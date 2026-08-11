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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
4h

Do any of these Albany candidates want to help anyone in Albany? Do they want to ban slot Lottery retailers within the city? When I saw a ton of bond money passed by voters used equally to upgrade brand new Albany schools, while the older schools, I went to, until 1st grade, receive equal or less money, I knew Albany’s growth had some politics going on back in 2017.

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