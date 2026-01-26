Ben's Viewpoint

Discussion about this post

James K Walsh
2d

I can’t understand why Dudley thinks he’s relevant at all in Oregon politics except maybe his wealthy friends have promised to spend a bunch oh money on his campaign. He has never held elective office and probably doesn’t know much about the Oregon budget. I’m for Ed Diehl in the primary and nothing could sway me to Dudley.

CharP
2d

Great take on this race. We need to get someone who has been in the game the whole time!

