up the outrage machine, let me be perfectly clear: A white woman has every right to challenge a Black man for mayor.

Of course she does.

Race doesn’t entitle Alex Johnson to office, and race doesn’t disqualify Carolyn McLeod from seeking it. That’s representative government.

But that principle cuts both ways. “Equity” cannot become a moral credential politicians wear when convenient while ordinary standards of geographic representation suddenly become oppressive when inconvenient.

Perhaps genuine equity in representative government is considerably less complicated than the consultants have made it.

It means every neighborhood gets the representation it was promised, every ward gets representatives who actually belong to that ward, every candidate follows the same rules, and every elected official—Black, white, male, female, Republican, Democrat, wealthy or poor—is accountable to the citizens whose authority they temporarily hold.

The Spirit Matters

There’s always a temptation in politics to ask, Can I technically do this?

Sometimes the better question is: Why does the rule exist?

The letter of the law matters enormously.

No person shall be eligible for an elective office of the City unless at the time of election the person is a qualified elector within the meaning of the state constitution and has resided within the city limits during the twelve (12) months immediately preceding the election, and in the ward the person represents for a period of ninety (90) days. The council shall be final judge of the qualifications and election of its own members, subject, however, to review by a court of competent jurisdiction.

(Ord. 5741, 6-23-2010)

Government officials don’t get to disregard written law because they’ve discovered some preferred “spirit” hiding between the paragraphs. But laws are written for purposes, and those purposes shouldn’t become meaningless through technical maneuvering.

Albany didn’t accidentally create three wards. Its own code says they exist “for the purpose of municipal representation.”

A ward residency requirement exists for a reason. A district boundary exists for a reason. A county line exists for a reason.

They define who represents whom.

If an elected official can effectively make a home outside the community represented while maintaining enough technical connection to an address inside it, perhaps someone can construct an argument about satisfying the letter of a requirement.

But what happened to its purpose?

If actually living among your constituents doesn’t matter, why have wards?

Representation Begins at Home

We don’t need another national crusade over the word “democracy” to understand this. Start smaller. Look across your street.

Your neighbor votes for a councilor because that councilor is supposed to represent your part of town.

That’s representative government at its most basic.

A ward line, school district boundary or county boundary is a promise. It tells citizens that although we share a larger government, our individual communities still have a voice within it.

Those lines shouldn’t be manipulated merely for political advantage, treated as technical inconveniences or reduced to mailing addresses. And politicians shouldn’t portray legitimate questions about those obligations as attacks merely because answering them is uncomfortable.

Carolyn McLeod herself gave us the appropriate standard:

“Our work in local government only matters if people can trust it.”

Exactly.

So let’s stop treating accountability as the enemy of trust. It’s how trust is earned.

Because representative government doesn’t begin in Washington, D.C., or even Salem.

It begins at home.



So the question remains: Why should Albany voters promote Carolyn McLeod to Mayor when her conduct has already raised serious questions about whether she respected the residency requirements of the office voters entrusted her with in the first place? I vote NO.

That’s my viewpoint. Many on social media disagree, they have that right, and I will defend their right to speak out. I use my voice, my keyboard, and my platform to advocate for the truth because that matters more than feelings. If you agree or disagree, leave me a comment, share this post, and in November. Please VOTE!

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