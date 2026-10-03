On September 16, the Oakland-based North Coast States Carpenters Union who has endorsed a majority of the Democrat candidates on Oregon’s November ballot has transferred $10 million to its Oregon political action committee, Building a Stronger Oregon. It was the largest single political contribution recorded in Oregon’s electronic campaign-finance system.

Ten million dollars is an impressive amount of political enthusiasm. What makes me curious is how many union members actually endorse these said candidates? I don’t have a way of polling that factoid.

The union says the money isn’t earmarked specifically for the 2026 election and will support candidates and ballot measures over time. Fair enough. But carpenters organizations have already contributed $650,000 to Gov. Tina Kotek this year, including $500,000 from Building a Stronger Oregon.

Why spend that kind of money?

The union isn’t shy about the answer. “We obviously look to have political power in all the states we run,” government-affairs director Ron Rowlett told OPB. He said the union supports officials who share its vision for jobs, wages and benefits and praised Kotek’s labor policies.

I appreciate the candor. It saves us from pretending millions in political contributions are merely expressions of civic affection.

Unions, corporations and individuals can support politicians who advance policies they favor. But taxpayers can also ask what those policies cost, who benefits and whether campaign contributions and government spending ever start traveling in suspiciously convenient circles. I would love to hear from my readers, do you know of any Oregon member of the local Carpenters union, and do they vote blue?

A Much Bigger Pot of Money

Oregon’s all-funds state budget was approximately $61.1 billion in 2013–15. For 2025–27, it’s roughly $138.9 billion—an increase of about 127%.

Before someone hyperventilates into an NPR tote bag, that’s the all-funds budget. It includes federal and other funds, while inflation and population growth matter. It doesn’t mean Oregon taxes simply increased 127%.

Still, Oregon’s own financial reporting says General Fund appropriations increased 11.8% from the previous biennium, continuing a decade-long pattern of double-digit General Fund expenditure growth.

That’s an enormous financial enterprise. And large piles of government money attract contractors, consultants, developers, nonprofits, unions and lobbyists with legitimate interests in how it gets spent.

Sometimes those relationships get more personal.

Honey, Who Do You Work for Again?

Oregon Housing and Community Services director Andrea Bell oversees an agency that has distributed more than $1.4 billion in state funding for rent-restricted housing projects during the past five years, plus federal tax credits.

Bell’s husband, Joshua Crites, works for JH Brawner, a consulting company assisting public housing authorities developing projects seeking OHCS funding. One JH Brawner-assisted project received approximately $36 million in state funding. Another is seeking $17.5 million. JH Brawner-assisted project received approximately $36 million in state funding. Another is seeking $17.5 million.

JH Brawner is paid by housing authorities, not directly by OHCS, the agency says Bell doesn’t sit on the committees initially approving these awards, but he knows how these things work, he has a long resume working for housing authorities. If you wanted to secure public housing dollars, you would hire him.

But then there are the atempted disclosures.

Bell’s 2025 filing described her husband’s work as: “Spouse serves in an advisory role for a developmen.” Yes “developmen” that’s not Ben’s typo, its Bell’s.

No employer identified so reporters started asking questions.

On September 23, Bell amended three years of disclosures to specifically identify JH Brawner. Kotek’s office said it had not previously been notified of a potential or actual conflict and called for an Oregon Government Ethics Commission review. Bell says she takes the matter seriously and is seeking an advisory opinion.

OHCS has been here before. A Housing Stability Council member was investigated after voting on financing involving projects designed by the architecture firm where she worked. Investigators concluded she violated Oregon conflict-of-interest law. She later resigned and received a warning letter.

Perhaps conflict-of-interest training belongs somewhere between locating the restroom and setting up the state email account.

We’ve Seen This Movie Before

Remember former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan?

She accepted a $10,000-per-month consulting job connected to La Mota cannabis entrepreneurs while her office was auditing Oregon’s cannabis regulator.

Fagan resigned. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission later resolved ethics cases that included its allegation that she used her public position to obtain private employment. The settlement imposed $3,600 in penalties; Fagan disputed the most serious allegation while settling the cases.

Go farther back and Oregon has former Gov. John Kitzhaber and Cylvia Hayes, whose mixture of governmental influence and private consulting eventually resulted in ethics violations and financial penalties.

These cases aren’t identical. Some produced violations; others involve disclosure, judgment or appearance. Campaign contributions raise eyebrows, but are not bribes, and someone’s spouse working in a government-funded industry isn’t automatically improper.

The recurring concern is that Oregon keeps discovering uncomfortable relationships after money or decisions are already moving.

The Political Money Carousel

That brings us back to the carpenters.

Kotek issued a 2023 executive order intended to increase union participation on many state-funded construction projects. Construction unions supported it. A judge subsequently ruled the order illegal.

Now carpenters organizations are among Kotek’s significant labor supporters.

Businesses, unions, environmental organizations and trade associations routinely support politicians whose policies benefit their interests. The scale however in this exchange is unprecedented.

Voters would be foolish not to examine the relationship between who finances campaigns, who writes public policy and who ultimately benefits from government spending. Someone with more time and access than me should poll these union members and ask if they share the same policy views as the recipients of their union PAC money.

Oregon Republicans don’t need another conspiracy theory.

They just needs a really good spreadsheet, and polling company to do some homework.

Put campaign contributions beside lobbying expenditures. Compare them with contracts, grants, housing subsidies, tax credits and public construction awards. Identify who’s making the decisions and who’s receiving the money. Add appointments, consultants and household financial relationships.

Then publish the whole thing.

Maybe every trail ends innocently. Great. Taxpayers should hope so.

But scrutiny should increase as the zeros multiply. Oregon’s all-funds biennial budget has grown from about $61 billion to nearly $139 billion, and the financial incentive to influence how government taxes, regulates and distributes that money has grown right along with it.

And there’s an election about a month away.

The $10 million contribution is real. The $138.9 billion budget is real. The $1.4 billion distributed through OHCS is real. Bell’s amended disclosures are real. The Fagan episode happened. The Housing Stability Council conflict happened.

What those facts collectively mean is something voters should decide for themselves.

But before filling out a ballot, asking candidates who finances them, what those interests want, where the public money goes and who benefits isn’t cynical.

It’s due diligence.

Because when government is spending nearly $139 billion, “trust us” isn’t an accounting system.

And with ballots about to arrive, it’s a particularly good time for Oregonians to decide who they want holding the purse strings.

That’s my viewpoint. Leave yours in the comments, if your not already subscribed, give it a try, it’s free, and please share, sharing is caring about Oregon fiscal accountability.

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Sources

ProPublica / The Oregonian / OPB, Oct. 2, 2026: Andrea Bell, OHCS, JH Brawner, amended disclosures and housing funding. (propublica.org)

OPB, Oct. 1, 2026: North Coast States Carpenters Union’s $10 million transfer, political contributions and Kotek’s construction executive order. (opb.org)

Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office: Historical Oregon all-funds budgets. (olis.oregonlegislature.gov)

State of Oregon 2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report: Oregon budget composition and General Fund appropriation growth. (oregon.gov)

Oregon Government Ethics Commission, 2025: Stipulated final order concerning former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. (oregon.gov)