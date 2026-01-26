Breaking news out of the political sports desk Monday: former NBA center Chris Dudley is stepping back onto the court — this time running for Governor of Oregon — and yes, the campaign slogan is reportedly “Standing Tall for Oregon.” At this point you have to ask: is this a gubernatorial campaign… or did Nike’s marketing department wander into Salem? Are we electing a governor or drafting a power forward?

You almost have to admire the commitment to the bit. In a state where voters are worried about crime, cost of living, and whether their kids can afford to stay here, we open with a height reference. Bold strategy. Somewhere a campaign consultant just yelled, “Stick to the fundamentals!” while the comms team is busy polishing the highlight reel and the media runs its usual pre-season hype package.

So before we get swept up in the celebrity tip-off and the cable-news play-by-play, let’s slow the fast break. Because behind the slogan, the spin, and the name recognition is a real question about how primaries work, who’s been grinding in the paint for years, and whether star power beats sweat equity in Oregon politics.

I didn’t invent this analysis — but let’s just say my sources are in rare agreement… which already makes this more unified than most media coverage. Drop your take in the comments, and let’s talk about what this move really means.



Oregon Republican primaries aren’t talent shows — they’re more like a long, bruising basketball season where some players have been diving on the floor for loose balls while the crowd barely noticed. PCPs, delegates, and county party regulars are the ones who’ve been running drills in empty gyms for years, knocking doors, staffing booths, sitting through meetings, and taking the political equivalent of hard fouls while one-party rule ran up the score.

Then a recognizable name steps onto the court.

That’s the tension. Not personal. Structural.

Grassroots activists look at it like this: We’ve been in the paint all game, boxing out, setting screens, taking charges — and now the guy who hasn’t been in the last ten seasons wants the final shot. To them, party involvement isn’t a title, it’s sweat equity. Being a PCP or delegate means you showed up when it was boring, when you were outnumbered, and when winning statewide looked like a fantasy league.

But primaries aren’t loyalty programs. They’re winnability contests.

Every big GOP primary ends up with three benches:

The Base – the culture-and-principle players. They bring energy, turnout, and conviction. They think the others lack backbone.

The Establishment – the system players. They know the rulebook, donors, consultants, and how the scoreboard actually works. They think the others don’t understand how games are won.

The Business / Celebrity Outsiders – the brand players. They bring money, name ID, and crossover appeal. They think the other two are trapped in political bubble ball.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth:

they’re all right about each other.

The base can’t win statewide alone.

The establishment can’t inspire turnout alone.

The outsider brand can’t build a ground game alone.

So what this primary really tests isn’t just Dudley — it tests the value of party grind itself.

Does years of party service translate into votes beyond the activist class?

Does celebrity translate into trust among people who’ve been carrying the message for a decade?

Does name recognition beat relationships?

Does organization beat star power?

Politics isn’t a highlight reel. It’s roster construction.

Primary voters are essentially the team owners for one day. They’re not choosing who worked hardest. They’re not choosing who’s most famous. They’re choosing who they think can win a seven-game series in a blue state arena packed with hostile fans.

That’s why this moment feels tense. It’s not just about one candidate. It’s about whether the party is a farm system that develops players — or a league where a free-agent star can always walk in and take the starting spot.

And in the end, like your friend said, the only stat that truly matters isn’t yard signs, endorsements, or Facebook followers.

It’s the scoreboard in November.

