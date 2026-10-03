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Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
Oct 4

This is exactly why we needed/need campaign finance limitations. The Unions & Kotek watered down the legislation to limit campaign contributions without any input from the Good Governance org advocating for said limitations. Then Kotek delayed implementation until 2027. How convenient. Luckily Good Governance will be working on a balllot measure for 2028.

Kotek gave The Oregon Food Bank $5 million to assist those without food stamps during the government shutdown. She used to work for OFB and they donate to her campaign.

Another example of self dealing is when PPS Superintendent Kimberly Armstrong’s daughter, currently in college, got a high level position at Procedeo, the Texas firm that got the contract to build the new high schools.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 3Edited

I’m a moderate Democrat who

lives in Portland. I now only vote for Republicans and vote no on every Portland/Multnomah initiative/tax hike. It’s been a fruitless endeavor…so now I’m just biding my time until I

can take my tax dollars elsewhere.

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